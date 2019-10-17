Deatrich Wise Jr. spreads positivity at his inaugural block party at the Mattapan Teen Center

"Honestly, it's invaluable what those guys did, giving up their time," he said. "Obviously, they're very busy people and they mean a lot to Boston as a whole, but I think for them to give their time up and validate the fact that there's all these great teens that choose to spend their time at the Teen Center. It just validates the work we do and try to provide, not only a safe space, but a place where teens can really choose to be who they want to be and choose to be great. I think that's totally what Deatrich is all about. It was just an incredible time. It was an incredible day."