Ezekiel Elliott Brings 'Energizer Boost' to Patriots Backfield 

"I was at home for a long time, so I have a lot of energy," Elliott said. "I thought I definitely should come in and be a little energizer boost. The transition has been good. I've been getting along with the team. I love the coaches, love this atmosphere, love this program. Just having fun."

"It's definitely important to take care of your business out here on the field. But a big part of being a part of a winning program is just camaraderie and getting to know your teammates. That's definitely important to me. For me to get to know the guys in the locker room because you create those bonds off the field, and that will carry over to the field."

Last week, Elliott was a full participant in the second day of joint practices with the Packers and has now taken part in two straight days of camp with the Patriots back in Foxborough this week. We've seen Elliott working in several different situations, including open-field work and goal-line carries, while he has also shown up a few times in the passing game running routes from multiple spots. Along with his size and downhill power, Elliott's vision and smooth footwork between the tackles have stood out. Although his breakaway speed might not be there anymore, Elliott takes efficient rush paths through the line of scrimmage and has quick feet to work gap-to-gap, especially for a back listed at six feet and 225 pounds.

With the roster cut down to the league-maximum 53 players by Tuesday of next week, the Patriots have two locks at running back in Elliott and Stevenson. However, the backfield depth behind the projected top two is still murky heading into the final preseason game against the Titans on Friday night. Second-year backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris haven't exactly stood out this summer. Strong returned to practice this week after missing four sessions, including the joint practices with the Packers, reportedly because he was in concussion protocol.

New England also has third-year vet J.J. Taylor, who has bounced from the practice squad to the active roster over the years, on their 90-man roster. Taylor garnered praise from head coach Bill Belichick for improving his versatility and technique in blitz pickup after an impressive showing in Green Bay, making the compact change-of-pace back a roster candidate.