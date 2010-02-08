Official website of the New England Patriots

Free Agent Preview: Offensive Line

Feb 08, 2010 at 02:00 AM
hochstein_2.jpg


Biggest Names

Kevin Mawae, Casey Rabach, Jahri Evans (RFA), Logan Mankins (RFA), Stephen Neal, Jon Jansen, Marcus McNeill (RFA)

There are loads of talented offensive linemen available in free agency this year, but most of them will probably be restricted, assuming the "uncapped year" does go into effect, which most observers believe will happen. Teams could then go the veteran route for the likes of Mawae or Jansen, or they could opt to sink some money in an offer sheet in an effort to pry a younger guy (Mankins, perhaps?) away from his current team. Either way, teams looking to bolster their fronts will have an opportunity to do so with this crop.

Possible Patriots

Mankins, Russ Hochstein, Khalif Barnes (RFA)

The Patriots could be in the market for some veteran additions along the offensive line. Mankins will most certainly be given the highest tender and return, but Neal may not. That leaves room for another guard and Belichick may want some experience to go along with Dan Connolly and Rich Ohrnberger. Hochstein could return in that scenario. Also, Sebastian Vollmer's emergence may make veteran Matt Light expendable, in which case another tackle would be needed. Barnes has plenty of starting experience in his five seasons and could be a possibility.

The Full List

Name 2009 Team Position Status
Claxton, Ben ARZ C RFA 3
Gandy, Dylan DET C RFA 4
Ghiaciuc, Eric SD C RFA 4
Leckey, Nick NO C UFA
Mawae, Kevin TEN C UFA
McKinney, Seth BUF C UFA
Niswanger, Rudy KC C RFA 4
Norman, Dennis SD C UFA
Preston, Duke DAL C RFA 5
Rabach, Casey WAS C UFA
Sendlein, Lyle ARZ C RFA 3
Spencer, Chris SEA C RFA 5
Wade, John OAK C UFA

Alleman, Andy KC G RFA 3
Amano, Eugene TEN G UFA
Baas, David SF G RFA 5
Boothe, Kevin NYG G RFA 4
Chester, Chris BLT G RFA 4
Cole, Nick PHI G RFA 4
Colledge, Daryn GB G RFA 4
Dahl, Harvey ATL G RFA 4
Evans, Jahri NO G RFA 4
Forney, Kynan JAX G UFA
Hadnot, Rex CLV G UFA
Hamilton, Ben DEN G UFA
Hochstein, Russ DEN G UFA
Holland, Montrae DAL G UFA
Incognito, Richie BUF G RFA 4
Jean-Gilles, Max PHI G RFA 4
Kuper, Chris DEN G RFA 4
Loper, Daniel DET G RFA 5
Lutui, Deuce ARZ G RFA 4
Mankins, Logan NE G RFA 5
Mathis, Evan CIN G RFA 5
Montgomery, Will WAS G RFA 4
Morris, Chris OAK G RFA 3
Neal, Steve NE G UFA
Ojinnaka, Quinn ATL G RFA 4
Pitts, Chester HST G UFA
Procter, Cory DAL G RFA 4
Ramirez, Manuel DET G RFA 3
Reyes, Tutan HST G UFA
Setterstrom, Mark SL G RFA 4
Simmons, Kendall BUF G UFA
Sims, Rob SEA G RFA 4
Smith, Wade KC G UFA
Spitz, Jason GB G RFA 4
Stapleton, Darnell PIT G RFA 3
Vincent, Keydrick CAR G UFA
White, Chris HST G RFA 5
Williams, Bobbie CIN G UFA
Yanda, Marshal BLT G RFA 3
Yates, Billy CLV G UFA

Barnes, Khalif OAK T RFA 5
Barron, Alex SL T RFA 5
Bridges, Jeremy ARZ T UFA
Brown, Jammal NO T RFA 5
Bushrod, Jermon NO T RFA 3
Butler, Rashad HST T RFA 4
Clabo, Tyson ATL T RFA 4
Clary, Jeromey SD T RFA 3
Clifton, Chad GB T UFA
Colon, Willie PIT T RFA 4
Cook, Damion DET T UFA
Cook, Ryan MIN T RFA 4
Federkeil, Daniel IND T RFA 3
Frye, Brandon SEA T RFA 3
Gaither, Jared BLT T RFA 3
Gandy, Mike ARZ T UFA
Gorin, Brandon DEN T UFA
Green, Cornell OAK T UFA
Heyer, Stephon WAS T RFA 3
Hicks, Artis MIN T UFA
Hunter, Wayne NYJ T RFA 5
Jansen, Jon DET T UFA
Johnson, Charlie IND T RFA 4
Jones, Levi WAS T UFA
McIntosh, Damion SEA T UFA
McNeill, Marcus SD T RFA 4
McQuistan, Pat DAL T RFA 4
Moll, Tony BLT T RFA 4
Ndukwe, Ikechuku KC T RFA 3
O'Callaghan, Ryan KC T RFA 4
Pashos, Tony SF T UFA
Penn, Donald TB T RFA 4
Petitti, Rob CAR T RFA 5
Runyan, Jon SD T UFA
Salaam, Ephraim HST T UFA
Scott, Jonathan BUF T RFA 3
Sims, Barry SF T UFA
Strief, Zach NO T RFA 4
Tauscher, Mark GB T UFA
Terry, Adam BLT T RFA 5
Trueblood, Jeremy TB T RFA 4
Tucker, Ryan CLV T UFA
Walker, Langston OAK T UFA
Whimper, Guy NYG T RFA 4
Williams, Mike WAS T UFA

Up next in the Free Agent Preview series: defensive line, coming Wednesday, Feb. 10.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

