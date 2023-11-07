Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Nov 06 - 05:30 PM | Wed Nov 08 - 11:55 AM

Stoneham High School's Bob Almeida Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Patriots Re-Sign WR T.J. Luther to the Practice Squad

Frankfurt Primer: Patriots Content Plans Packed Week in Germany

NFL Notes: Midseason awards are in

Patriots Mailbag: Where Do the Pats Stand at Quarterback Nine Games Into the Season?

After Further Review: What Went Wrong for the Patriots Offense, Defense in Loss to the Commanders

Patriots Set Their Sights on Germany

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Commanders in Week 9

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Commanders

Commanders vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/5

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/5: "We had our moments but overall there's a lot of things we need to do better"

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has career-long 64-yard touchdown run

Can't-Miss Play: 64-yard TD! Rhamondre Stevenson's run ties Pats' longest of Belichick era

Jones' 14-yard TD pass to Henry gets Pats on board vs. Commanders

Tavai performs a perfect 'Peanut Punch' to spark an early NE takeaway

Mac Jones zips 13-yard pass to Stevenson

Week 9 Inactives: Patriots vs. Commanders

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OT Trent Brown, WR Kayshon Boutte Inactive for Sunday's Game vs. Commanders

PRO Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Commanders

Frankfurt Primer: Patriots Content Plans Packed Week in Germany

Here's everything you need to know as the Patriots organization makes their way to Frankfurt, Germany for a week of content highlights.

Nov 07, 2023 at 02:34 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

052323-Helmet-Frankfurt_Mengeler116
Photo by Lukas Mengeler

The New England Patriots are off to Frankfurt, Germany this week for their international home market debut and with them, the Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots.com content teams will also make the trip across the pond to provide fans with coverage of the wide array of events and NFL happenings that will run throughout the week.

The Patriots Unfiltered podcast will be off on Tuesday and Wednesday this week as the group travels to Germany, but will feature live shows at their usual time (12-2 p.m. ET) on Thursday and Friday. Thursday's show will be live from "Patriots Haus," while Friday's show will be broadcast live from Gibson's Pub in Frankfurt. Large numbers of NFL and Patriots fans are expected to attend both live shows as the international audience will provide a fresh dose of energy and atmosphere for the popular podcast.

The Catch-22 podcast featuring Evan Lazar and Alex Barth will also happen at its usual time, Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, with Lazar providing his perspective from Frankfurt. Audio and video of all podcasts can be found on Patriots.com as well as Patriots YouTube.

040723-EintrachtFrankfurtStadium_06
Photo courtesy of Eintracht Frankfurt

The Patriots football team is scheduled to arrive on Friday morning after sticking to their usual Wednesday and Thursday schedules in Foxborough. The team will practice on Friday and Patriots.com will be there to cover all the happenings, including practice reports, live press conferences and other analyses as the team prepares to face the Indianapolis Colts.

Along the way, there will be plenty of other content offerings, as the organization looks to embrace a new group of international fans bringing them an inside look at the inner workings and finer points of their favorite team. From charitable events to flag football games and fan meetups, it will be a week jam-packed with activity for fans both new and old.

Sunday morning's game will feature a familiar lineup with the Patriots Pregame Show streaming live from Gillette Stadium at 8 a.m. ET leading up to the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff. In-game, the Kirsch Words live blog will chat with fans throughout the game, with the Patriots Postgame Show featuring Paul Perillo, Rob "Hardy" Poole and Mike Dussault immediately following the game's end.

It's the start of a beautiful relationship, as the Patriots and their content team take over Frankfurt and establish new international connections throughout an expanding global group of NFL fans!

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Midseason awards are in

With the season heading down the home stretch, it's time to take a look at some award winners from the first half.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Where Do the Pats Stand at Quarterback Nine Games Into the Season?

Answering questions about Mac Jones, the Patriots approach at the trade deadline, and how New England moves forward after a 2-7 start.
news

After Further Review: What Went Wrong for the Patriots Offense, Defense in Loss to the Commanders

Breaking down the issues for the Patriots offense and defense in the loss to the Commanders while highlighting RB Rhamondre Stevenson as a bright spot. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Commanders in Week 9

The Patriots came up short against the Commanders in another game that went down to the wire at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. 
news

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Commanders

Here's instant analysis of the Patriots 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders.
news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots OT Trent Brown, WR Kayshon Boutte Inactive for Sunday's Game vs. Commanders

The Patriots will be shorthanded along the offensive line this week, while the rookie still can't crack the lineup despite injuries at wide receiver. 
news

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup with the Commanders

After standing pat at the trade deadline, the final nine games for the Patriots are about determining who is a part of their future on the current roster. As for the Commanders, Washington took a much different approach to the trade deadline.
news

Analysis: Patriots Sign DT Jeremiah Pharms, Elevate OT Conor McDermott From the Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Commanders

The Patriots could need insurance at offensive tackle with starting left tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee) officially questionable for Sunday's game. 
news

Analysis: Gauging Which Young Wide Receivers Will Get an Opportunity as Patriots Rule Out Two, List Ten Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Commanders

The Patriots ruled out WR DeVante Parker (concussion) and OT Calvin Anderson (illness) for Sunday's home game against Washington. 
news

Patriots vs. Commanders: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview - Analyzing Key Matchups, Strategies, and Factors

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered preview this weekend's matchup between the Patriots and Commanders.
news

Christian Barmore is Realizing His Potential for the Patriots Defense

After an injury derailed his second season, Barmore is playing up to his immense potential as a potential building block for the Patriots defense. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Stoneham High School's Bob Almeida Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Patriots Re-Sign WR T.J. Luther to the Practice Squad

Frankfurt Primer: Patriots Content Plans Packed Week in Germany

NFL Notes: Midseason awards are in

Patriots Mailbag: Where Do the Pats Stand at Quarterback Nine Games Into the Season?

After Further Review: What Went Wrong for the Patriots Offense, Defense in Loss to the Commanders

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 9 vs. Washington Commanders

Go behind the scenes of the Patriots Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders in this week's sights and sounds.

Troy Brown 11/7: "Keep working hard, keep getting better"

Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown addresses the media on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Jerod Mayo 11/7: "We've just got to do a better job starting fast"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Will Lawing 11/7: "It's always the fundamentals"

Patriots tight ends coach Will Lawing addresses the media on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Ross Douglas 11/7: "We've got to continue to work hard"

Patriots wide receivers coach Ross Douglas addresses the media on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Bill O'Brien 11/7: "We have to strive to be more consistent"   

Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising