Family, imagination inspire Martellus Bennett's first children's book

The first book in the series is A.J. on an ordinary Saturday morning, but she soon finds herself immersed in another world in her own kitchen, filled with animals and breakfast foods.

Though Marty has explored his creative side through his company, The Imagination Agency, this is the first children's book he has published. He said the experience, the hard work and managing every last detail has been rewarding.

"It's really cool. It's a long process from picking out the paper to making sure the ink is right, from creating characters to editing the story, but bringing those ideas to fruition is one thing," Marty said. "A lot of people have ideas, but completing ideas is something that is very rare, so I'm very excited about that … When I started the company, I just wanted to make things and tell stories, so whether it's films, cartoons, apps, books, I just like to make stuff. I have all these stories that need to be told."