Final Two-Minute Drill a Snapshot of Patriots Offensive and Defensive Identity?

"It's not really a game-planning thing, so we are trying to work on fundamentals and things like that," Patriots center David Andrews told Patriots.com. "You aren't game-planning the whole week. We are really just trying to come out here and work on fundamentals. I thought we finished the two-minute drill well."

For example, when the Patriots play the Raiders in early December, head coach Bill Belichick and the defensive staff will have a game plan for how the team will cover Adams. When that matchup comes, Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones won't take Adams on as we saw on Tuesday.

"He's definitely one of those guys that you go into a game, and you know where he's at every single play. You know when he's on the field, off the field, you know when he's getting a water," Phillips told reporters. "He's a guy that you have to know where he's at, and it's great going up against him in practice because you don't need to worry about all those adjustments. You just go out there and play. You see what you are against him. Just lining up best against best."

"Just play. It's fun. We have guys that have played top-notch college football and been to different places. You want to test and see how good you are, so you have to play against the best," Patriots veteran Devin McCourty added.

To the Raiders credit, their overall roster talent was impressive. But based on what we've seen this summer, the Patriots defense has the personnel to at least make things challenging for high-powered offenses.

As we know, Belichick is one of the best defensive masterminds in the history of football, so he'll have a plan at the ready. Plus, a disruptive defensive front and multiple safety package is something they can hang their hat on defensively.

The bigger questions obviously arise on offense, where a collaboration of Belichick, likely play-caller Matt Patricia, and Joe Judge are responsible for filling Josh McDaniels's large shoes.

Currently, it's hard to pinpoint an offensive identity for Mac Jones and company. New England looks the sharpest when they spread the field for Jones in the shotgun and let him go to work, like in the two-minute drill to end Tuesday's practice. However, playing that style of football for a full 60 minutes is difficult, and the under-center zone experiment is still a work in progress.

Outside of one successful Rhamondre Stevenson run early in practice, the Pats running backs were mostly running into a wall of black and silver. Stevenson made a nice read to cut inside of left tackle Trent Brown's block to find daylight, but it was the only time a Pats back was in space.

Practices are mostly one good play to every four or five shaky plays on offense, leading to far too many stalled possessions, and the root of the issue feels like it's because they lack a real identity.

With the regular season fast approaching, the Patriots offense needs to find a style of play that they can consistently execute. Going back a ways, a great example is the 2018 Patriots that found a rhythm by operating on early downs out of 21 personnel with a fullback in the backfield.

Without a true fullback on the roster, it won't be 21 personnel for New England this season. Ultimately, the coaching staff might need to hand the keys to Jones and play the spread game.