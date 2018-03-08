Don Banks' NFL Mock Draft 1.0

22. Buffalo (via Kansas City) —Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU — Whomever the Bills wind up starting at quarterback in 2018, they need better receiving weapons to work with. Sutton is one of the two two-rated pass catchers in this year's draft and he would pair nicely as another big receiver opposite Kelvin Benjamin. Packaging their two No. 1 picks and trying to move up for a quarterback is always a possibility for Buffalo as well.

23. Los Angeles Rams —Harold Landry, Edge rusher, Boston College — With defensive end Robert Quinn traded to the Giants, the Rams could use an infusion of pass rushing talent. Landry didn't have a great senior season, but he's on the rebound after a strong combine showing, and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will make good use of him.

24. Carolina — Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame — Nothing wrong with the Panthers having a plan of getting more protection for quarterback Cam Newton, who takes an absolute pounding every season. McGlinchey is seen as an NFL-ready prospect who can step into the lineup from Week 1 on.

25. Tennessee —Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State — Vander Esch is the kind of quick, athletic and instinctive linebacker the Patriots love to develop, so I don't see why he wouldn't be a natural fit for the team now coached by former New England linebacker, Mike Vrabel. Right down to the first letter of their last names, Vander Esch and Vrabel are a good match.

26. Atlanta — James Daniels, C/G, Iowa — The Falcons could go for Georgia guard Isaiah Wynn, who starred in their backyard. But Daniels is more versatile, with the ability to play three different positions, and he's ready to take on an NFL starting role.