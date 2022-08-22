Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Wide receiver (5)

There are some questions with this group, starting with the health of the rookie Thornton. He could open the season on IR (he would have to be on the original 53-man roster in order to return) and would then be forced to miss at least four games. That could leave a spot for Kristian Wilkerson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey or Tre Nixon, who have all had some positive moments this summer. Humphrey's size makes him the best special teams option of the bunch, and he also has the most NFL experience. With Wilkerson dealing with an injury, Humphrey appears to have the inside track. Bourne's quiet summer also bears watching, but Thornton's injury likely adds to his value.

Tight end (3)

The battle for here – if there is one – is for the No. 3 spot. Henry and Smith could get more time on the field together in 2022, while Asiasi appears to be the pick over Matt Sokol. Sokol hasn't appeared out of place in camp but he doesn't offer the hands or athleticism that Asiasi brings. The Patriots will also use a backup tackle as an extra blocking tight end, meaning it could be just Henry and Smith to open the season.

Offensive line (8)