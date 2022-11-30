Official website of the New England Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

For My Cause My Cleats, some Patriots players honor their own foundations

Artists For Humanity commissioned for Ja'Whaun Bentley's My Cause My Cleats

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out RB Damien Harris (Thigh), List Six as Questionable for Thursday Night vs. Bills

Rhamondre Stevenson details importance of youth mentorship from personal experience for My Cause My Cleats

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

Bill Belichick on Devin McCourty 11/29: "Devin has been a tremendous asset to this organization and to me personally"

Scouting the Bills: A Five-Step Plan for the Patriots to Beat the Bills on Thursday Night

Hunter Henry eyes better late-game consistency for Pats offense

Unfiltered Mailbag: Patriots offense now in search of consistency and clutch

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

NFL Notes: Offense shows signs of life

Report: Patriots sign Tavai to a two-year extension

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Why Jonathan Jones' daughter Skylar inspired idea for My Cause My Cleats

Personal tragedy before Tyquan Thornton's first NFL touchdown inspired his My Cause My Cleats platform

Pats begin Bills prep needing "best game"

Retracing Edelman's improbable rise on 'A Football Life'

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Nov 30, 2022 at 03:39 PM
Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Mike Reiss, ESPN:

Pick: Bills 27, Patiots 23

The Patriots put up a good fight, but in the end, the excellence of QB Josh Allen proves to be the difference.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports:

Pick: Bills 28, Patriots 21

The Bills knocked the Pats out of the playoffs last year, so you know the Pats want to get back at them for that. Both teams played on Thanksgiving, so they are rested. But Josh Allen has played really well against the Pats in recent years, going 4-1 in the last five. That stays true. Bills win it.

Jason La Canfora, CBS Sports: Bills

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Patriots

Dave Richard, CBS Sports: Bills

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Bills

John Breech, CBS Sports: Bills

Jared Dubin, CBS Sports: Bills

Paul Perillo, Patriots.com:

Pick: Bills 31, Patriots 23

Bills offense too much for Mac and the Patriots.

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com:

Pick: Bills 35, Patriots 27

Pats should give the Bills all they can handle in another close game battle that goes down to the end where mistakes and execution decide it. Josh Allen is likely the difference maker.

Evan Lazar, Patriots.com:

Pick: Bills 30, Patriots 27

As much as I want to take the Patriots in this game, I ultimately think it will be highly competitive but the Bills make the big plays in the fourth quarter to escape with a win in a similar script as Thanksgiving night in Minnesota.

