For Those About To Rock

"Wild Thing" by The Troggs

Over the years, some players have requested songs to be played if they score or get a sack, but only a handful have stuck with the crowd. Rob Gronkowski's desired song choice, "Wild Thing" by The Troggs, is one of the success stories and has made an immediate impression on Patriots fans. When the tight end scores, "Wild Thing" plays as an homage to Gronk's vibrant personality and monster moves on the field, including his signature touchdown spike. The song is a fitting way to celebrate a Gronk score.

"Your Love (Josie)" by The Outfield

While some traditions are instilled at the beginning of a season, other iconic moments happen organically. As the minutes wound down in the 2015 AFC Divisional Round game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Patriots were up by four in the fourth quarter. Color Analyst (and former Patriots QB) Scott Zolak had requested "Your Love" by The Outfield, and when it finally played, the stadium lit up.