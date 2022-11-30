Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Mike Reiss, ESPN:
Pick: Bills 27, Patiots 23
The Patriots put up a good fight, but in the end, the excellence of QB Josh Allen proves to be the difference.
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:
Pick: Bills 28, Patriots 21
The Bills knocked the Pats out of the playoffs last year, so you know the Pats want to get back at them for that. Both teams played on Thanksgiving, so they are rested. But Josh Allen has played really well against the Pats in recent years, going 4-1 in the last five. That stays true. Bills win it.
Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Bills
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots
Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Bills
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Bills
John Breech, CBS Sports: Bills
Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Bills
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bills 31, Patriots 23
Bills offense too much for Mac and the Patriots.
Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bills 35, Patriots 27
Pats should give the Bills all they can handle in another close game battle that goes down to the end where mistakes and execution decide it. Josh Allen is likely the difference maker.
Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:
Pick: Bills 30, Patriots 27
As much as I want to take the Patriots in this game, I ultimately think it will be highly competitive but the Bills make the big plays in the fourth quarter to escape with a win in a similar script as Thanksgiving night in Minnesota.