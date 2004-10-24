Fallon Ambulance named Official Provider for Gillette Stadium - awarded with long-term contract

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – When Fallon Ambulance was first contracted to provide ambulance services during New England Patriots games at Foxboro Stadium, Dick MacPherson was the head coach of the team, Hugh Millen opened the season at quarterback and red was still the team's primary color.

A lot has changed in the past 12 seasons, but Fallon Ambulance has remained a constant, providing ambulance services for hundreds of events at Foxboro Stadium from 1992 until 2001. Since 2002, their consecutive streak of services has continued at Gillette Stadium, one of the world's premier sports and entertainment venues. Entering the 2004 season, Gillette Stadium officials extended the agreement, giving Fallon Ambulance Service official provider status for all stadium events.

"Fallon Ambulance Service has been an important member of our medical team for over a decade," said Jim Nolan, vice president of operations. "We are glad to extend our partnership for another three seasons."

Under this agreement, Fallon Ambulance Service will continue to work closely with the Foxborough Fire Department, as well as the medical staff from Brigham and Women's Hospital, to provide unsurpassed emergency medical services.

"We are proud to receive the designation as the Official Ambulance Service Provider for Gillette Stadium," said Peter Racicot, vice president of business development for Fallon Ambulance Service. "It is a remarkable facility and we take great pride in providing our services for every major event at the stadium."

Gillette Stadium, with a capacity of 68,756, is home to the NFL's two-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots, as well as the MLS's New England Revolution. In addition to the football games and soccer matches, Fallon Ambulance will also provide their services for all major concerts, in addition to various other stadium events.