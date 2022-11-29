What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

On the Patriots defense...

"Obviously they're good on defense, they've been good for a long time. And they do some things that obviously poses offensive problems week in and week out. So at the end of the day, it's going to come down to execution and us putting our guys in the best spot for them to feel comfortable to go out and execute at a high level against a tough division opponent on the road."

- Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey

"They're so well coached and the guys have so much talent. They have arguably one of the best coaches ever. They're always in the right place at the right time. They're active and they have playmakers back there. We've got to hone in on the details this week and really lock in on it. The defense is going to give us their best just like everybody else."

- Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs

"Very good defense. They are stout in stopping the run. They do a lot things in the back end with the various and multiple ways they play man coverage. They've got a really good secondary. Obviously, {Devin} McCourty is back there and he's been back there for a long time. Just a veteran leader and plays a lot of good football whether it is run game, pass game. He's extremely smart. They've got a really good defense."

- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott