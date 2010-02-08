Free Agent Preview: Offensive Line





Biggest Names

Kevin Mawae, Casey Rabach, Jahri Evans (RFA), Logan Mankins (RFA), Stephen Neal, Jon Jansen, Marcus McNeill (RFA)

There are loads of talented offensive linemen available in free agency this year, but most of them will probably be restricted, assuming the "uncapped year" does go into effect, which most observers believe will happen. Teams could then go the veteran route for the likes of Mawae or Jansen, or they could opt to sink some money in an offer sheet in an effort to pry a younger guy (Mankins, perhaps?) away from his current team. Either way, teams looking to bolster their fronts will have an opportunity to do so with this crop.

Possible Patriots

Mankins, Russ Hochstein, Khalif Barnes (RFA)

The Patriots could be in the market for some veteran additions along the offensive line. Mankins will most certainly be given the highest tender and return, but Neal may not. That leaves room for another guard and Belichick may want some experience to go along with Dan Connolly and Rich Ohrnberger. Hochstein could return in that scenario. Also, Sebastian Vollmer's emergence may make veteran Matt Light expendable, in which case another tackle would be needed. Barnes has plenty of starting experience in his five seasons and could be a possibility.

The Full List

Name 2009 Team Position Status

Claxton, Ben ARZ C RFA 3

Gandy, Dylan DET C RFA 4

Ghiaciuc, Eric SD C RFA 4

Leckey, Nick NO C UFA

Mawae, Kevin TEN C UFA

McKinney, Seth BUF C UFA

Niswanger, Rudy KC C RFA 4

Norman, Dennis SD C UFA

Preston, Duke DAL C RFA 5

Rabach, Casey WAS C UFA

Sendlein, Lyle ARZ C RFA 3

Spencer, Chris SEA C RFA 5

Wade, John OAK C UFA

Alleman, Andy KC G RFA 3

Amano, Eugene TEN G UFA

Baas, David SF G RFA 5

Boothe, Kevin NYG G RFA 4

Chester, Chris BLT G RFA 4

Cole, Nick PHI G RFA 4

Colledge, Daryn GB G RFA 4

Dahl, Harvey ATL G RFA 4

Evans, Jahri NO G RFA 4

Forney, Kynan JAX G UFA

Hadnot, Rex CLV G UFA

Hamilton, Ben DEN G UFA

Hochstein, Russ DEN G UFA

Holland, Montrae DAL G UFA

Incognito, Richie BUF G RFA 4

Jean-Gilles, Max PHI G RFA 4

Kuper, Chris DEN G RFA 4

Loper, Daniel DET G RFA 5

Lutui, Deuce ARZ G RFA 4

Mankins, Logan NE G RFA 5

Mathis, Evan CIN G RFA 5

Montgomery, Will WAS G RFA 4

Morris, Chris OAK G RFA 3

Neal, Steve NE G UFA

Ojinnaka, Quinn ATL G RFA 4

Pitts, Chester HST G UFA

Procter, Cory DAL G RFA 4

Ramirez, Manuel DET G RFA 3

Reyes, Tutan HST G UFA

Setterstrom, Mark SL G RFA 4

Simmons, Kendall BUF G UFA

Sims, Rob SEA G RFA 4

Smith, Wade KC G UFA

Spitz, Jason GB G RFA 4

Stapleton, Darnell PIT G RFA 3

Vincent, Keydrick CAR G UFA

White, Chris HST G RFA 5

Williams, Bobbie CIN G UFA

Yanda, Marshal BLT G RFA 3

Yates, Billy CLV G UFA

Barnes, Khalif OAK T RFA 5

Barron, Alex SL T RFA 5

Bridges, Jeremy ARZ T UFA

Brown, Jammal NO T RFA 5

Bushrod, Jermon NO T RFA 3

Butler, Rashad HST T RFA 4

Clabo, Tyson ATL T RFA 4

Clary, Jeromey SD T RFA 3

Clifton, Chad GB T UFA

Colon, Willie PIT T RFA 4

Cook, Damion DET T UFA

Cook, Ryan MIN T RFA 4

Federkeil, Daniel IND T RFA 3

Frye, Brandon SEA T RFA 3

Gaither, Jared BLT T RFA 3

Gandy, Mike ARZ T UFA

Gorin, Brandon DEN T UFA

Green, Cornell OAK T UFA

Heyer, Stephon WAS T RFA 3

Hicks, Artis MIN T UFA

Hunter, Wayne NYJ T RFA 5

Jansen, Jon DET T UFA

Johnson, Charlie IND T RFA 4

Jones, Levi WAS T UFA

McIntosh, Damion SEA T UFA

McNeill, Marcus SD T RFA 4

McQuistan, Pat DAL T RFA 4

Moll, Tony BLT T RFA 4

Ndukwe, Ikechuku KC T RFA 3

O'Callaghan, Ryan KC T RFA 4

Pashos, Tony SF T UFA

Penn, Donald TB T RFA 4

Petitti, Rob CAR T RFA 5

Runyan, Jon SD T UFA

Salaam, Ephraim HST T UFA

Scott, Jonathan BUF T RFA 3

Sims, Barry SF T UFA

Strief, Zach NO T RFA 4

Tauscher, Mark GB T UFA

Terry, Adam BLT T RFA 5

Trueblood, Jeremy TB T RFA 4

Tucker, Ryan CLV T UFA

Walker, Langston OAK T UFA

Whimper, Guy NYG T RFA 4

Williams, Mike WAS T UFA