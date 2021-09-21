Former Patriots WR Julian Edelman to be Honored at Halftime of Sunday's Patriots Game vs. New Orleans Saints

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots will honor former WR Julian Edelman in a special halftime ceremony of this week's game against the New Orleans Saints. Edelman announced his retirement after 12 seasons with the Patriots this past spring.

Edelman is second in team history with 620 receptions, fourth with 6,822 receiving yards and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns. He sits second in NFL history with 118 postseason receptions, behind Jerry Rice's 151 catches in the playoffs. He is one of 15 NFL players with at least 1,000 career postseason yards and his 1,442 postseason receiving yards are second all-time behind the 2,245 playoff receiving yards by Rice.