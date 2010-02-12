Debate Friday: Wilfork or Peppers?

]()Much as I understand all of Paul's cogent arguments, I maintain that the biggest missing piece on the Patriots defense is a bona fide, elite pass rusher. Peppers is the best there is at the moment, and has been consistently throughout his NFL career. You're guaranteed double-digit sacks from this guy – even when he wasn't "motivated," as Paul indicated.

Yes, a nose tackle is vital in the 3-4, and Wilfork is one of, if not the best at the position right now. But the Patriots have been playing less and less of that scheme recently. They might start the game in a 3-4, but much of the time, they're playing in sub packages, and Wilfork isn't always on the field for those formations.

Nose tackles just aren't game changers. Pass rushers, like Peppers, are. He's the defensive equivalent of Randy Moss. Sure, Peppers was unhappy at times on several losing teams in Carolina, but if he were on the Patriots, being coached by Bill Belichick, he'd do for the New England defense what Moss did for its offense when he arrived in 2007. The Patriots need to turn things around swiftly on defense, and a Peppers in his prime would be just the tonic.

With regard to Paul's contention that signing Wilfork would send a message, there is some validity to that. However, I believe the more important message that needs to be sent is that New England remains committed to doing everything it can to field the most competitive Super Bowl contender possible. If that means signing a better player from another team instead of retaining a homegrown talent, so be it. Free agents came here this past decade not because the Patriots had a great farm system, but because they were winning championships. They'll be a step closer to winning their fourth if they can land Peppers. *

~ ES*

