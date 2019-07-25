Etling on the receiving end to start camp

When Patriots training camp opens there are normally more pressing issues to cover beyond quarterbacks deep on the depth chart, but today's practice challenged that thinking.

Usually quarterbacks are easy to distinguish from the other positions groups as they sport red no-contact jerseys at practice, but today second year back-up Danny Etling's jersey was white, perhaps indicating that he is no longer a quarterback. This isn't a complete surprise considering how little Etling was involved with the quarterback position group during spring practices, but seeing him take reps at receiver for the first time was intriguing. Based on his comments after practice, it seems the LSU product is more than open to trying something new.

"Everyone has a lot of different roles on this team and I'm no exception," Etling told reporters after practice. "I'm excited to continue to keep trying to find a different role for myself, and do whatever the coaches ask me to do and keep learning from leaders in front of me."

Etling is still listed on the Patriots roster as a quarterback. However, if today's practice gives us any indication of the role Etling will be working towards, it won't be a quarterback. We don't know exactly what the coaching staff has in mind for Etling, but as Bill Belichick always reminds us, around Foxborough, titles don't matter unless they're the championship type, and Etling is taking the same approach to his new position.