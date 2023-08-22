Phillips: Mac Jones is a 'Way Better Quarterback' Heading into Third Season With the Patriots

"Obviously, we haven't even played a game yet, so I don't know if that's true or not," Jones said of Phillips calling him an improved quarterback. "With AP [Adrian Phillips], one of the things he's been helping me with is asking questions. Talking to him when we are going against them and asking him questions like, hey, what did I do there? He's like, hey, good job looking me off on that man-to-man coverage, or whatever. Then try to take that from the practice field to the game field and use those tools that I have."

"Just little things like, hey, did that work that time? Sometimes they say it really didn't work, whether it was the play or the head fake or whatever. Those are all things you have to add to your toolbox, and that's what practice is all about. It's about trying new things, trying throws that you maybe wouldn't throw in a game."

The Patriots quarterback stopped short of agreeing with Phillips's assessment until he backs it up in the regular season. Still, Jones acknowledged that the offense has been more competitive against New England's defense this summer compared to last training camp.

"I think just keep growing, keep competing, keep it fun. Go back and forth with the defense. I think we've done that more this year, and really just try to carry it over to the game and keep that intensity up," Jones told reporters following Tuesday's practice.

Along the same lines as manipulating the coverage with eyes or subtle fakes in the pocket, the Patriots defenders, including Phillips, recognize Jones's savvy before the snap to get the offense into the best possible play call. In many offensive systems, the play-caller will call multiple plays in the huddle and then allow the quarterback to survey the defense pre-snap to decide which play has the best chance to be successful.