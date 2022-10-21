Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Oct 21 - 12:00 AM | Mon Oct 24 - 05:55 PM

Report: Mac Jones expects to be ready for Bears

Scouting the Bears: Evaluating Justin Fields and Prepping for a Rematch With Matt Eberflus

Bailey Zappe 10/19: "Always had confidence to make it to the NFL, but still a surreal experience"

Press Pass: Monday Night Primetime

10 to Watch: Patriots face Bears on Monday Night Football

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Every Day' While Living Out NFL Dream

Bill Belichick 10/19: Justin Fields "is a major threat every time he touches the ball"

Game Preview: Bears at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Bears at Patriots

Fullback-Less: How the Patriots Rushing Attack is Finding Success Without a Traditional Fullback

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from Win over Browns

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 at Cleveland Browns

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Taking Patriots attack to the next level

NFL Notes: Zappe's play may give Belichick a choice

Bailey Zappe on WEEI 10/17: "It was a really great day for us as an offense"

Locker Room Celebration After Win Over The Browns

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe's Performance and More From Patriots Win Over Browns

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Browns presented by CarMax

5 Surprises from revamped Patriots defense

Bill Belichick, players react after Patriots coach ties George Halas in all-time wins

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s annual block party returns to Mattapan Teen Center

'Everybody is looking forward to this event now. This started off as a thought to help shine a light on the Mattapan Teen Center and what those kids do, and it became a platform for them.'

Oct 21, 2022 at 09:55 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Deatrich Wise Jr. block party
Dwight Darian

Deatrich Wise Jr. knew he found something special when he visited the Josh Kraft Mattapan Teen Center for the first time.

The kids were passionate, creative, and technologically savvy, and the New England Patriots defensive end wanted to find a way to celebrate them. There, the idea for his annual block party began, but he never imagined how much it could evolve four years later.

"Everybody is always looking forward to this event now," Wise Jr. said. "This started off as a thought to help shine a light on the Mattapan Teen Center and what those kids do, and it became a platform for them. I remember coming back for the second (block party) and it was just different. The atmosphere was so joyous. Everyone said it was something they'd never seen before."

The fourth annual block party is on Saturday, Oct. 22, rain or shine, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mattapan Teen Center.

The event will feature food trucks, cooking demonstrations, art, a pop-up barbershop, hair braiding, a free farmers market, music, and other activities to bring people together.

By Wise Jr.'s logic, you can't go wrong with food, music and sports. The block party boasts that trifecta, and the turnout gets better every year.

"It's really a hidden gem," Wise Jr. said about the Mattapan community. "I think it's overshadowed by all the negative connotations that people make with Mattapan, but once you peel back a layer and go into Mattapan and see the people – they're full of love and full of light."

The neighborhood will be represented well at the block party.

Fresh Food Generation, Gourmet Kreyol, Sweet Teez Bakery and the Commonwealth Kitchen will offer food to the public, with Joselyn Ortega of ByJawz coordinating the babers and braiders. Muralist GoFive (Genaro Ortega), who also works as an art teacher in Roxbury, will be painting live, and Jeff 2Timez, a longtime Dorchester DJ and radio host, will set the day's soundtrack.

Of course, the kids from the Mattapan Teen Center will steal the show.

There will be a screening of the documentary "Mattapan," which was written, directed, and produced by 14-year-old Moses Sibley. His older brother King David Sibley, also a member of the program, will MC the stage show from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"Our model is we educate and inspire through positive events in the community," Wise Jr. said of all of his charitable initiatives. "Through that model, the block party at the Boys and Girls Club aligns with that mission."

As the saying goes, it takes a village, and Wise Jr. hopes to highlight the local businesses, organizations, artists and leaders that make up Mattapan's tight-knit community.

"The village has always been there," Wise Jr. said. "This block party just shines a light on the village that has been there as the heartbeat that keeps Mattapan going."

Related Content

news

Patriots roll strikes for sickle cell with McCourty Twins at 'McCourty Bowl'

Devin and Jason McCourty hosted the McCourty Bowl on Monday to raise funds for pediatric care and programs that support children and adults with sickle cell disease at Boston Medical Center and the Next Step Foundation.

news

Why Patriots' Devin McCourty believes Robert Kraft is 'ambassador for change'

The Patriots chairman and CEO gave a record-breaking donation to Massachusetts General Hospital to help close the healthcare equity gap -- a cause dear to the New England safety's heart.

news

Patriots hand out hope, amplify World Homeless Day at Pine Street Inn

Players Ja'Whaun Bentley, Deatrich Wise Jr. and Myles Bryant visited the Boston shelter to give out bags of essentials and special coats that turn into sleeping bags. For Bentley, it was personal.

news

Patriots visit LIVESTRONG program at Foxboro YMCA for pickleball

In honor of the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign, members of the New England Patriots visited adults impacted by cancer at the Hockomock Area YMCA's LIVESTRONG program.

news

Patriots Players and Staff Pay Homage to their Heritage through league wide initiative

Patriots players give insight on their cultural heritage in support of the league wide initiative to help grow the NFL international fanbase.

news

Throwback takeover ensues before Patriots revert back to red jerseys vs. Lions

The red throwback jerseys are making their long-awaited comeback against Detroit, so the entire brand has gone vintage ahead of Week 5.

news

Patriots players give special shoutouts on World Teachers' Day

New England Patriots players gave a special thanks to the influential educators who shaped their lives in honor of World Teachers' Day.

news

Patriots, Robert Kraft celebrate 16 cancer survivors with 2022 Day of Pampering

"We all have different cancers. We all have different journeys, but we all have that same fight. I hadn't anticipated that feeling -- I guess camaraderie is a word -- but it just feels stronger than that."

news

Patriots Foundation, CVS Health host Female-Led Nonprofit Summit at Gillette Stadium

With cornerstone partner CVS Health, the New England Patriots Foundation on Friday hosted their first Female-Led Nonprofit Summit at Gillette Stadium.

news

How Matthew Judon's pregame tradition made Patriots fan's first NFL game special

Nolan Urick finally had a chance to attend his first NFL game to see his favorite team play. Without knowing it, New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon gave him the experience of a lifetime.

news

Matthew Judon surprises Patriots super fan and the couple who saved his life

When Jamarc Tidwell's wheelchair got stuck in the tracks of an oncoming train, quick action from Matt and Megan Pohl saved his life and got him home in time to watch the Patriots game.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s annual block party returns to Mattapan Teen Center

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Bears

Monday Night Game Against Bears Will Be Patriots Crucial Catch Game

What They're Saying: Chicago Bears

Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report

Report: Mac Jones expects to be ready for Bears

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jakobi Meyers 10/20: "I really enjoy watching the guys go out there and make great plays"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Matthew Judon 10/20: "You gotta go out there and put your best foot forward"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/20: "My O-line had my back...the whole offense had my back"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

One-On-One with Hunter Henry

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, and they speak about how the offense has improved throughout the season so far. Henry also talks about the team's confidence and what he is feeling heading into Monday night.

Belestrator: Chicago Bears Offense

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Chicago Bears' Khalil Herbert, David Montgomery, and Justin Fields on this episode of the Belestrator.

Hunter Henry shares his favorite TEs to watch 'NFL Slimetime'

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry joins NFL Nickelodeon Insider Dylan Schefter for an interview.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising