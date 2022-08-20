4 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Carolina

Defense stays disruptive

The defense has been a disruptive nightmare for opposing offenses this summer and the starters carried this play into the game against Carolina. Right out of the gate, Deatrich Wise and Josh Uche picked up sacks, while Ja'Whaun Bentley was a tackling machine who also blew up a screen for a loss. Matthew Judon was right in the mix as was Christian Barmore, as the Patriots pass rushers were in PJ Walker's face early and often before the starters began coming out in the second quarter.

Even the backups continued making game-changing plays, with Josh Bledsoe forcing a second-quarter fumble which Myles Bryant recovered. It was a needed big play for Bledsoe, who is stuck among a loaded safety group. The second-year player has still seen his fair share of action throughout camp despite the veteran depth ahead of him.

Mack Wilson's speed continues to show up as well, with him deflecting a second-quarter pass that could've been intercepted. Though also playing with the second group, Wilson has a unique skillset that could help change the dynamics on defense.

Shaun Wade, a second-year cornerback moving up the depth chart after Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams ended up on IR, also grabbed an interception in the third quarter. Wade has an enormous opportunity with the cornerback depth reduced to nearly nothing and big plays like the interception will help him make his roster case.