Frankfurt Primer: Patriots Content Plans Packed Week in Germany

The Patriots football team is scheduled to arrive on Friday morning after sticking to their usual Wednesday and Thursday schedules in Foxborough. The team will practice on Friday and Patriots.com will be there to cover all the happenings, including practice reports, live press conferences and other analyses as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.

Along the way, there will be plenty of other content offerings, as the organization looks to embrace a new group of international fans bringing them an inside look at the inner workings and finer points of their favorite team. From charitable events to flag football games and fan meetups, it will be a week jam-packed with activity for fans both new and old.

Sunday morning's game will feature a familiar lineup with the Patriots Pregame Show streaming live from Gillette Stadium at 8 a.m. ET leading up to the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff. In-game, the Kirsch Words live blog will chat with fans throughout the game, with the Patriots Postgame Show featuring Paul Perillo, Rob "Hardy" Poole and Mike Dussault immediately following the game's end.