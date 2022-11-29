Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Nov 29 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Scouting the Bills: A Five-Step Plan for the Patriots to Beat the Bills on Thursday Night

Hunter Henry eyes better late-game consistency for Pats offense

Unfiltered Mailbag: Patriots offense now in search of consistency and clutch

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

NFL Notes: Offense shows signs of life

Report: Patriots sign Tavai to a two-year extension

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

Win two tickets to the Patriots vs. Bills game

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Why Jonathan Jones' daughter Skylar inspired idea for My Cause My Cleats

Personal tragedy before Tyquan Thornton's first NFL touchdown inspired his My Cause My Cleats platform

Pats begin Bills prep needing "best game"

Retracing Edelman's improbable rise on 'A Football Life'

Bill Belichick 11/27: "We're going to need to play our best game"

Pats defense readies for another tilt with Josh Allen, Bills

After Further Review: Patriots Get QB Mac Jones Back on Track With Familiar Script on Offense

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Vikings presented by CarMax

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Nov 29, 2022 at 02:38 PM
medium_icon
Patriots.com Staff
wk13-bills-2022_WhatTheyreSaying_16x9

Buffalo Bills coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

On facing the Patriots...

"They're a team that is playing at a high level right now. We've got to be ready for whatever they can throw at us. We've got to be ready to go win over there in a division game and a hostile environment."
- Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

"Obviously, big divisional rival game this week. We're excited to play on the road in New England. This is what NFL football is about."
- Bills Safety Jordan Poyer

"We really have to play extremely well as we go on the road against New England and try to find a way to get a win. And that will set us up for the next game and the next game, but it starts with this game next week and really being able to put together a good game plan and being able to go out and execute at a high level. Anytime you're playing against an AFC opponent, in particular one in your division, it just raises your awareness of what you have to get done."
- Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier

On the Patriots defense...

"Obviously they're good on defense, they've been good for a long time. And they do some things that obviously poses offensive problems week in and week out. So at the end of the day, it's going to come down to execution and us putting our guys in the best spot for them to feel comfortable to go out and execute at a high level against a tough division opponent on the road."
- Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey

"They're so well coached and the guys have so much talent. They have arguably one of the best coaches ever. They're always in the right place at the right time. They're active and they have playmakers back there. We've got to hone in on the details this week and really lock in on it. The defense is going to give us their best just like everybody else."
- Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs

"Very good defense. They are stout in stopping the run. They do a lot things in the back end with the various and multiple ways they play man coverage. They've got a really good secondary. Obviously, {Devin} McCourty is back there and he's been back there for a long time. Just a veteran leader and plays a lot of good football whether it is run game, pass game. He's extremely smart. They've got a really good defense."
- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott

"It's been put together the right way. There's guys up front that can handle the run by themselves at times. They've got physical linebackers that play downhill. They've got a group of cover guys that do multiple things. They matchup and do different coverage packages, looks and disguises. They do a great job."
- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott

Related Links

On the Patriots secondary...

"Their secondary – it's a Patriots secondary, guys that are smart, tough football players that can play multiple spots. They play man from zone looks and zone from man looks, and I think that's why a lot of people struggle against them. They can show you so many different things and do so many different things. So trusting our base rules, trusting my eyes and making the smart decision and living to fight another down."
- Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

On the Patriots offense...

"They've got some playmakers over there. [Nelson] Agholor and [DeVante] Parker are guys that can take the ball down the field and make catches. 16 in the slot [Jakobi Meyers] he's able to make some nice contested catches and Mac's able to distribute the ball. Going into any game like this you've got to be able to stop the run. We're going to come in with the mindset of stopping the run in order to effect the quarterback."
- Bills Safety Jordan Poyer

On Rhamondre Stevenson...

"Tough physical running back. Hard to get down. We've got to have 11 hats to the football when we tackle this guy. He creates plays on his own. He breaks tackles. He a strong runner. We've just got to bring our 'A' game."
- Bills Defensive End Shaq Lawson

On Matthew Judon...

"He's a game wrecker right now. I think he leads the league in sacks."
- Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

Related Content

news

What They're Saying: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and select players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: New York Jets

New York Jets coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: New York Jets

New York Jets coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

news

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns coaches and player comment about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers coaches and players discuss their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Baltimore Ravens

A look at what Baltimore Ravens coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Pittsburgh Steelers

A look at what Pittsburgh Steelers coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

news

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

A look at what Miami Dolphins coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Scouting the Bills: A Five-Step Plan for the Patriots to Beat the Bills on Thursday Night

NFL Notes: Offense shows signs of life

Report: Patriots sign Tavai to a two-year extension

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Unfiltered Mailbag: Patriots offense now in search of consistency and clutch

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick on Devin McCourty 11/29: "Devin has been a tremendous asset to this organization and to me personally"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Robert Kraft surprises Devin McCourty ahead of his 200th game

Patriots Captain Devin McCourty was surprised at his weekly media availability by owner Robert Kraft for a special presentation ahead of his 200th game with New England.

Hunter Henry 11/28: "I think there are some things we can build on"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Matthew Judon on Devin McCourty's 200th career game 11/28: "That's a pretty impressive feat"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Press Pass: Preparing for Divisional Matchup with Buffalo

Patriots players Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mac Jones Jalen Mills, Rhamondre Stevenson, Deatrich Wise Jr. and more discuss preparing for the Thursday night divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 11/27: "We're excited about the opportunity"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising