Deatrich Wise Jr. hosting 4th Annual Block Party at Josh Kraft Mattapan Teen Center

For Wise Jr., who eats a plant-based diet, stressed the importance of bringing fresh produce to the event to encourage healthy eating habits, cooking meals, and thus, making better connections.

"I believe what we eat causes a lot of diseases that people end up having, and I believe that real food is medicine," Wise Jr. said.

"Cooking food is an act of love. If you're able to eat real food that came from the ground and is local, you're not just supporting local businesses and farmers but you're also setting yourself and your family up to have better health."

You are what you eat, and as Wise Jr. also pointed out, people are a product of their environments. That's why so much thought goes into the Block Party every single year.

"I knew that however long I was in New England, and even if I'm not, I want this event to be a staple in the community," Wise Jr. said.