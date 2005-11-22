Decision on T.O. expected Nov. 23

PHILADELPHIA (Nov. 22, 2005) -- A decision on Terrell Owens ' grievance hearing against the Philadelphia Eagles is expected Nov. 23.

Arbitrator Richard Bloch heard more than 13 hours of arguments last week. The Eagles said they anticipate a ruling Nov. 23 on whether Owens' four-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team is justified.

Owens' side argued the penalty is excessive and the Eagles' plan to deactivate him once that time is up is too severe. Owens is seeking reinstatement to the Eagles or a release so he can sign with another team.

The Eagles maintain the suspension is fair and are willing to pay Owens about $1 million to stay home the final five games.

The All-Pro wideout was suspended Nov. 5 after he again criticized quarterback Donovan McNabb, called the organization "classless" and fought with former teammate Hugh Douglas, who serves as team "ambassador."

Two days later, the Eagles extended the suspension to four games and told Owens not to return to the team. The reigning conference champions are 0-3 without Owens and 4-6 overall, last in the NFC East.