First things first for many Patriots

]()England up 24-0 in the second quarter. Like Gronkowski and Welker, Guyton said he planned to display his prize prominently. He pointed to the ball in his locker and said he was going to find a special place for it.

Safe to say, second-year wide receiver/returner Brandon Tate will as well with his 97-kickoff return touchdown to start the second half. Tate returned the opening kickoff for a score against the Rams in New England's third preseason game last month, but his play on Sunday was the first one that will go down in his stat history.

Tate fielded a wildly bouncing ball that was squib-kicked by the Bengals, then made an improvised jump-move to get past the first cover man. He then followed some excellent blocking to take the ball the remainder of the way to the Cincinnati end zone.

"Well, to tell you the truth, I thought it was going to mess up everybody. I thought everybody was going to stop blocking and try to get back and get the ball, but everyone stayed to their assignment. So, like I said, my hat goes off to my teammates."

Second half disappointing for defense

It was a little bizarre to see the Patriots open the game with no outside linebackers on defense. Expecting the Bengals to pass from the get-go (which they did), New England lined up in a 4-2-5 alignment, with four defensive linemen, inside 'backers Jerod Mayoand Gutyon, and five defensive backs.

The Patriots changed formations and personnel groupings on the very next play and throughout the first half, which may have contributed to Palmer's dismal performance early on. In fact, the Patriots got their best pressure of the game on Palmer on that first series. On 3rd-and-2, the combination of nose tackle Vince Wilfork, d-lineman Myron Pryor, and outside linebacker Tully Banta-Cainbrought Palmer down, forcing Cincy to punt from its own 36. Guyton's big play was also a first-half highlight for the defense.