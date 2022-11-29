What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
On facing the Patriots...
"They're a team that is playing at a high level right now. We've got to be ready for whatever they can throw at us. We've got to be ready to go win over there in a division game and a hostile environment."
- Bills Quarterback Josh Allen
"Obviously, big divisional rival game this week. We're excited to play on the road in New England. This is what NFL football is about."
- Bills Safety Jordan Poyer
"We really have to play extremely well as we go on the road against New England and try to find a way to get a win. And that will set us up for the next game and the next game, but it starts with this game next week and really being able to put together a good game plan and being able to go out and execute at a high level. Anytime you're playing against an AFC opponent, in particular one in your division, it just raises your awareness of what you have to get done."
- Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier
On the Patriots defense...
"Obviously they're good on defense, they've been good for a long time. And they do some things that obviously poses offensive problems week in and week out. So at the end of the day, it's going to come down to execution and us putting our guys in the best spot for them to feel comfortable to go out and execute at a high level against a tough division opponent on the road."
- Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey
"They're so well coached and the guys have so much talent. They have arguably one of the best coaches ever. They're always in the right place at the right time. They're active and they have playmakers back there. We've got to hone in on the details this week and really lock in on it. The defense is going to give us their best just like everybody else."
- Bills Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs
"Very good defense. They are stout in stopping the run. They do a lot things in the back end with the various and multiple ways they play man coverage. They've got a really good secondary. Obviously, {Devin} McCourty is back there and he's been back there for a long time. Just a veteran leader and plays a lot of good football whether it is run game, pass game. He's extremely smart. They've got a really good defense."
- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott
"It's been put together the right way. There's guys up front that can handle the run by themselves at times. They've got physical linebackers that play downhill. They've got a group of cover guys that do multiple things. They matchup and do different coverage packages, looks and disguises. They do a great job."
- Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott
On the Patriots secondary...
"Their secondary – it's a Patriots secondary, guys that are smart, tough football players that can play multiple spots. They play man from zone looks and zone from man looks, and I think that's why a lot of people struggle against them. They can show you so many different things and do so many different things. So trusting our base rules, trusting my eyes and making the smart decision and living to fight another down."
- Bills Quarterback Josh Allen
On the Patriots offense...
"They've got some playmakers over there. [Nelson] Agholor and [DeVante] Parker are guys that can take the ball down the field and make catches. 16 in the slot [Jakobi Meyers] he's able to make some nice contested catches and Mac's able to distribute the ball. Going into any game like this you've got to be able to stop the run. We're going to come in with the mindset of stopping the run in order to effect the quarterback."
- Bills Safety Jordan Poyer
On Rhamondre Stevenson...
"Tough physical running back. Hard to get down. We've got to have 11 hats to the football when we tackle this guy. He creates plays on his own. He breaks tackles. He a strong runner. We've just got to bring our 'A' game."
- Bills Defensive End Shaq Lawson
On Matthew Judon...
"He's a game wrecker right now. I think he leads the league in sacks."
- Bills Quarterback Josh Allen