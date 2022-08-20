Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sat Aug 20 - 12:00 AM | Mon Aug 22 - 11:55 PM

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Victory Over the Panthers

4 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Carolina

Bill Belichick 8/19: "Good to see our players compete tonight"

Standout Patriots make roster push vs. Panthers

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

Panthers vs. Patriots highlights | Preseason Week 2

Game Notes: Patriots defense forces four turnovers

How to Watch/Listen: Panthers at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 2

Game Preview: Panthers at Patriots

10 to Watch: Starter intrigue as Pats face Panthers

Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Pats offense makes strides in Panthers joint practices

Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith Showing Signs of Year Two Improvements

Day 14 blogservations: Tempers remain high with Pats-Panthers

James White caps off a brilliant career

Mac Jones enjoys full circle moment meeting Boston Children's Hospital patient

Resetting the Cornerback Depth Chart With Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

Day 13 blogservations: Pats defense dominates in spirited workout with Panthers

Trench Report: Patriots Defensive Front "Dominating" Panthers in Joint Practices

Standout Patriots make roster push vs. Panthers

Here are five on-the-bubble Patriots that stated their case for a roster spot against the Panthers.

Aug 20, 2022 at 08:22 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

OneBigThing (1)

Friday night's Patriots win over the Panthers provided another opportunity for those players on the roster bubble to catch the coach's eye and a number of new-ish Pats did just that, making some key plays that show the potential contributions they could make.

With just one more week of preseason to go and final cuts down to 53 players looming on August 30, time is of the essence for this group as they'll look to carry over the momentum into joint practices and the final game against the Raiders.

Here are five who stood out against the Panthers that fans should be keeping an eye on.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey

With five catches for 71 yards, Humphrey led the Patriots in receiving while also making a dynamic special teams play, tapping a punted ball out of the end zone to have it downed at the Carolina three-yard-line. This performance came a week after Humphrey posted six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown against the Giants, as the big receiver is really coming on after arriving late in the spring.

"He's made some plays for us since he's been here," said head coach Bill Belichick after the game. "He's a big kid that is tough and has very good hands and is kind of a big receiver, tight end-ish type of guy, has a good feel, very good instincts in the passing game, handles himself well in the middle of the field with linebackers under him, over him, in between him... That was a player that we got late, wasn't with us in the spring, signed him in July, or late June, whatever it was. He's coming off an injury last year, but he's come in, really worked hard and made a very positive impression here. We're glad we have him."

Humphrey's chemistry with rookie Bailey Zappe has been apparent, but he'll look to build on his connection with starter Mac Jones to show what elements he can bring to the main attack. This week could provide an opportunity to get a longer look at him with the top unit.

"I think L.J. is a beast, and when he got signed here, I remember I texted him and asked him if he wanted to come catch, and he immediately responded and found a way to make it out to where we were and came to our throwing session," said Mac Jones. "He's a grinder. He's a big dude. He's great on special teams, too. We have great receivers, and it's great to see them all get a chance to catch the ball and run. He's a big body type receiver, and that's a good addition for us."

With 18 NFL games under his belt, Humphrey has experience that the others on this list do not, and his size gives him some positional flexibility as a weapon. Add in the plus special teams play and it's no secret why the young vet is getting a lot of attention.

Shaun Wade

Wade arrived late last preseason and spent most of the year working behind the scenes after the Patriots acquired the 2021 draft pick from the Ravens. He was somewhat of a wild card entering this season, and now, with two cornerbacks landing on IR last week, it has further thrust him into the mix.

Against the Panthers, with a golden opportunity to play the third-most snaps at his position (24), he made the most of it, making a nice read out of his zone to pick off a pass in the third quarter. This came on the heels of a strong performance against the Giants as well, with Wade chipping in a pass defense. He's been consistently competitive with downfield and when the ball is in the air.

Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant currently appear to top the depth chart, with Terrance Mitchell and Wade complementing the rookies Marcus and Jack Jones. An argument could be made to keep them all, but it can be a difficult numbers game to project.

"Because of a couple of guys that weren't able to participate at the beginning part of training camp, he's played some different positions," said Belichick in early August of Wade. "He played a little bit of safety, some inside on the nickel position, and outside. So he's gotten a good dose of everything. Smart kid. He's been productive, has good skills. He's just gained experience in the system. He's getting better every day out there."

Josh Bledsoe

Wade wasn't the only under-the-radar second-year player to force a turnover last night, as Josh Bledsoe's perfect form tackle helped jar loose a fumble that he then also recovered in the second quarter. It was yet another example of the effective and surprising play from Bledsoe this summer.

Despite missing all of last season and looking up at a stacked veteran depth chart, he's made the most of his chances, looking comfortable whether he's in the box making physical plays like the forced fumble, or working in coverage.

There's a lot of depth at safety but his youth and versatility are an advantage for Bledsoe. The team should do everything they can to keep the promising player at a position they highly value in their defense.

Sam Roberts

The rookie sixth-rounder has been a gamer this summer, showing up with physical, disruptive play along the defensive line. He delivered two big plays against the Panthers, notching a tackle-for-loss and recovering a late-game fumble for a touchdown. Against the Giants last week, he recorded five tackles.

He may have been flying under the radar in practice but in games, he's been standing out.

Roberts is making a huge jump from Northwest Missouri State, but has all the physical attributes necessary to compete at the NFL level. His size, strength and length make him an intriguing fit along a defensive line that added just two rookies to the group this offseason.

There's still plenty of competition with Roberts however, with LaBryan Ray and Daniel Ekuale similarly making some impactful plays. They'll all be the mix right down to the roster cut wire.

"He's fast, he's certainly had some good moments and good plays," said Bill Belichick this past week of Roberts. "It's a big jump for him: the level of competition, scheme, everything else. He was one of the best where he played, and that's flipped now. He's a talented guy, he works very hard. He's improved a lot. He's got a lot of room to grow. His fundamentals and his recognition and obviously experience in the league – he has a long, long way to go on that. But, he's better every time he steps onto the field, he's been healthy, he's been on the field, he's gotten a lot of reps, which is how you improve."

Brendan Schooler

Schooler was touted as a potential special teams stud after he was signed as an undrafted rookie this season and he's looked comfortable and fluid from the get-go. Snagging an interception and downing a punt inside the five against the Panthers was Schooler's most impressive work yet as he has the makings of a long-time pro.

Athletic with good length, he played both receiver and defensive back in college as well, Schooler has impressive traits and it seems like a pretty good bet that he's the favorite to be the latest undrafted rookie to make the Patriots roster.

Matthew Slater was impressed with the work both Schooler and Humphrey did against Carolina.

"Yes, it was fantastic. I mean, both of those guys have done a great job since they got here," said Slater. "They both have been working really hard. That play that Lil'Jordan made was fantastic, and then Schooler is just bought in to playing the kicking game. He understands what his role is in terms of that and has been a sponge just by asking so many questions and learning so it has been great to see that transition to the game situation."

Related Content

news

Young Patriots receivers seize preseason opportunity

Three young Patriots receivers saw plenty of snaps in the preseason opener and made the most of their opportunities.

news

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

A season-ending loss to the Bills shows the Patriots must renew their focus on the divisional opponents this offseason.

news

What can Patriots learn from previous Bills battles?

Taking a look at the Patriots and Bills first two matchups of the 2021 season and what will carry over into the playoff game.

news

Breaking down Mac Jones' big game vs. Jacksonville

Jones threw three more touchdowns, setting a Patriots rookie record, in a big win over the Jaguars.

news

Breaking down Patriots critical-down struggles vs. Bills

Taking a closer at the third and fourth downs that defined the key Patriots-Bills AFC East contest.

news

How the Patriots can get back on track

After a disappointing loss to the Colts, here are the areas the Patriots must fix if they're to make a playoff run.

news

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

The Patriots stuck to the ground against the Bills, turning in a historic performance in more than a few areas.

news

Breaking down Kendrick Bourne's emergence for Pats offense

The free agent addition is continuing to stack success every week as he's carved out an important role in the Patriots offense.

news

It's all starting to click for the Patriots defense

Coming off a four-interception performance, the Patriots defense is rounding into their complementary form.

news

Breaking down Patriots' offensive outburst vs. Browns

Here are the three key elements that stood out from the Patriots impressive offensive performance against the Browns.

news

Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

The Patriots defense is coming on strong in recent weeks, leading the way for New England's surge in the standings.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Standout Patriots make roster push vs. Panthers

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Victory Over the Panthers

Game Notes: Patriots defense forces four turnovers

4 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Carolina

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Panthers Preseason Week 2

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots players react to preseason win

Patriot players Damien Harris, Mac Jones, Matthew Slater, and more address the media on Friday, August 19th, 2022.

Panthers vs. Patriots highlights | Preseason Week 2

Watch the game highlights from the Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Preseason.

Bill Belichick 8/19: "Good to see our players compete tonight"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/19: "It was good to get back out there"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Matthew Judon 8/19: "We're looking faster and quicker"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Friday, August 19th, 2022.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 8/19: "It was good to be out there with our fans"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Friday, August 19th, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

The first half of the player-voted 2022 NFL Top 100 rankings are out and two Patriots found themselves featured.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising