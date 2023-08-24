10 to Watch: Final preseason dress rehearsal for Patriots vs. Titans

RB Depth

With the addition of Ezekiel Elliott and the return to practice by Ty Montgomery on Tuesday, it seems like they will form a primary trio with Rhamondre Stevenson to carry the load in the Patriots backfield. But there should be at least one more open roster spot for some RB depth and this final game could determine who it goes to. Pierre Strong also returned to practice on Tuesday in a red jersey, then ditched the red jersey on Wednesday, a positive sign of his recovery that could mean he'll suit up Friday. If not, that leaves Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor and C.J. Marable. Harris averaged 3.1 yards per attempt on 10 carries against the Packers, while Taylor had four carries for 29 yards and three catches for 27 yards. Both could be practice squad candidates as well, but they'll have an extended chance to make their roster cases late into the game.

TE Depth

Hunter Henry has been one of the team's best offensive players this summer, looking spry and healthy while consistently making catches in training camp. Mike Gesicki was coming on as well before going down with an injury last week. Gesicki returned to practice this week in a red jersey, a good sign he'll be ready to go for the season opener, but even still, the position feels light with just two players. Matt Sokol has had a solid camp himself and is more of a physical blocker than the rest and that could give him an inside track on a role. Anthony Firkser can't be ignored either with his NFL experience and versatility to play in the backfield as an h-back. He had a nice catch in practice on Wednesday from Mac Jones that could help his cause. Both could offer some offensive twists that might be intriguing to Bill O'Brien. Johnny Lumpkin and Scotty Washington remain in the mix, but it's Sokol and Firkser who should get the longest looks for a 53-man roster spot.

Ronnie Perkins

Perkins has had tough injury luck through his first two seasons and that bad luck continued into the summer, with the edge player missing joint practices but returning to practice this week. The Pats depth is still a bit thin at stand-up outside linebacker. Matthew Judon, Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings are a good top trio, and beyond them, the team will consider using Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jahalani Tavai along the edges at times as well. Uche and Jennings are free agents next offseason, meaning there's at least a long-term need at the spot and if injuries were to strike there could even be a more immediate one as well. If fully healthy, Perkins should get plenty of snaps against the Titans and could benefit from a solid all-around game where he stands out a little bit. Having some back-up pass-rush juice from Perkins would be nice, but he hasn't shown it consistently yet.

Cornerback Depth

Bill Belichick confirmed on Tuesday that Isaiah Bolden is in concussion protocol, putting a hopefully temporary pause on what was turning into a promising summer for the rookie cornerback. His projected absence means a high volume of snaps for the remaining corners, including Shaun Wade, Ameer Speed and Quandre Moseley, along with Rodney Randle in the slot. Wade has had a strong third training camp and could benefit the most from Bolden's absence. This could be a crossroads for Wade as it seems like one of these remaining players could be due for a roster spot and he might be the favorite. Randle also can't be ignored even with solid depth in the slot behind Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant. He's been coming on over the last week-plus after getting picked on by the Texans in Week 1.

Defensive Line Depth

The Patriots are entering their third season with this core group along the defensive line but could it be time for a younger face to work into the mix? It appears that rookie Keion White is carving out a role for himself, but Sam Roberts also deserves a long look. The second-year player is big and country strong and despite two penalties against the Packers, he's been showing up more and more. It's unlikely the vets like Godchaux, Guy and Wise play very long in this one, and that should mean Roberts, Jeremiah Pharms and Justus Tavai will get plenty of snaps in relief of secondary starters Daniel Ekuale and Carl Davis, who both seem pretty close to locks at this point.

Safety Depth

Despite McCourty's retirement, the depth at safety remains strong with the ascension of Jabrill Peppers and the emergence of Jalen Mills. Mills has been one of the most consistent playmakers this summer while playing more of a safety role instead of the outside corner role he held down the last two seasons. Most intriguing is the potential debut of Marte Mapu, who could add even more potential depth to the group. Mapu ditched his red jersey in Green Bay and got in two physical practices but didn't dress for the game. He should be in line to make his debut against the Titans, offering a glimpse of how he stacks up against NFL game speed. Finally comes Josh Bledsoe, who has been very much in the mix with the rest of the safeties and has had a handful of positive moments himself. Like Wade, the third-year Bledsoe is facing a critical week that could determine the direction of his future.

Specialists Finals