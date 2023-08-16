Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots sign RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Patriots announced today they have signed veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed RB Ezekiel Elliott. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Elliott, 28, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, after joining the team as a first-round draft pick (4th overall) out of Ohio State in the 2016 NFL Draft. Elliott was released by Dallas on March 15, 2023.

The 6-foot, 228-pounder has played in 103 regular season games with 102 starts and has 8,262 rushing yards and 68 touchdowns and 305 receptions for 2,336 yards with 12 touchdowns. In addition, he has played and started in six postseason games and has 393 rushing yards with two touchdowns and 11 receptions for 65 yards. Last season in Dallas, Elliott started in 14 of the 15 games that he played and finished with 876 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 receptions for 92 yards in the regular season. He started in both postseason games and added 53 rushing yards and 16 receiving yards on three receptions.

