10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

How Jonathan Jones' daughter Skylar inspired idea for My Cause My Cleats

How personal tragedy behind Tyquan Thornton's first NFL touchdown inspired his My Cause My Cleats platform

Pats begin Bills prep needing "best game"

Retracing Edelman's improbable rise on 'A Football Life'

Bill Belichick 11/27: "We're going to need to play our best game"

Pats defense readies for another tilt with Josh Allen, Bills

After Further Review: Patriots Get QB Mac Jones Back on Track With Familiar Script on Offense

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Vikings presented by CarMax

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night

7 Keys from Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

Pool Report: Interview with NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson

Patriots vs. Vikings Highlights | NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/24: "We just came up short"

Mac Jones 11/24: "I thought we played with a lot of effort and toughness"

Photos: Patriots at Vikings Week 12

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-5) and the Buffalo Bills (8-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Nov 28, 2022 at 03:44 PM
New England Patriots

The New England Patriots (6-5) and the Buffalo Bills (8-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Damien Harris - Thigh
OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C David Andrews - Thigh
T Yodny Cajuste - Calf
DB Marcus Jones - Ankle
WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder
CB Jalen Mills - Groin
WR DeVante Parker - Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

BUFFALO BILLS (8-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Dion Dawkins - Ankle
S Damar Hamlin - Illness
CB Dane Jackson - Illness
S Jaquan Johnson - Illness
LB Von Miller - Knee
TE Quintin Morris - Illness
WR Khalil Shakir - Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Josh Allen - Right Elbow
LB Tremaine Edmunds - Groin / Heel
DE A.J. Epenesa - Ankle
CB Cam Lewis - Forearm
C Mitch Morse - Elbow / Ankle
DT Jordan Phillips - Eye
DE Greg Rousseau - Ankle

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

