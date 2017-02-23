Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Audio Only: Patriots Unfiltered Training Camp Special Sat Jul 31 - 09:25 AM | Sun Aug 01 - 11:58 PM

J.C. Jackson getting back in his "mode"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/31

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Cam Newton 7/30: 'Consistency is key'

Mac Jones 7/30: 'Next play mentality is something I have worked on'

Day 3 blogservations: Agholor, Smith leading the way

Newton and Jones balance bonding, competition

Day 2 blogservations: tight ends make a late run

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 7/29

Pats new weapons getting warmed up

Press Pass: Players Work to Improve During Week 1

Bill Belichick 7/29: 'All of us have a lot of work to do'

Sights and Sounds: Training Camp Day 1

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 Training Camp 

Return of the Patriots TE Party?

Day 1 Blogservations: Pats welcome fans back to Foxborough

Belichick, Pats vets ready for camp grind

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Dealing with some lingering camp questions

NFL Notes: Pats PUPs not quite ready to go

Looking Back at Bryant College

For Those About To Rock

Feb 23, 2017 at 03:56 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Ozzy Osbourne performs 'Crazy Train' at the Patriots 2005 season opener at Gillette Stadium.
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
Ozzy Osbourne performs 'Crazy Train' at the Patriots 2005 season opener at Gillette Stadium.

NOTE: This article originally appeared in the 2016 edition of the Patriots Gameday magazine.

Establishing the playlist at Gillette Stadium isn't as easy as throwing an iPod on shuffle. Each song is picked to evoke emotion, get the crowd fired up and create an electric atmosphere in the stadium. Some songs have been staples for years while others have only recently been mixed into the lineup, but each one, from "This Is Our House" to "Our Love," gives Patriots fans a reason to go crazy.

Kickoffs, turnovers, touchdowns and player milestones are all an opportunity to generate noise and utilize home field advantage for the Patriots. And more importantly, a strong game day soundtrack can underscore significant moments in franchise history.

Those memories are only enhanced through music and often happen without planning. You can't manufacture moments like when, during a close game, "Living on a Prayer" started to play and a camera panned to Jon Bon Jovi, who was in the stands. Instead of waving to the crowd, he sang along, and the Gillette Stadium fans went nuts. Yet, these unplanned moments happen and are often among the memorable moments for fans.

But without the right song at the right moment, those memories may never be created. With a DJ on site to help set the tone, the playlist can vary from game to game, but there are several songs that have become pivotal to the Patriots game day experience.

"O Fortuna" by Carl Orff

The powerful and dramatic piece plays every game as the Patriots make their way out of the locker room, down the tunnel and toward the field. The classic song had been in the regular rotation for several seasons and was even briefly retired, but its place in Patriots Nation is indispensable.

"O Fortuna" came back in epic fashion last season. Before the Springfield Symphony Orchestra teamed up with T-Pain for "All I Do is Win" at the home opener and the Super Bowl XLIX Championship banner raising ceremony, the orchestra brought down the house with "O Fortuna." The song has been back in the pregame festivities since.

ozzy-ozborne-patriots.jpg

"Crazy Train" by Ozzy Osbourne

When the organization changed hands and was purchased by the Kraft family, "Crazy Train" was introduced as the perfect hype-up song. Ozzy Osbourne yelling "All aboard!" welcomes fans into the journey that is a Patriots game - an unpredictable, wild and thrilling ride. At the first wail of Ozzy's voice, the Gillette Stadium crowd is on its feet cheering for the hometown boys. "Crazy Train" is a New England Patriots anthem and rallying cry that is guaranteed to get the players and audience pumped up.

710xstadium-playlist-runningout.jpg

"Public Service Announcement" by Jay Z

Allow him to reintroduce himself. Tom Brady is a man who hardly needs an introduction, and when he steps on the Gillette Stadium field, everyone watching knows it. To reinforce that moment each home game, the second Brady's foot hits the field "Public Service Announcement" comes blasting over the speakers. Since the first time it played at Gillette Stadium, "Public Service Announcement" has become the quarterback's signature song. It is now used to not only introduce Brady but to commemorate any milestone he reaches.

710-endzone-militia.jpg

"Thunderstruck" and "For Those About to Rock" by AC/DC

At any given point in a game, you can hear AC/DC. The classic, high-energy, pure rock 'n' roll sound encompassed the spirit of the Patriots and their fans when the Kraft family took over in 1994. The band has been a staple in the musical selections for more than 20 years and has done the trick in bringing the enthusiasm up throughout the game.

"For Those About to Rock" plays to lead up to the opening kickoff of the game, punctuated by a round fired by the End Zone Militia. "Thunderstruck" signals the Patriots kicking off during the game and the energy provided from the opening helps to set the pace and fire up the defense.

710-branch-jump-around.jpg

"Jump Around" by House of Pain

The early 90s jam has been a regular at Gillette Stadium to get the energy up, and while songs have rotated in this role, like "(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party)" by the Beastie Boys, the House of Pain song is a fan favorite. "Jump Around" typically plays in the third or fourth quarter of a close game to get the crowd, and in turn the team, going. It has had such an impact in creating home field advantage that in particularly tense games, the crowd's jumping has caused the upper-level press box to shake.

710-bonjovi-bb.jpg

"This is Our House" by Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi has said the band wrote "This is Our House" to be a sports anthem, and when it was completed, he presented the song to the organization. It was clear that the passion and energy of the song matched that of the team and made a perfect fit for a touchdown celebration. The song has stuck and has become synonymous with a Patriots score, celebrating some of the most pivotal moments from game-winners to clutch playoff TDs.

710-gronk-celebrate.jpg

"Wild Thing" by The Troggs

Over the years, some players have requested songs to be played if they score or get a sack, but only a handful have stuck with the crowd. Rob Gronkowski's desired song choice, "Wild Thing" by The Troggs, is one of the success stories and has made an immediate impression on Patriots fans. When the tight end scores, "Wild Thing" plays as an homage to Gronk's vibrant personality and monster moves on the field, including his signature touchdown spike. The song is a fitting way to celebrate a Gronk score.

"Your Love (Josie)" by The Outfield

While some traditions are instilled at the beginning of a season, other iconic moments happen organically. As the minutes wound down in the 2015 AFC Divisional Round game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Patriots were up by four in the fourth quarter. Color Analyst (and former Patriots QB) Scott Zolak had requested "Your Love" by The Outfield, and when it finally played, the stadium lit up.

The chorus echoed through Gillette Stadium and the cameras panned to Zolak waving out of the press box window. It was an electric moment that helped to keep the energy on the Patriots side as they clinched the playoff game in the closing seconds, sparking their run to Super Bowl XLIX. Now, when the Patriots are winning in the fourth quarter, "Your Love" dominates Gillette Stadium.

Related Content

news

Yes, it's a dynasty: National Champion Boston Renegades cement place in football history

After getting a lift from the Patriots team plane, Boston's women's tackle football team returned with their sixth trophy. For years they've fought to be seen. Now, they are impossible to ignore. 
news

As fans return to Pats Camp, so does local teen's attendance streak  

After a year without fans in the stands, a dedicated 14-year-old Patriots fan resumes his streak of attending Patriots training camp every day. 
news

Gunner Olszewski, David Andrews, Chase Winovich have themselves a day at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Gunner Olszewski, David Andrews and Chase Winovich spent Sunday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. 
news

Robert Kraft, Matthew Slater welcome back campers to Ron Burton Training Village after year away

Robert Kraft, Matthew Slater and former Patriot Nate Solder spent the day welcoming campers back to the Ron Burton Training Village.
news

Robert Kraft surprises Boston Renegades with a trip on AirKraft to their third-straight national championship game

Boston Renegades owner Molly Goodwin and receiver Adrienne Smith thought they were on a video call for an interview. Instead, they got a surprise from Robert Kraft. 
news

Ted Karras earns Harry Agganis Most Outstanding Athlete award, carries on family legacy 

Ted Karras was named the 2021 Harry Agganis Most Outstanding Athlete by the Order of AHEPA, carrying on a family legacy. 
news

Devin McCourty joins ACLU, Players Coalition panel about Massachusetts justice system  

Devin McCourty joined a panel last week to discuss voter rights of incarcerated people in Massachusetts. 
news

Grateful Patriots fan from Mexico surprises Robert Kraft with ironwood Lombardi trophy

A chance encounter led to an experience siblings Ian and Mariela Bonson will never forget, and Ian knew he needed to express his gratitude for Robert Kraft's random act of kindness. 
news

Watch Hunter and Parker Henry's Gillette Stadium gender reveal reaction 

Hunter Henry and his wife Parker are expecting their first child. On Tuesday, the couple found out the gender of their baby in epic fashion. 
news

Julian Edelman expresses support for Raiders Carl Nassib 

Carl Nassib shared with the world that he is gay on Monday, and Julian Edelman was one of many current and former NFL players to express his support.
news

How the Patriots Foundation's long-lasting partnership with local LGBTQIA+ flag football leagues came to be 

In 2017, the Patriots became the first NFL team to sponsor the Gay Bowl, and four years later, the partnership with two local LGBTQIA+ flag football leagues is going strong. 
news

Brandon Bolden shares the sentimental reason for changing his jersey number

Brandon Bolden took to Instagram to share why he changed his jersey to No. 25. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

J.C. Jackson getting back in his "mode"

Mobile Vaccination Clinics Continue at Gillette Stadium Events

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/31

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Yes, it's a dynasty: National Champion Boston Renegades cement place in football history

Newton and Jones balance bonding, competition

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Tre Nixon 7/31: 'I'm trying to improve everyday'

Patriots wide receiver Tre Nixon addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Ronnie Perkins 7/31: 'I want to keep building on what I know now'

Patriots linebacker Ronnie Perkins addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Gunner Olszewski 7/31: 'Anytime you get to play football is a good day to me'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 7/31: 'Life is pretty good'

Patriots cornerback JC Jackson addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Bill Belichick 7/31: 'We will wind things up today'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Patriots All Access: Training Camp Special

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, The players have reported for training camp which means the start of the season is right around the corner. In addition, Steve Burton sits down with defensive back Adrian Phillips.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising