Depth Perception: The Secondary

Special teams stalwart Cody Davis is also showing he can provide competent depth as a defender if needed.

"It's been great. I don't think there are any egos [among the Patriots' safeties]," Davis maintained in a recent media interview. "You just come to work every day, trying to learn, really, from anybody, especially Devin, who's been here a long time. I'm trying to pick his brain, see how we run the defense."

Jones supported Davis' claims about McCourty, emphasizing, "Devin's a leader. He's been a leader for years on this defense. That helps, to have that voice of leadership and making calls and getting everybody on the right page."

"Even though it wasn't the usual spring," Devin noted about the COVID-shortened offseason activities, "the new guys fit in well… I feel like this group is starting to bond. Obviously, it takes time, but being out there on the field, communicating, we've had everybody play together so far. We're continuing to work on our communication. We have a lot of guys outside at corner returning, so, it makes it easier with the veteran leadership of those guys, into the safety position group."

And with Gilmore playing at a high level once more, New England's secondary should be the Patriots' primary strength on defense.

"The one thing I notice about Steph is, he's really never satisfied," Pellegrino observed. "He feels like he's got to go out there and earn it every single day. He really brings it with intensity, focus on the field, his preparation is off-the-charts… and then, having good camaraderie with the guys around him allows him to play fast and loose. His dedication to the game and his intensity in practice really help him on game day."