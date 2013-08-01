Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Feb 11 - 12:00 AM | Tue Mar 15 - 12:55 PM

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Edelman off PUP, back on field

Aug 01, 2013 at 08:33 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

Wide receiver Julian Edelman was taken of the physically unable to perform list (PUP) Thursday and practiced for the first time this summer. He was in full pads with the rest of his teammates and didn't appear limited in what he could do on the field.

500x305-edelman-erik-20130801.jpg

Edelman was active both on offense and in special teams periods, which focused mostly on the punt team today, with Edelman returning kicks. The fifth-year player had been out of action all spring and the first five practices of camp because of a foot injury.

After practice, Edelman told reporters he "felt good" to be back on the field.

"It's always exciting to get back out there with the teammates and start a new year and get on the field. It was exciting. Right now I'm ultimately focused on just trying to get out here and catch up with the train… The train's been moving."

Though he didn't appear rusty, Edelman acknowledged needing time to get back in top shape. That manifested itself at one point during a lull in the action on the field, when Edelman was running sprints from sideline to sideline for several minutes.

"Obviously, it's new right now, so I definitely have to get my legs under me, work my way in and try to get a spot," Edelman remarked.

Although he's missed some time on the field, Edelman four years of prior experience in this system may help him get back on that "moving train" quicker than he otherwise might. He's also been doing his best to help the many rookie receivers on the team get familiar with the playbook during off-field meetings.

"This is going to be my fifth year here, so the terminology and all that is kind of my strength right now," he said. "There is new stuff and I have a long way to improve, but that definitely helped."

"I've been in all the meetings and if [rookies] ever have a question they ask. I try to help them out as much as possible… I'm more worried about my situation and trying to develop my game."

"He's got some ground to make up," head coach Bill Belichick said of Edelman prior to practice. "We'll see how it goes."

Edelman wasn't the only receiver back on the field Thursday. Rookie Aaron Dobson returned after missing the previous practice on Tuesday and appeared no worse for the wear from whatever was ailing him. Second-year running back Brandon Bolden also suited up again after missing a couple of sessions, but looked limited in what he was asked to do.

Rookie o-lineman Elvis Fisher got back on the field as well after being kept out on Tuesday. And rookie defensive lineman Cory Grissom made his first appearance of camp in full pads, though, he, too, looked like he was being worked back in slowly.

Third-year offensive lineman Marcus Cannon was not seen Thursday, however. It's unclear why, but this was his first time missing action since camp started. He had been getting significant reps in place of Dan Connolly at right guard.

Roster reshaped

New England made several transactions Thursday, releasing four players and adding an equal amount to keep the 90-man roster at its limit.

Veteran free agent wide receiver Lavelle Hawkins, veteran o-lineman Nick McDonald (who'd been rehabbing an injury), rookie receiver Perez Ashford, and rookie corner Stephon Morris were shown the door. Hawkins was mildly surprising considering all the youth and inexperience at the position. McDonald, too, was a minor eyebrow-raiser given his experience and versatility and the fact that he'd been at practice and appeared working toward a comeback.

Belichick's remarks before practice about his interior o-line depth made the McDonald move even more unexpected.

"It's probably not as deep as it's been at other times," the coach conceded. "But I feel like the guys we have there are working hard. Like everything else, we'll just have to see how it all comes together."

To fill their voids on the roster, the Patriots added second-year receiver Johnathan Haggerty, rookie receivers Lavasier Tuinei, and a pair of rookie defensive linemen – Travis Chappelear and Scott Vallone.

Bill on Bill

With his former boss, Bill Parcells, entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, Belichick was asked to share some of his thoughts on "The Tuna."

"He coached four different franchises and was with five different franchises. Pretty much every one he came into was not doing well when he got there. Either they were the bottom or close to it. He made them all pretty competitive in a very short amount of time, on several occasions, the first year. Two Super Bowls in New York, and that franchise really wasn't… hadn't done a lot in awhile.

"Great coach, great evaluator, does a great job with his team, whatever capacity it was," added Belichick, "when he was the coordinator under Coach [Ray] Perkins, head coach or his other administrative duties at Miami most recently. A lot of respect for Bill, learned a lot from him, glad I had the opportunity to work with him and work for him. Certainly well deserved."

Belichick, of course, was Parcells' defensive coordinator during those Giants Super Bowl runs in the mid-1980s and early 1990s. Parcells hired Belichick again when Parcells took over the Patriots in the mid-'90s and Belichick was let go from his first head coaching gig in Cleveland.

"Again, he made the Patriots very competitive in a short amount of time. Putting them into a strong position… '96 we won the AFC, we had a good, young football team that came up just a little bit short against Green Bay [in the Super Bowl]. I think he certainly deserves the lion's share of putting that team together and the whole program together during that period of time. We can go on and on, but I think all the accolades for Bill are well deserved and I personally value his friendship and have a lot of respect for him as a person and as a football coach slash football person. It's not just coaching; it's beyond that with him."

Stock Watch

Buy: James Develin – The first-year fullback has been making the most of the reps he's been getting, particularly as a blocker on running plays. He's been singled out several times by coaches for the positive plays he's made.

Sell: Jermaine Cunningham – After suffering what looked like a knee injury, the fourth-year defensive end left the practice field and did not return. He also hasn't been doing much to separate himself from the pack at his position.

Play of the Day: Late in the afternoon during 11-on-11, QB Ryan Mallett dropped back to pass during a red zone play and fired over the middle for tight end Michael Hoomanawanui. The ball was a bit behind Hooman and deflected off his arm into the waiting hands of rookie linebacker Steve Beauharnais, who came down with the INT in the end zone.

*The Patriots are scheduled to practice again on Friday, starting at 2:20 p.m. Eastern.

*For more information about Patriots Training Camp including the latest practice schedule please visit www.patriots.com/trainingcamp * *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Mac Jones Super Bowl radio row roundup

Mac Jones shows off style at NFL Honors

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Seymour becomes 10th Patriot in Pro Football Hall of Fame

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones on Radio Row

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones tours radio row during Super Bowl LVI week in LA.

Mac Jones reflects on 2021 season, first NFL Honors

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reflects on his rookie season and first NFL Honors.

Patriots legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour

New England Patriots Hall of Fame legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour.

Mac Jones reflects on rookie season 'GMFB'

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones joins "Good Morning Football to talk about his rookie season in the NFL.

Lawrence Guy discusses how his 'Lawrence Guy Family Foundation' impacts families

New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy discusses the impact his foundation has had during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class announced

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class is announced at the NFL Honors.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising