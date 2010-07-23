Debate Friday: Most competitive position?

]()question is, who will start alongside him?

You could make an argument for James Sanders – possibly the safest choice because he's a proven, reliable commodity. A steady presence who provided much-needed maturity and stability (when called upon) in 2009.

Problem is, Brandon McGowan, part of the free agent crop last year, overtook Sanders for the bulk of the season and actually made some great plays covering the top tight ends of other teams. His aggressive, high-octane playing style, however, proved inconsistent down the stretch – hence the return of Sanders – but with a year of experience in the Patriots system, McGowan should be more of a factor this summer.

So should Patrick Chung (pictured), the top Patriots pick from the 2009 draft, who played a limited, mostly reserve role in his rookie season. However, he saw significant action next to Meriweather in spring practices this year and appears to have the inside track at the starting job at the moment.

Any one of these three could win the job, and who knows how big a leap second-year man Bret Lockett (6-1, 220) will make after appearing in 10 games last year, or what we'll get out of newcomers like 6-2, 210-pound rookie Sergio Brown. And don't count out Ross "Baby Bubba" Ventrone, either.

Safety is clearly the safest choice for most competitive position this summer.

~ ES

Andy Hart says, "Outside linebacker …"

I don't see a position on the roster that has more questions, and therefore competition, than outside linebacker. The spot not only includes a fight for starting jobs as well as roster spots and roles, but there could be a few guys battling it out for their careers in New England. Nothing says competition like fear of unemployment.