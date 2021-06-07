Free agents that could still make sense for Patriots

As evidenced by the trade of Julio Jones to the Titans over the weekend, NFL rosters never stop churning over, even in early June as most teams are wrapping up their offseason team activities. Despite the Patriots having an active March and April, adding a significant number of free agents and rookies, there's still some intriguing names out there that could fill some potential holes on the roster.

After two weeks of OTAs, it would appear there are some areas of concern like running back, cornerback and offensive tackle. There's also a chance to take a flier on a veteran who might recapture some magic in New England, even at a position where it appears the team might be pretty well set.