After Further Review: Patriots Defense Flashes Potential in Preseason Win Over Panthers

There are several advantages to the Patriots aligning with Bentley as an edge rusher versus an off-ball linebacker. For starters, it gets more athletic coverage players such as McMillan and Mack Wilson on the second level of the defense. Bentley, who has good playing strength, is now playing more in the trenches or less stressful flat coverages rather than in the middle of the field. In all likelihood, that keeps the nearly 260-pound linebacker out of foot races against running backs and crossing routes, allowing McMillan and Wilson to handle playing in space.

As we saw on Deatrich Wise's sack on Friday night, the second clear advantage is that Bentley's playing stress to align over the tight end allows Judon and New England's other top pass-rushers to get as many one-on-one opportunities as possible to rush the quarterback.

Seeing that Bentley played 14 of his 16 snaps at inside linebacker against the Panthers, it remains to be seen how often the Patriots will put him on the line of scrimmage this season.

But as linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said following the 2021 season, the goal for the defense is to get faster and have more playmakers on the field. With that objective in mind, using the powerful Bentley as an edge-setter allows them to be more dynamic at the second level.