Deatrich Wise Jr.'s annual block party returns to Mattapan Teen Center

The kids were passionate, creative, and technologically savvy, and the New England Patriots defensive end wanted to find a way to celebrate them. There, the idea for his annual block party began, but he never imagined how much it could evolve four years later.

"Everybody is always looking forward to this event now," Wise Jr. said. "This started off as a thought to help shine a light on the Mattapan Teen Center and what those kids do, and it became a platform for them. I remember coming back for the second (block party) and it was just different. The atmosphere was so joyous. Everyone said it was something they'd never seen before."