Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Makes Final Push for a Roster Spot

Humphrey has shown solid awareness and route-running ability working over the middle of the field, finding space to operate on in-breaking patterns, and running past defenders up the seams.

"I'm kind of a big body. I know nobody is going to lay the wood on me too hard. It's just comfortable," Humphrey told Patriots.com about his ability to run routes between the numbers. "Being in the league a couple of years, I've learned from a couple of guys how to read coverage, read safeties, read linebackers, and it helps a lot, especially because I'm not the fastest."

Humphrey has also gotten some work during Training Camp as a de facto tight end, and his ability to block on the perimeter is another positive to his game.

Between contributing on special teams, run blocking, and a knack for finding openings in the middle of the field coverage, Humphrey is doing everything he can to make the Patriots initial roster. His versatile skill set to play a wide receiver/tight end hybrid role is also intriguing.

If he gets more opportunities with other starting-caliber players in joint practices with the Raiders this week, it signals that the big-bodied receiver is starting to catch the coaches' eyes as well.

But despite Humphrey's standout preseason performances, finding a roster spot for him is easier said than done. Although Thornton is injured, he'll still count towards the initial 53-man roster, so it's not necessarily creating an open roster spot for anyone.

Plus, the Patriots top-four wide receivers have been locked in all summer long; Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, and Kendrick Bourne have dominated those reps, and a trade seems even more unlikely now with Thornton's injury.

After he wasn't available for last Friday night's preseason game against the Panthers, Bourne returned to practice on Monday and was right back in the mix. There weren't any lingering effects from a shaky week against Carolina, where he was sent to the locker room early for fighting in last Tuesday's joint practice session with the Panthers and didn't dress for the game.

Every summer, there are a few players who were long-shots that end up with a strong case to make the 53-man roster, and Humphrey is the latest this Training Camp.