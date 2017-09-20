Official website of the New England Patriots

DraftKings NFL Cheat Sheet: Fantasy Week 3

It’s a much tougher test for the Pats offense this week, but Tom Brady has proven he’s capable of producing massive fantasy totals against even the league’s best defenses.

Sep 20, 2017 at 04:09 AM
Steve Buchanan

Featured Fantasy Football Writer, DraftKings

Week 2 of the NFL season is officially in the books, and Tom Brady proved he's still one of the top QBs in the league. He torched the Saints defense, completing 30 of 39 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns. It was a vintage performance from arguably the greatest of all time, and the Patriots will now turn their attention to the Houston Texans.

The Texans present a much greater test on the defensive end, and the health of Rob Gronkowski could be a crucial factor in the Pats success in Week 3. Gronk left the game in Week 2 after dominating the New Orleans secondary; he totaled six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. He's stated the injury is "nothing serious," and he's listed as day-to-day in early week reports.

As I mentioned, it's a much tougher test for the Pats offense this week, but Tom Brady has proven he's capable of producing massive fantasy totals against even the league's best defenses. If he does break down the Houston D, Chris Hogan will likely be the beneficiary. Hogan had five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Saints, and he's been one of Brady's most trusted targets.

Will all that said, let's jump right in and preview Week 3! As always, you can reach me on the ol' Twitter machine @SBuchanan24.

GAME NOTES

Highest Scoring Game

Oakland Raiders vs. Washington Redskins - 54 projected points

The highest projected total of the week once again belongs to the Sunday Night primetime game featuring the Raiders at the Redskins. The Raiders opened up as 3.5 favorites on the road in Washington. Derek Carr has been fantastic so far this season, averaging 19.9 fantasy points in the first two games of the season, completing 75% of his passes for 492 yards and five touchdowns. Carr is a very reasonable $6,800, which is a $400 drop from Week 2. While this isn't a slam dunk matchup for him, Carr has looked very impressive thus far and has an arsenal of weapons at his disposal. One aspect that may go overlooked this week is the usage of TE Jared Cook. The Raiders tight end has received 11 targets through two weeks, and the Redskins have thus far allowed the most receiving yards at 208 with 13 receptions to the position. Josh Norman will most certainly be on Amari Cooper and/or Michael Crabtree, so Cook could be a sneaky value at $3,100.

Lowest Scoring Game

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills - 40 projected points

The Broncos are slight favorites in this game which has a total of 40 projected points. Even though the Broncos are middle-of-the-road against WRs through two games, they're still arguably the best defensive unit in the league. Also, the lack of options in the Buffalo passing game is worrisome. LeSean McCoy leads the team in targets, while rookie Zay Jones is the WR leader. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor has posted 30.26 total fantasy points through the first two weeks, but 31% of those points have come from his 93 rushing yards.

On the Denver side, Trevor Siemian has been lights out to start the 2017 season. He already has six passing touchdowns to only two interceptions. The Bills have been decent against the pass through the first two games, but keep in mind they've played the lowly Jets pass attack and struggling Carolina offense.

DVP MATCHUPS

All DvP numbers will be used from the 2016 season until Week 4 when we will then switch to the current 2017 statistics.

Worst QB Matchups

TeamOPPDVP RANK
Philadelphia EaglesNew York Giants1st
Buffalo BillsDenver Broncos2nd
New England PatriotsHouston Texans3rd

Best QB Matchups

Teamoppdvp rank
Indianapolis ColtsCleveland Browns32nd
Detroit LionsAtlanta Falcons31st
Atlanta FalconsDetroit Lions30th

Worst RB Matchups

teamOPPDVP RANK
Houston TexansNew England Patriots1st
Seattle SeahawksTennessee Titans3rd
Tennessee TitansSeattle Seahawks4th

Best RB Matchups

teamOPPDVP RANK
Indianapolis ColtsCleveland Browns31st
Carolina PanthersNew Orleans Saints30th
Denver BroncosBuffalo Bills29th

Worst WR Matchups

TeamOPPDVP RANK
Buffalo BillsDenver Broncos1st
Chicago BearsPittsburgh Steelers2nd
Green Bay PackersCincinnati Bengals3rd

Best WR Matchups

TeamOPPDVP RANK
Cincinnati BengalsGreen Bay Packers32nd
Seattle SeahawksTennessee Titans31st
New York GiantsPhiladelphia Eagles30th

Worst TE Matchups

TeamOPPDVP RANK
New York GiantsPhiladelphia Eagles2nd
New England PatriotsHouston Texans3rd
Houston TexansNew England Patriots4th

Best TE Matchups

TeamOPPDVP RANK
Indianapolis ColtsCleveland Browns32nd
New Orleans SaintsCarolina Panters30th
Atlanta FalconsDetroit Lions29th

LINEUP QUICK HITS

QB To Build Lineups Around...

Matthew Stafford ($6,200) -We have a lot to like about the Lions this week going up against the Falcons. First and foremost, the Lions are slight underdogs in a projected 48.5 point game with Detroit owning a 22.75 total. The Falcons have allowed a total of 556 passing yards and three touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks through two week's, but this includes a week against Mike Glennon, who threw for 213 yards and a touchdown. Stafford, despite only throwing for 122 yards against the Giants, has thrown six touchdowns thus far and is completing 70% of his 62 passes. He's a bargain at $6,200 this week.

WR To Pair Him With...

Golden Tate ($6,900) - Tate has been Stafford's go-to guy thus far, playing out of the slot and receiving 16 targets to lead the team. While none of the Lions' wide receivers have necessarily received more attention in the red zone than others, I'm intrigued by the matchups. Tate should see plenty of Brian Poole, who has allowed 14 catches on 17 targets for 118 yards. Marvin Jones ($4,200) is also in a favorable spot against CB Robert Alford, who's allowed 12 catches on 19 targets for 135 yards and a touchdown.

The Top Running Back Will Be...

Jay Ajayi ($7,700) - Ajayi looked fantastic in his season debut against the Chargers last week, rushing for 122 yards on 28 attempts and catching both of his targets. It was an impressive day, scoring 17.6 fantasy points without the benefit of reaching the end zone. He's in a favorable matchup in Week 3 against the Jets, who have allowed a total of 275 rushing yards on the year with an average of 4.7 YPC. Ajayi isn't overly active through the air, averaging just 2.3 targets per game in 2016, but his volume is high enough that he can post big numbers on a weekly basis. Last season, Ajayi averaged 17.3 carries for 84.8 yards per game.

For more fantasy football content check out the DraftKings Playbook!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is Steveazors) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

