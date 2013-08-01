Edelman off PUP, back on field

Bill on Bill

With his former boss, Bill Parcells, entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, Belichick was asked to share some of his thoughts on "The Tuna."

"He coached four different franchises and was with five different franchises. Pretty much every one he came into was not doing well when he got there. Either they were the bottom or close to it. He made them all pretty competitive in a very short amount of time, on several occasions, the first year. Two Super Bowls in New York, and that franchise really wasn't… hadn't done a lot in awhile.

"Great coach, great evaluator, does a great job with his team, whatever capacity it was," added Belichick, "when he was the coordinator under Coach [Ray] Perkins, head coach or his other administrative duties at Miami most recently. A lot of respect for Bill, learned a lot from him, glad I had the opportunity to work with him and work for him. Certainly well deserved."

Belichick, of course, was Parcells' defensive coordinator during those Giants Super Bowl runs in the mid-1980s and early 1990s. Parcells hired Belichick again when Parcells took over the Patriots in the mid-'90s and Belichick was let go from his first head coaching gig in Cleveland.

"Again, he made the Patriots very competitive in a short amount of time. Putting them into a strong position… '96 we won the AFC, we had a good, young football team that came up just a little bit short against Green Bay [in the Super Bowl]. I think he certainly deserves the lion's share of putting that team together and the whole program together during that period of time. We can go on and on, but I think all the accolades for Bill are well deserved and I personally value his friendship and have a lot of respect for him as a person and as a football coach slash football person. It's not just coaching; it's beyond that with him."

Stock Watch

Buy: James Develin – The first-year fullback has been making the most of the reps he's been getting, particularly as a blocker on running plays. He's been singled out several times by coaches for the positive plays he's made.

Sell: Jermaine Cunningham – After suffering what looked like a knee injury, the fourth-year defensive end left the practice field and did not return. He also hasn't been doing much to separate himself from the pack at his position.

Play of the Day: Late in the afternoon during 11-on-11, QB Ryan Mallett dropped back to pass during a red zone play and fired over the middle for tight end Michael Hoomanawanui. The ball was a bit behind Hooman and deflected off his arm into the waiting hands of rookie linebacker Steve Beauharnais, who came down with the INT in the end zone.

