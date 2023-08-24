Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Catch-22 (video edition) Thu Aug 24 | 10:00 AM - 11:55 AM

10 to Watch: Final preseason dress rehearsal for Patriots vs. Titans

What to Watch: Tennessee Titans

Ezekiel Elliott Brings 'Energizer Boost' to Patriots Backfield 

Christian Gonzalez making the most of the moment

Game Preview: Patriots at Titans

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

NFL Notes: Could changes be coming to joint practices?

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Titans

Patriots Mailbag: Finding a spot for Boutte, getting the O-Line healthy and more roster talk

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots QB Mac Jones, Bill O'Brien's Offense in Preseason Game vs. Packers

Bill Belichick impressed with Taylor Swift's toughness after Gillette Stadium rain show

Statement from New England Patriots on Isaiah Bolden

Press Pass: Players Offer Thoughts and Prayers for Isaiah Bolden

Bill Belichick 8/19: "Appreciate the way the league handled it" 

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Second Preseason Game Against the Packers

Mac Jones 8/19: "We'll continue to come together as a team"

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Packers

Matthew Slater 8/19: "Health is something that we never take for granted"

Gamebook: Patriots at Packers Preseason Week 2

10 to Watch: Final preseason dress rehearsal for Patriots vs. Titans

Here are the key Patriots players and positions to watch as the team wraps up the 2023 preseason against the Tennessee Titans.

Aug 24, 2023 at 09:33 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

PS3-2023-ThingsToWatchPDC

The Patriots will wrap up their preseason on Friday night against the Titans, capping off their 2023 summer with a final contest to determine how the team will take shape next week when the roster is cut down to 53 players and an initial 16-player practice squad is set.

It's been an interesting summer for the Pats, as the offense has been remade under Bill O'Brien's guidance and has shown nice progress over the last four weeks as their attack rounds into form. Defensively there wasn't much changeover from 2022, the retirement of Devin McCourty aside, and with a fresh injection of high draft picks, there's reason to believe the unit can be even better in 2023. Even special teams units have featured plenty of intrigue with position battles at kicker and punter that have gone back and forth through the summer and right into the final week of practice.

Now, players will get one final chance to put it all together on the game field and make their case, not just for a roster spot but for a significant role with the team on gameday.

Here are 10 positions and players that will be under the microscope in Nashville.

Patriots offensive huddle during practice Tuesday's practice at Gillette Stadium.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots offensive huddle during practice Tuesday's practice at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones

After the cancellation of joint practices this week, Mac and at least some of the starters should see some action in this game before the long two-week break until the opener against Philly. Mac showed improved poise and control in his first action last week against the Packers, with a strong showing in joint practices that carried over to the game, with his two third-and-long conversions standing out on his final drive. The Titans have a dangerous defensive front when their starters are in, and those players should provide another good test for Mac and especially his blockers up front. With a similarly ferocious front coming to Foxborough on September 10, Mac needs all the reps he can get to be ready to face one of the league's best defensive units.

WR Depth

Tre Nixon was injured and moved to Injured Reserve this week, while Tyquan Thornton was not spotted at practice on Tuesday or Wednesday, as the wide receiver room has seen its depth thinned in the late stages of training camp. That will put an even bigger focus on rookies Malik Cunningham, Kayshon Boutte and Thyrick Pitts. Boutte especially continues to gain momentum. After catching a slant and running for a touchdown against the Packers, Boutte was among the most active receivers in this week's practices. This push is coming at the right time. Cunningham has seen more time at receiver since getting a look at quarterback against the Texans but couldn't corral any of his five targets against the Packers. Both, along with Pitts, should see the majority of snaps late into this game, when it will be their time to shine and put a final exclamation point on their summers.

OL Depth

The offensive line has been hit hard by injuries this summer and that was after Calvin Anderson (NFI) and Michael Onwenu (PUP) were unavailable at the start of camp. A recent injury to Conor McDermott, coming on the first day of joint practices with the Packers, has further complicated things at the tackle position when the team had already been juggling combinations, looking for answers. Onwenu returned to practice on Wednesday, albeit in a limited fashion, which is reason for some optimism, especially with Cole Strange also hovering on the sidelines as well during practice. That leaves the offensive line depth one final chance in preseason to get some quality experience in. This is especially important for rookies Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow, who have seen their workloads rise. Even if Owenu and Strange are back in the mix by Week 1, it's a good bet Sow and Mafi will still be called upon for some snaps over the course of the game. Second-year OLs Andrew Stueber and Chasen Hines will also be heavily in the mix as the team searches for enough depth to protect from the inevitable injuries that always strike this group.

Related Links

RB Depth

With the addition of Ezekiel Elliott and the return to practice by Ty Montgomery on Tuesday, it seems like they will form a primary trio with Rhamondre Stevenson to carry the load in the Patriots backfield. But there should be at least one more open roster spot for some RB depth and this final game could determine who it goes to. Pierre Strong also returned to practice on Tuesday in a red jersey, then ditched the red jersey on Wednesday, a positive sign of his recovery that could mean he'll suit up Friday. If not, that leaves Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor and C.J. Marable. Harris averaged 3.1 yards per attempt on 10 carries against the Packers, while Taylor had four carries for 29 yards and three catches for 27 yards. Both could be practice squad candidates as well, but they'll have an extended chance to make their roster cases late into the game.

TE Depth

Hunter Henry has been one of the team's best offensive players this summer, looking spry and healthy while consistently making catches in training camp. Mike Gesicki was coming on as well before going down with an injury last week. Gesicki returned to practice this week in a red jersey, a good sign he'll be ready to go for the season opener, but even still, the position feels light with just two players. Matt Sokol has had a solid camp himself and is more of a physical blocker than the rest and that could give him an inside track on a role. Anthony Firkser can't be ignored either with his NFL experience and versatility to play in the backfield as an h-back. He had a nice catch in practice on Wednesday from Mac Jones that could help his cause. Both could offer some offensive twists that might be intriguing to Bill O'Brien. Johnny Lumpkin and Scotty Washington remain in the mix, but it's Sokol and Firkser who should get the longest looks for a 53-man roster spot.

Ronnie Perkins

Perkins has had tough injury luck through his first two seasons and that bad luck continued into the summer, with the edge player missing joint practices but returning to practice this week. The Pats depth is still a bit thin at stand-up outside linebacker. Matthew Judon, Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings are a good top trio, and beyond them, the team will consider using Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahalani Tavai along the edges at times as well. Uche and Jennings are free agents next offseason, meaning there's at least a long-term need at the spot and if injuries were to strike there could even be a more immediate one as well. If fully healthy, Perkins should get plenty of snaps against the Titans and could benefit from a solid all-around game where he stands out a little bit. Having some back-up pass-rush juice from Perkins would be nice, but he hasn't shown it consistently yet.

Cornerback Depth

Bill Belichick confirmed on Tuesday that Isaiah Bolden is in concussion protocol, putting a hopefully temporary pause on what was turning into a promising summer for the rookie cornerback. His projected absence means a high volume of snaps for the remaining corners, including Shaun Wade, Ameer Speed and Quandre Moseley, along with Rodney Randle in the slot. Wade has had a strong third training camp and could benefit the most from Bolden's absence. This could be a crossroads for Wade as it seems like one of these remaining players could be due for a roster spot and he might be the favorite. Randle also can't be ignored even with solid depth in the slot behind Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant. He's been coming on over the last week-plus after getting picked on by the Texans in Week 1.

Defensive Line Depth

The Patriots are entering their third season with this core group along the defensive line but could it be time for a younger face to work into the mix? It appears that rookie Keion White is carving out a role for himself, but Sam Roberts also deserves a long look. The second-year player is big and country strong and despite two penalties against the Packers, he's been showing up more and more. It's unlikely the vets like Godchaux, Guy and Wise play very long in this one, and that should mean Roberts, Jeremiah Pharms and Justus Tavai will get plenty of snaps in relief of secondary starters Daniel Ekuale and Carl Davis, who both seem pretty close to locks at this point.

Safety Depth

Despite McCourty's retirement, the depth at safety remains strong with the ascension of Jabrill Peppers and the emergence of Jalen Mills. Mills has been one of the most consistent playmakers this summer while playing more of a safety role instead of the outside corner role he held down the last two seasons. Most intriguing is the potential debut of Marte Mapu, who could add even more potential depth to the group. Mapu ditched his red jersey in Green Bay and got in two physical practices but didn't dress for the game. He should be in line to make his debut against the Titans, offering a glimpse of how he stacks up against NFL game speed. Finally comes Josh Bledsoe, who has been very much in the mix with the rest of the safeties and has had a handful of positive moments himself. Like Wade, the third-year Bledsoe is facing a critical week that could determine the direction of his future.

Specialists Finals

What will the final game hold for rookies Bryce Baringer and Chad Ryland, and veterans Nick Folk and Corliss Waitman? While the rookies demonstrated stronger legs in their respective competitions this summer, the veterans might've maintained a slight edge in consistency and that's something that cannot be ignored. In Nashville, all four could have a final opportunity to showcase their strength and reliability, but through 16 practices and two joint practices, it appears both contests are too close to make a definitive call on.

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 8/22

View photos from Patriots training camp in Foxboro on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

TC-082223_Adler309-watermarked
1 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Mooney291A-watermarked
2 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223_Adler195-watermarked
3 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Mooney102-watermarked
4 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223_Adler567a-watermarked
5 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223-NM_Mooney023-watermarked
6 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223-NM_Adler276-watermarked
7 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Mooney151A-watermarked
8 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223_Adler506a-watermarked
9 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Mooney296-watermarked
10 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223-NM_Adler073-watermarked
11 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Mooney365A-watermarked
12 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223-NM_Adler259-watermarked
13 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Mooney092A-watermarked
14 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223_Adler698a-watermarked
15 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Mooney283A-watermarked
16 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223_Adler014-watermarked
17 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223-NM_Mooney177-watermarked
18 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223_Adler329-watermarked
19 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Mooney139-watermarked
20 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223-NM_Adler117-watermarked
21 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Mooney347A-watermarked
22 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223-NM_Adler183-watermarked
23 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Mooney379A-watermarked
24 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223_Adler337-watermarked
25 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Mooney189-watermarked
26 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223_Adler142-watermarked
27 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223-NM_Mooney139-watermarked
28 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223_Adler327-watermarked
29 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Mooney124A-watermarked
30 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223_Adler711a-watermarked
31 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223-NM_Mooney059-watermarked
32 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223-NM_Adler161-watermarked
33 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223-NM_Mooney158-watermarked
34 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223_Adler644-watermarked
35 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Mooney416A-watermarked
36 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223-NM_Adler158-watermarked
37 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Mooney394A-watermarked
38 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223_Adler381-watermarked
39 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Mooney179A-watermarked
40 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223_Adler460-watermarked
41 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223-NM_Mooney094-watermarked
42 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223-NM_Adler289-watermarked
43 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223-NM_Mooney087-watermarked
44 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223-NM_Adler165-watermarked
45 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223-NM_Mooney042-watermarked
46 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223_Adler672-watermarked
47 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Mooney230A-watermarked
48 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223_Adler363-watermarked
49 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Adler429-watermarked
50 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Mooney073-watermarked
51 / 55
Photo by Carolyn Mooney
TC-082223_Adler585-watermarked
52 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Adler389-watermarked
53 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Adler608-watermarked
54 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TC-082223_Adler345-watermarked
55 / 55
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

10 to Watch: Patriots making a roster push, carving out roles

Here are some key Patriots players to watch as the take on the Green Bay Packers in the second preseason game of the summer.
news

10 to Watch: Rookies and returning vets eye preseason push vs. Texans

Here are the players to watch as the Patriots take on the Texans to start their 2023 preseason NFL schedule.
news

10 to Watch: Patriots look to punch postseason ticket in Buffalo

Here are the key players to watch as the Patriots travel to Buffalo for their regular season finale with the playoffs on the line.
news

10 to Watch: Playoffs on the line for Patriots-Dolphins

Here's who to watch when the Patriots and Dolphins meet in Week 17 with a playoff spot on the line!
news

10 to Watch: Patriots-Raiders has a familiar feel

The Patriots will see plenty of former coaches and players in Las Vegas as they take on the Raiders with the playoffs on the line.
news

10 to Watch: Patriots-Cardinals tussle on Monday Night Football

Here are the 10 key players to watch as the Patriots take on the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
news

10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

Here are the 10 things to watch as the Patriots welcome the Bills on Thursday Night Football in an important divisional matchup.
news

10 to Watch: Pats return to Thanksgiving football vs. Vikings

Here are the key players to watch as the Patriots take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving.
news

10 to Watch: Key divisional clash with Jets awaits

Here are the 10 players to watch as the Patriots and Jets meet in a critical AFC East matchup.
news

10 to Watch: Changing Colts ride into Foxborough

Here are the key things to watch as the Patriots take on the Colts.
news

10 to Watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats

Here are the key things to watch as the Patriots take on the Jets. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

10 to Watch: Final preseason dress rehearsal for Patriots vs. Titans

Game Preview: Patriots at Titans

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Titans

Ezekiel Elliott Brings 'Energizer Boost' to Patriots Backfield 

Patriots Release DL Marquan McCall

Sushi Chefs and Samurais: Ja'Whaun Bentley, Myles Bryant got out of their comfort zone in Japan this offseason

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

What to Watch: Tennessee Titans

Watch as Tamara Brown is joined by Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar to break down what they are most looking forward to seeing in this week's Patriots preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans.

Ezekiel Elliott 8/23: "Love the coaches, love the atmosphere and love this program"

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott addresses the media on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Matthew Judon 8/23: "We've got to continue to take the next step"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with the Patriots' newest offensive free agent signing Ezekiel Elliott as he makes his Foxboro debut during preseason practices outside of Gillette Stadium. After signing with New England ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the former Dallas Cowboys running back joined the team for a pair of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott shares his excitement to work with Mac Jones and play under Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

Davon Godchaux 8/23: "Onto Tennessee"

Patriots ​defensive lineman Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Jack Jones 8/23: "Right now it's just day to day" 

Patriots defensive back Jack Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with the Patriots' newest offensive free agent signing Ezekiel Elliott as he makes his Foxboro debut during preseason practices outside of Gillette Stadium. After signing with New England ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the former Dallas Cowboys running back joined the team for a pair of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott shares his excitement to work with Mac Jones and play under Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

With one week remaining before cutdown day, these under-the-radar players are making a push to earn spots on the 53-man roster.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising