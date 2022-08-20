Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Victory Over the Panthers

One of those coverage reps came against Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood. At 6-foot-3, Kirkwood is the type of matchup that worries you against the smaller Jones, but Jones was up for the task. Rookie Marcus Jones didn't see the field until inside of two minutes in the second quarter, meaning Bryant is currently ahead of the third-round pick as the top nickel corner.

6. Patriots LB Anfernee Jennings Earns Start at Outside Linebacker

It's safe to describe the 2020 third-round pick's summer as a breakout training camp. After battling injuries and a short-lived trial at off-ball linebacker, Jennings is back on the edge of the defense and earned the start on Friday night. With the Pats basing out of a 3-4 front, Jennings was at outside linebacker opposite Matt Judon in the starting defense. Jennings's ability to set the edge and power through blockers to dent the pocket has shown up throughout camp. He has emerged as a sturdy early-down option when the Pats align in an odd front.

7. Small Surprise With Patriots Inside Linebacker Rotation

Despite a strong few weeks for newcomer Mack Wilson and second-year Patriot Raekwon McMillan, the Pats went with fourth-year linebacker Jahlani Tavai next to Ja'Whaun Bentley at the second level of the defense. The coaching staff is high on Tavai's four-down value, and he has made some plays as an interior blitzer in practice, but Wilson and McMillan bring some much-needed speed to the linebacker level. Wilson has the best closing speed and open-field tackling skills in coverage among the Pats inside linebackers, while McMillan can also cover ground and come downhill. Tavai could present more value in the kicking game, but Wilson, in particular, plays with another gear that this defense needs. It's hard to envision keeping McMillan and Wilson off the field.

8. Patriots RB/WR Ty Montgomery Flashes Potential in Third-Down Back Role

As the Patriots continue to figure out life after James White, it was noteworthy to see Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson get the opportunity to play on third down. Harris made a nice blitz pickup in one passing situation during his time on the field. However, as shown by his third-down conversion out of the backfield, Ty Montgomery is the team's most natural fit in the receiving back role. Montgomery won the race to the corner with the boundary defender pinching inside in his zone to move the chains on a pass from Jones. Later in the drive, Montgomery punched the ball in for a two-yard touchdown. The veteran has the inside track to replace White in the offense.

9. Strong Preseason Performances Enough for WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey?

Humphrey is having a good summer, practice included. He has enough route-running skill to combine with his size, making him a tough guy to cover over the middle. We have seen him run the seam effectively throughout training camp, and he made a Slater-like save to down a punt inside the five-yard line. If Humphrey earns a roster spot, making plays on special teams will help him as much as the plays at receiver.

10. Keep an Eye on Undrafted Rookies Brenden Schooler and DaMarcus Mitchell