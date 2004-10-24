Fallon Ambulance named Official Provider for Gillette Stadium - awarded with long-term contract

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – When Fallon Ambulance was first contracted to provide ambulance services during New England Patriots games at Foxboro Stadium, Dick MacPherson was the head coach of the team, Hugh Millen opened the season at quarterback and red was still the team's primary color.
A lot has changed in the past 12 seasons, but Fallon Ambulance has remained a constant, providing ambulance services for hundreds of events at Foxboro Stadium from 1992 until 2001. Since 2002, their consecutive streak of services has continued at Gillette Stadium, one of the world's premier sports and entertainment venues. Entering the 2004 season, Gillette Stadium officials extended the agreement, giving Fallon Ambulance Service official provider status for all stadium events.
"Fallon Ambulance Service has been an important member of our medical team for over a decade," said Jim Nolan, vice president of operations. "We are glad to extend our partnership for another three seasons."
Under this agreement, Fallon Ambulance Service will continue to work closely with the Foxborough Fire Department, as well as the medical staff from Brigham and Women's Hospital, to provide unsurpassed emergency medical services.
"We are proud to receive the designation as the Official Ambulance Service Provider for Gillette Stadium," said Peter Racicot, vice president of business development for Fallon Ambulance Service. "It is a remarkable facility and we take great pride in providing our services for every major event at the stadium."
Gillette Stadium, with a capacity of 68,756, is home to the NFL's two-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots, as well as the MLS's New England Revolution. In addition to the football games and soccer matches, Fallon Ambulance will also provide their services for all major concerts, in addition to various other stadium events.
Fallon Ambulance Service was founded in 1936 by James R. Fallon, Sr., and has remained a family operated business to this day. The founder's son, James R. (Ray) Fallon, Jr., and five of his children, have all played an integral role in the company's operation and growth. Fallon Ambulance employs more than 400 personnel and operates 115 vehicles. The company provides 9-1-1 services to Milton, Quincy, Brookline, Weymouth, Braintree and Dedham as well as primary backup to Boston and Randolph. Fallon Ambulance Service also provides medical transportation for a number of healthcare facilities throughout the region, including nursing homes, hospitals, and HMOs. The company is headquartered at 95 Eliot Street in Milton, Mass. (02187) with an anticipated relocation to Quincy this fall. The company also operates a number of additional satellite locations throughout its coverage area. Fallon Ambulance Service is a several-time recipient of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce's "Success Profile," and the "local heroes" award by the South Shore Community Action Council. For additional information about Fallon Ambulance Services or programs that the company offers, contact Peter Racicot at (617) 698-0215, ext. 117 or visit www.fallonambulance.com.