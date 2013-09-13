Fri. 9/13 locker room notes

It was fairly quiet in the Patriots locker room on Friday evening, but a couple of players shared their thoughts on Thursday night's win over the Jets before enjoying the weekend off.

With two hard-fought division victories in the span of only five days, safety Steve Gregory spoke about how rewarding it is to start the season 2-0 with such a rapid turnaround.

"Yeah that was big – especially division wins with Buffalo and the Jets. It starts with your division; you've got to win those, so it was definitely a good start to the season.

"We need to continue to keep working and keep getting better because there's still a lot of games left to play."

The Patriots defense stepped up in last night's win, forcing three 4th quarter interceptions from Jets' rookie quarterback Geno Smith.

"The more times you get out there in the field of battle with the guys and go through those experiences – you learn from them and you get better from them," added Gregory.

"I think it creates a lot of opportunities for us to gel and understand that we've been in certain situations before, and you know how a guy is going to react or treat certain situations."

With 10 days off before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Foxboro for their Week 3 matchup, the Patriots will take the weekend off to recover and get their bodies right before starting their normal weekly schedule on Monday.

The wins may not have been pretty, but 2-0 is still 2-0.