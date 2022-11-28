Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (6-5) and the Buffalo Bills (8-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-5)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Damien Harris - Thigh
OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C David Andrews - Thigh
T Yodny Cajuste - Calf
DB Marcus Jones - Ankle
WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder
CB Jalen Mills - Groin
WR DeVante Parker - Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
BUFFALO BILLS (8-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Dion Dawkins - Ankle
S Damar Hamlin - Illness
CB Dane Jackson - Illness
S Jaquan Johnson - Illness
LB Von Miller - Knee
TE Quintin Morris - Illness
WR Khalil Shakir - Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Josh Allen - Right Elbow
LB Tremaine Edmunds - Groin / Heel
DE A.J. Epenesa - Ankle
CB Cam Lewis - Forearm
C Mitch Morse - Elbow / Ankle
DT Jordan Phillips - Eye
DE Greg Rousseau - Ankle
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play