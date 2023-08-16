Eight Takeaways As the Patriots Offense Faces Packers Defense in Wednesday's Joint Practice

The Patriots offense started hot in a lengthy two-plus hour session with the Green Bay Packers at the practice facility across from Lambeau Field on Wednesday.

In the first full-team period, the Patriots showed the berth of offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's playbook by incorporating under-center play-action and run-pass options with significant motion elements. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones completed passes to JuJu Smith-Schuster (crosser), Kayshon Boutte (deep out), slants off an RPO action, and a tight-window touchdown pass to DeVante Parker inside the red zone.

The positive sequence to start practice was a snapshot into what O'Brien's early-down window dressing can do to protect a banged-up offensive line and help a receiver group lacking elite separators move the ball down the field.

However, when the two teams assembled on one field for a game-style ending to practice, the situation became more two-minute and third-down heavy, where it often became less scheme-driven and more about individual wins. At that point, the offensive line began to show its warts, several penalty flags flew, and the offense as a whole struggled to find opportunities to push the ball deeper downfield.

Although it's a core philosophy under O'Brien, the Patriots offense hit for average on Wednesday morning. Unlike their counterparts, they found completions at the first and second levels but couldn't get the deep ball going. With Packers quarterback Jordan Love finding speedy wideout Christian Watson for the biggest play of the day, Jones stuck to the short game.

Then, the Patriots offense ended practice with multiple sacks (at least three of Jones in 11-on-11s), three penalty flags, and an errant pass where the receiver didn't appear to end up where the quarterback expected.

"We just need to be more consistent. I know we had a couple situations, just penalties and stuff like that, that we have to get fixed," Jones told reporters after practice. "We are trying to use the tools that we have with cadence, motions, and things like that. Trying to use it to our advantage, and when you don't, it turns into a disadvantage. Definitely want to clean that up."

On the one hand, the Patriots offense is returning to prioritizing efficiency over explosive plays. It's death by a thousand paper cuts and a strong running game over more volatile big-play hunting that many offenses are adopting around the league. As we've seen in the past, the strategy can be highly successful when the play-to-play execution is consistent. But, as we saw on Wednesday, negative plays can cause a chain reaction. A sack here, a penalty there, and now you're behind schedule with an offense that isn't necessarily equipped to make up for it all in one play.

This group is stringing positive plays together far more often than last summer, and O'Brien's play designs are significantly more advanced, with more at-the-line flexibility, than the prior regime. Now, it's a matter of if this offensive personnel can do it over, over, and over again.