Devin and Jason McCourty help Boston students gain internet access at home with donation

Times are tough for so many families, and those in Boston are no exception. As remote and hybrid learning takes places across the state, families are doing their best to make ends meet financially, as well as balancing home life and schooling.

To get all of this done, internet and technology access is crucial, yet more than 1,200 families in Boston don't have internet at home. Internet access is not a luxury. It is a necessity, now more than ever, and Devin and Jason McCourty pledged to help some families bridge "the digital divide."

The McCourtys announced on Twitter that, in partnership with the Players Coalition, they would be donating $50,000 to Great Egleston High School to help this need.

"You guys all know Boston has a special place in our hearts," Devin said in a video announcing the donation.

The money will help these families get the technology and internet needed to get through the year, acknowledging that lacking this access will only hurt students and their progression. This is a point that the McCourtys have continued to draw attention on. At the beginning of the pandemic, as schools adjusted to remote learning, they raised and donated money to supply tablets for students in New York and New Jersey.

In addition to funding this program, the money will help those students experiencing financial hardships and homelessness by providing clothing, hygiene products and other necessities.

Going through high school can be difficult enough, but with the added stress, whether emotional or financial, this year is even more trying for students, families and school faculty. Jason offered words of encouragement, as well.

"Just to the students, continue to work hard. Hang in there we know how hard it can be. There's a lot going on but believe in yourselves, keep working," he said. "To the administrators and faculty members, thank you so much for you dedication and hard work. keep up the work. It's greatly appreciated, and together we can get this done."