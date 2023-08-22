Official website of the New England Patriots

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots QB Mac Jones, Bill O'Brien's Offense in Preseason Game vs. Packers

Bill Belichick impressed with Taylor Swift's toughness after Gillette Stadium rain show

Statement from New England Patriots on Isaiah Bolden

Press Pass: Players Offer Thoughts and Prayers for Isaiah Bolden

Bill Belichick 8/19: "Appreciate the way the league handled it" 

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Second Preseason Game Against the Packers

Mac Jones 8/19: "We'll continue to come together as a team"

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Packers

Matthew Slater 8/19: "Health is something that we never take for granted"

Gamebook: Patriots at Packers Preseason Week 2

Mac Jones connects with Kendrick Bourne under pressure for 13-yard gain

Josh Uche recovers Packers' bad spike on third down

Rhamondre Stevenson muscles through Packers for TD

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

Game Preview: Patriots at Packers

Sights and Sounds: Patriots Joint Practice in Green Bay

4 Takeaways from Patriots Defensive Coaches

Five Takeaways From Bill O'Brien, Patriots Offensive Assistant Coaches Media Availability

Film Review: What Will Ezekiel Elliott Bring to the Patriots Offense?

10 to Watch: Patriots making a roster push, carving out roles

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

The New England Patriots travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans in their preseason finale.

Aug 22, 2023 at 10:26 AM
New England Patriots

Staff

2023-GamePreview-preseason-wk3-titans-Game Preview - 16x9

WEEK 3 · Fri 08/25 · 8:15 PM EDT

Patriots

New England Patriots

AT

Titans

Tennessee Titans

WBZ / Patriots Preseason Network
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
NISSAN STADIUM
GAME CENTER
PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
TITANS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Roster Flip-Card (coming soon)

The New England Patriots were scheduled to travel directly from Green Bay to Nashville for joint practice sessions with the Tennessee Titans, but due to the circumstances that led to suspending the preseason game against the Packers in the fourth quarter, the Patriots traveled back to Foxboro. The team will practice at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday and then travel to Tennessee on Thursday prior to the 2023 preseason-finale on Friday night against the Titans.

Related Links

Patriots and Titans line up.
Patriots and Titans line up.

SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans (formerly the Houston Oilers) will square off in the preseason for the first time since 2019 when the Patriots traveled to Nashville for joint practice sessions prior to a 22-17 victory on Aug. 17, 2019. The last time the two teams played in the regular season was in 2021 when Tennessee lost, 36-13, at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 28, 2021.

The teams have played 45 times in regular season and postseason play since the two charter members of the American Football League began play in 1960. The Patriots and Oilers played twice each year from 1960-1969 in the AFL and have played 25 times since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. In those 25 post-merger games, the Patriots have a 16-9 record, including a 2-2 mark in playoff games.

New England leads the overall regular season and postseason series, 26-18-1, with a 24-16-1 New England advantage in the regular season.

TALE OF THE TAPE

Table inside Article
2022 SEASON NEW ENGLAND TENNESSEE
RECORD 8-9 7-10
Divisional Standings 3rd 2nd
Total Yards Gained 5,348 5,045
Total Offense (Rank) 314.6 (26) 296.8 (30)
Rush Offense 106.6 (24) 125.4 (13)
Pass Offense 208.0 (20) 171.4 (28)
Points Per Game 21.4 (17) 17.5 (14)
Total Yards Allowed 5,474 5,978
Total Defense (Rank)) 322.0 (8) 351.6 (23)
Rush Defense 105.5 (6) 76.9 (1)
Pass Defense 216.5 (16) 274.8 (32)
Points Allowed/Game 20.4 (11) 21.1 (14t)
Possession Avg. 28:54 29:16
Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost 41/279 49/313
Sacks Made/Yards 54/348 39/264
Total Touchdowns Scored 39 34
Penalties Against/Yards 104/841 111/956
Punts/Avg. 80/41.7 90/44.0
Field Goals Made/Att +7 (4t) -2 (22t)
Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio

CONNECTIONS

FORMER TITANS

  • TE Anthony Firkser (2018-22)

FORMER PATRIOTS

  • PG Coor./QB Coach Charles London (2005)
  • Head Coach Mike Vrabel (2001-08)

WHAT TO LOOK FOR...

  • QB Mac Jones enters the 2023 season in seventh place on New England's all-time passing list with 6,798 career passing yards and needs 3,135 passing yards to move past Jim Plunkett (9,932) for sixth place on New England's all-time list.
  • Jones enters the 2023 season with the highest completion percentage in team history at 66.5.
  • In 2022, Jones finished with a 65.2 completion percentage for his second season with a completion percentage of at least 65%. He finished his rookie season with a 67.6 completion percentage. Jones joins Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow as the only quarterbacks to have completed at least 65% of their passes in their first two seasons. Herbert and Burrow are the only quarterbacks to accomplish this feat in their first three seasons.
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson recorded his first 1,000-yard rushing season with a career-high 1,040 rushing yards in 2022. He can become the third New England player with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2023, joining Curtis Martin (1,487 in 1995, 1,152 in 1996 and 1,160 in 1997) and Jim Nance (1,458 in 1966 and 1,216 in 1967).
  • Stevenson became the ninth New England running back to lead the team in receptions after finishing with 69 in 2022. He can become the first New England running back to lead the team in two consecutive seasons in 2023.
  • DB Kyle Dugger scored three touchdowns in 2022 with two interceptions returned for touchdowns and a fumble returned for a touchdown. He needs one more defensive touchdown to tie Willie McGinest and Tedy Bruschi for the second-most defensive touchdowns in team history with four. Ty Law has the most defensive touchdowns with six.
  • LB Matthew Judon led the team with a career-high 15½ sacks in 2022 following a team-leading 12½ sacks in 2021. He can join Tony McGee (12 in 1977, 11½ in 1978 and 10½ in 1979) as the only Patriots player with three straight double-digit sack seasons.
  • Judon has registered double-digit sack totals in each of his first two seasons in New England and can join Andre Tippett (3) and Tony McGee (3) as the only Patriots players with three double-digit sack totals.
  • Judon has registered 28 total sacks in the last two seasons (15½ in 2022 and 12½ in 2021). He needs 16½ sacks in 2023 to match the best three-year total in New England history with 44½ sacks by Andre Tippett (18½ in 1984, 16½ in 1985 and 9½ in 1986).
  • LB Josh Uche had a career-high 11½ sacks in 2022 and can become the fifth Patriots player with back-to-back 10-plus sack totals, joining Matthew Judon (15½ in 2022 and 12½ in 2021), Garin Veris (10 in 1985 and 11 in 1986), Andre Tippett (18½ in 1984 and 16½ in 1985) and Tony McGee (12 in 1977, 11½ in 1978 and 10½ in 1979). Judon can join Tippett (3), Tony McGee (3), Garin Veris (2), Chandler Jones (2) and Matthew Judon (2) as the only Patriots to register more than one double-digit sack total.
  • K Nick Folk enters the 2023 season with 60 straight regular season field goals under 40 yards. His last miss was a 31-yarder on Oct. 5, 2017 vs. New England when he played for Tampa Bay. The NFL record is 70 by Justin Tucker of Baltimore (2016-2020).
  • Folk is one of six NFL players to have at least five seasons with 30 or more field goals, joining Justin Tucker (8), Stephen Gostkowski (5), Robbie Gould (5), John Carney (5) and David Akers (5) as the only NFL players with at least five 30-field goal seasons.
  • Folk enters the 2023 season tied for seventh place on the New England all-time scoring list with 440 total points. He needs three points to move past Tony Franklin (442) into sixth place and 43 points to move past TE Rob Gronkowski for fifth place on the all-time scoring list.
  • Folk enters the 2023 season in fifth place on the New England all-time field goal list with 108 field goals and needs 21 field goals to move past John Smith (128) into fourth place on the team's all-time list.
  • Folk has connected on 30 field goals in each of the last two seasons with a career-high 36 field goals in 2021 and 32 field goals in 2022. If Folk connects on at least 30 field goal in 2023, he will tie the team mark for most consecutive seasons with at least 30 field goals. The Patriots record for most consecutive seasons with at least 30 field goals is three by Stephen Gostkowski (2013-15). The NFL record is four by David Akers (2008-11) and Justin Tucker (2015-18).
  • DB Marcus Jones scored on a 48-yard touchdown reception vs. Buffalo on Dec. 1, 2022. If he scores on offense in 2023, he will join LB Mike Vrabel (8 touchdown receptions) as the only defensive player with more than one touchdown on offense in team history. Vrabel also has the most offensive touchdowns by an NFL defensive player with 10 in the regular season.
  • Matthew Slater has earned an NFL record 10 special teams Pro Bowl invitations and will look to add to that in 2023. His 10 Pro Bowl berths with the Patriots are second to the 14 by Tom Brady.
  • Slater will enter his 16th season with the Patriots in 2023, tied with Steve Grogan, behind only the 20 by Tom Brady.
  • Slater has played in 223 regular season games, behind the 285 by Tom Brady.
  • Slater enters the 2023 season having played in 25 postseason games, tied for the ninth-most postseason games played in NFL history.
  • Slater has recorded 10 or more special tackles in an NFL-leading 11 seasons since 2000.

PATRIOTS POINTS OF INTEREST FOR 2023

  • The New England Patriots are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history with six.
  • The Patriots have played in 11 Super Bowls, the most by any team in NFL history. Dallas, Denver and Pittsburgh have played in eight.
  • The New England Patriots have 37 postseason victories, the most in NFL history. Dallas, Pittsburgh, Green Bay and San Francisco are second with 36 playoff wins all-time.
  • The Patriots are third in NFL history with 15 Conference Championship Game appearances, behind San Francisco (18) and the Pittsburgh (16).
  • The New England Patriots have earned seven No. 1 seeds, trailing only San Francisco (9) and Denver (8) since playoff seeding began in 1975.
  • The Patriots have earned a first-round playoff bye an NFL-best 14 times since 1990. Pittsburgh and San Francisco are second with nine byes since 1990. New England is the only team in NFL history with nine straight first-round byes (2010-18).
  • The Patriots have played in 59 postseason games, tied with San Francisco for the fourth-most in NFL history behind Dallas (66), Pittsburgh (63) and Green Bay (61).
  • The Patriots are second with 13 seasons of 12 wins since 1970, behind San Francisco's 14 seasons with 12 victories.
  • New England has won 13 games in a single season seven times in franchise history. Only San Francisco has more 13-win seasons with 10.
  • The New England Patriots have won 14 or more games in a season five times, most in NFL history. San Francisco is second with four 14-win seasons.
  • New England has 28 undefeated months since 2000, most in the NFL over that span. Green Bay is second with 21 undefeated months during that time.
  • The Patriots have 35 winning seasons since 1970, second all-time behind Pittsburgh's 39.
  • The Patriots have 574 total victories, the fourth-most wins since their inception in 1960, behind the 586 wins by Pittsburgh and Dallas and the 575 by Green Bay.
  • New England (1,025) played their 1,000th game in franchise history (regular season and playoffs combined) against Cleveland on Nov. 14, 2021, and became the first original AFL team to play in 1,000 games.
  • With rookie free agents DL DaMarcus Mitchell and DB Brenden Schooler making the initial 53-man roster in 2022, the Patriots have now had a rookie free agent make the opening day roster for 19 straight seasons, tied with Denver for the longest streak in the NFL.
  • The Patriots ended a 10-year streak of finishing in the top 10 for fewest points allowed (2012-2021) after finishing 11th in 2022 with 20.4 points allowed. The Patriots and Tampa Bay (1996-2005) are the last two teams to reach 10 straight seasons in the top 10 for fewest points allowed.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Bob Socci provides the play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak in the broadcast booth and studio analysis by senior editor Paul Perillo. WBZ's Steve Burton will provide sideline analysis. Devin and Jason McCourty will be featured in "The McCourty TwinCast" to complement the broadcast. The TwinCast will stream on Patriots.com, WBZ.com.

PATRIOTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK

Massachusetts

  • Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
  • Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Connecticut

  • Hartford, Conn. WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Maine

  • Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
  • Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7

New Hampshire

Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9

Rhode Island

  • Providence, R.I. WPRI-TV Ch. 12

Vermont

  • Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Alaska

  • Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
  • Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
  • Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Hawaii

  • Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5

LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. The television broadcast will simulcast the game on the radio during the preseason.

For information on how to stream the game please check out our how to watch/listen guide.

