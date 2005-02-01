Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 24 - 12:00 AM | Sun Dec 26 - 10:40 AM

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

Patriots This Week: Colts Lookback and Bills Preview

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 16

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Deatrich Wise Jr. One-on-One

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Week 16 rooting guide

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Belichick, Jones earn nods from NFL execs

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

What will Patriots receiving corps look like vs. Buffalo?

Despite the loss, still plenty at stake for Pats

Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss

How the Patriots can get back on track

Dillon relaxed in Super Bowl spotlight

Feb 01, 2005 at 12:30 PM

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. -- Corey Dillon has every reason to be nervous this week. He shot his way out of Cincinnati last spring after seven years of losing finally bested him and his frustration boiled over. He had never stepped foot on postseason football field in his career before he came to New England.

Now, 16 wins and about 1,800 yards later, including 217 in two playoff games, Dillon is preparing to play in the Super Bowl. Yet he feels no pressure. He's relaxed because he is one of the guys in New England and many of the guys have been through this Super Bowl week thing one or more times. Their poise has him at ease.

"It's very relaxing (being around these guys that have been here before)," Dillon said. "It calms me. I see how they prepare and how they carry themselves and they are relaxed and it eases my mind. It takes the pressure off of me thinking that this game is bigger that it should be. It's a big game, but to see them relaxed and poised relaxes me and make me treat it like a regular season game and just play football."

That's all Dillon wanted to do all along. He never wanted to be Cincinnati's savior and when he wasn't, he was somehow responsible for the team's failure. He tired of that and was refreshed by his trade to the Patriots.

"To be honest with you, I knew we would win games," he said. "But to be sitting here and having an opportunity to play in the Super Bowl? I thought about that. But hey, you go out there and actually do it as a team. It's an awesome feeling. I talk to people that say to cherish this because you never know when the opportunity might come around again. So that's basically what I am trying to do."

He's also trying to produce as he has all season to help the Patriots win a third Super Bowl in four seasons. And the guys blocking in front of him are glad to have him. "Just having him come in here and join our team was a great thing for us," guard Joe Andruzzi said. "He's been a proven tailback in this league. He's been unbelievable throughout and to have him come join us was a great thing for us and for him too."

Dillon's impact has been great. He set a Patriots rushing record with 1,635 yards to go with 12 rushing touchdowns while the helping the Patriots control time of possession by nearly three minutes per game. With Dillon averaging 4.7 yards per carry, the Patriots, as a team, reached the 4 yards per carry average for the first time since 1985 – the longest such drought in the NFL. He also helped keep pressure off quarterback Tom Brady by adding a game-breaking element in the running game and making play action more effective, which allowed the Patriots to throw down the field more often and expand the offense. Dillon's ability to run inside and outside with equal effectiveness also makes defenses defend the entire field.

Now he hopes his strong performance carries over to Super Bowl Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/24

Notebook: Pats balancing Christmas holiday with a huge game

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Notebook: Jackson reflects on first Pro Bowl selection

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Deatrich Wise Jr. One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the upcoming matchup between the Patriots and the Bills on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Deatrich Wise.

Patriots This Week: Colts Lookback and Bills Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we celebrate the special holiday presents that Patriots fans were able to enjoy this year. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Patriots captain Devin McCourty and Coach Belichick spotlights the power running of Bills QB Josh Allen on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Jonnu Smith 12/24: "We are getting better and focusing on getting better"

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Friday, December 24th, 2021.

Ted Karras on Jarrett Stidham 12/24: "Works his hardest and contributed a lot, and is a good friend of mine"

Patriots center Ted Karras addresses the media on Friday, December 24th, 2021.

Jalen Mills 12/24:  "It's all about getting back to us"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, December 24th, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising