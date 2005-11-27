Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jun 22 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

Patriots Mailbag: Favorite Player to Watch, Biggest Surprise and More Minicamp Takeaways

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Dolphins use defense to top Raiders 33-21

Jason Taylor razzed Vonnie Holliday for receiving a freebie sack Taylor is certain should have gone to someone else. "I think Vonnie's trying to steal it," Taylor kidded.

Nov 27, 2005 at 07:30 AM

OAKLAND, Calif. (Nov. 27, 2005) -- Jason Taylor razzed Vonnie Holliday for receiving a freebie sack Taylor is certain should have gone to someone else.

"I think Vonnie's trying to steal it," Taylor kidded.

Not that it mattered much. Miami 's two menacing defensive linemen just smiled and settled for three sacks apiece, appreciative of each other's fine work.

The Dolphins' smothering defense put relentless pressure on Kerry Collins to give this frustrated franchise a much-needed morale boost.

Taylor had three of the seven sacks, including a safety, Gus Frerotte threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns, and the Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 33-21 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

"All in all, when you pressure a quarterback and when you get hits on him and take him out of a rhythm, it's tough for him to get going and their offense to get going," Taylor said.

Ricky Williams broke open for a 34-yard touchdown run with 3:50 to play to help Miami to its sixth straight regular-season victory over the Raiders.

One week after an embarrassing 22-0 defeat to Cleveland, Taylor and company answered first-year coach Nick Saban's call for more spirited play from a Dolphins team (4-7) that had lost six of seven games since starting the season winning two of three.

Collins again tried to rally his team late, but failed to hit an open Jerry Porter on a third-and-1 with Oakland down two points, and turned the ball over on the Raiders' next two possessions.

After Collins missed Porter, Miami drove the ball 80 yards, getting 56 on the ground from Williams on the way to his second touchdown of the season and a nine-point lead.

"Victories have been hard to come by this year," Williams said. "I think when we can, late in the game, stick together and pull one out it's going to help our confidence."

Collins started the fourth quarter with an 18-yard run for the longest TD rushing of his career and spiked the ball in celebration.

"We were sick about that," Holliday said. "Kerry Collins is not the fastest guy, first of all."

The Raiders (4-7) revealed their frustration for a public audience in the waning moments. Defensive tackle Ted Washington was yelling and gesturing toward defensive end Tommy Kelly before Randy Moss stepped in and tried to break up the disagreement.

"Everything's cool," Washington said afterward.

Collins finished 21 for 37 for 226 yards and LaMont Jordan ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns, but the Raiders missed a chance to win back-to-back games for the second time this season. They rallied for an emotional 16-13 victory at Washington last week in coach Norv Turner's reunion with the Redskins, his former employer.

"I don't point fingers," defensive end Bobby Hamilton said. "We won in Washington in a hostile environment. We've got to learn to come back at home and start playing with that same motivation."

Taylor and Holliday handled the bulk of the load for the Dolphins' injury-depleted defense, which was missing linebackers Junior Seau (out for the season with a calf injury) and Zach Thomas (shoulder).

Taylor sacked Collins in the end zone on Oakland's first drive of the second half, and Frerotte threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Randy McMichael late in the third.

The Raiders had a 34-yard touchdown called back because Doug Gabriel stepped out of bounds running a pattern, then came back in to make the catch. But Oakland recovered and Jordan rushed for an 8-yard TD to pull the Raiders to 16-14.

"Let's just call it what it is: We came out flat," Jordan said. "We're not going to the playoffs. It's the first time all year I can say that."

Frerotte, who didn't start last game because of a sprained right index finger but still played, connected on a 44-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Gilmore on Miami's opening drive.

Collins completed long passes to Porter, Alvis Whitted and Moss early in the second quarter during Oakland's first scoring drive, capped by Jordan's 1-yard TD plunge that tied the game at 7. Ronnie Brown scored on a 1-yard run 32 seconds before halftime to give the Dolphins a 14-7 lead.

The Raiders played without defensive tackle Warren Sapp, placed on injured reserve Nov. 26 with a torn right rotator cuff.

Notes: Miami moved offensive coordinator Scott Linehan down onto the field for the first time this season. "That worked for us," Saban said. ... Oakland punter Shane Lechler extended his streak with a punt of 50 yards or more to 32 games. ... Oakland S Reggie Tongue tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives for their Week 12 game on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

news

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives for their Week 12 game on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

news

Tom Brady im Pressegespräch – 25.11.2016

Vor dem Duell mit den New York Jets spricht Quarterback, Tom Brady, über seinen Gesundheitszustand, Darrelle Revis, und die Einstellung eines NFL Rekordes.

news

Patriots release DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad.

news

Stimmen vom Gegner: New York Jets

Am Sonntag steigt das AFC East Duell zwischen den Patriots und den New York Jets. Die Stimmen vom Gegner.

news

La Previa: Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots viajan a NJ para medir fuerzas con su clásico rival de división.

news

Tom Brady regressa aos treinos e outras notas de sexta-feira

O regresso de Tom Brady aos treinos foi talvez a nota de maior destaque de sexta-feira, mas houve mais assuntos de interesse a ocorrer durante o dia, desde as declarações de Jabaal Sheard, ao fim da temporada para dois jogadores.

news

News Blitz 9/27: LeGarrette Blount off and running

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

news

As primeiras antevisões da equipa técnica dos Patriots sobre o jogo com Buffalo

Na segunda-feira o treinador e os dois coordenadores do New England Patriots participaram em conferências de imprensa para revelarem as suas primeiras impressões sobre o jogo de domingo, frente ao Buffalo Bills. A questão de quem será o quarterback ficou adiada por uns dias.

news

Patriots cortan al DT Anthony Johnson

Equipo realiza un ajuste en su plantilla.

news

Analysis: Minus Garoppolo, QB plot thickens

Observations about New England's home opener from the press box at Gillette Stadium.

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

Gillette Stadium and Anheuser-Busch Announce New Field-Level Premium Space

Patriots Foundation and Bank of America Team Up to Support Second Round of Community Captains Program

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

The 14th annual One Mission Buzz Off took place Sunday, June 18th at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was in attendance shaving heads and greeting families to raise funds for charity. The One Mission Buzz Off is a fundraising event centered around honoring children with cancer through the act of head shaving.

New England Patriots Host Inaugural Girls High School Flag Football Championship at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots hosted the inaugural girls high school flag football championship at Gillette Stadium. The tournament featured eight schools in a competing in bracket-style play: Ayer-Shirley Regional High School, Chelsea High School, Fitchburg High School, Leominster High School, St. Mary's Lynn, Needham High School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and Woburn Memorial High School. Leominster captured the title in with a dramatic 13-12 win over St. Mary's to finish the evening.

Deatrich Wise Jr. Reflects on the Significance of Juneteenth and Shares How Fans Can Continue to Raise Awareness

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. talks about the importance of Juneteenth, the day Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that slavery had been officially abolished. Wise Jr. shares what Juneteenth means to him while continuing to spread awareness and dialogue about the national holiday.

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar discuss their biggest takeaways and who stood out at Patriots Minicamp.

Matthew Judon on his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense during minicamp

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joins Senior National Columnist Judy Battista and shares his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense in minicamp.

Press Pass: Players Discuss Progress Made at Minicamp

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Jabrill Peppers, and DeVante Parker address the media on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising