Former Patriots WR Julian Edelman to be Honored at Halftime of Sunday's Patriots Game vs. New Orleans Saints

Sep 21, 2021 at 12:23 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots will honor former WR Julian Edelman in a special halftime ceremony of this week's game against the New Orleans Saints. Edelman announced his retirement after 12 seasons with the Patriots this past spring. 

Edelman is second in team history with 620 receptions, fourth with 6,822 receiving yards and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns. He sits second in NFL history with 118 postseason receptions, behind Jerry Rice's 151 catches in the playoffs. He is one of 15 NFL players with at least 1,000 career postseason yards and his 1,442 postseason receiving yards are second all-time behind the 2,245 playoff receiving yards by Rice.

A member of three Super Bowl Champion teams, Edelman turned in key performances at crucial moments in all three Super Bowl wins. He was named Super Bowl LIII MVP after finishing with 10 receptions for 141 yards in the win vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Edelman finished with five receptions for 87 yards, including a miraculous 23-yard, diving, finger-tip catch late in the fourth quarter of the overtime win vs. Atlanta in Super Bowl LI. He also caught the game-winning, 3-yard touchdown pass with 2:06 left to play in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl XLIX win vs. Seattle.

