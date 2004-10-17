Early turnovers key Patriots win

]()The Patriots ended Seattle's opening drive of the game when linebacker Willie McGinest intercepted Matt Hasselbeck. On third-and-seven from their own 41, Hasselbeck's pass was deflected by defensive end Richard Seymour before McGinest picked it out of the air and raced 27 yards down to the Seattle 26-yard line. It set up an early 7-0 lead five plays later on a 1-yard touchdown run by Corey Dillon.

Seattle's next offensive drive ended in similar fashion when Ty Law intercepted a Hasselbeck pass intended for Darrell Jackson. Law's first interception of the season gave the Patriots the ball on the Seahawk's own 43-yard line, leading to Adam Vinatieri's 40-yard field goal.

"I knew he was rolling out," Law said. "So he would have had to be Donvan McNabb or Daunte Culpepper to throw it deep. So I just took a chance. I read the route, and I jumped on it and I was fortunate enough to get there before he did. I had to stretch out for it - I wish I didn't have to so I could keep running down the sideline."

Seattle, which entered the game ranked second in the NFL with a plus-10 in turnover margin, has seldom played from behind this season.

"Any time you win the turnover battle, the chances of winning are that much greater," Law said. "We knew in order for us to play well and win this game we would have to win the turnover battle. They have not played from behind this season. They're always up on guys and they can coast all the way through, so we tried to make it a point for us to get on the board first and make them play from behind."