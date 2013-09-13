Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Sat Apr 30 | 12:20 AM - 02:00 PM

Matt Groh 4/29: "When you come back up, you don't want to miss out on a player"

'22 Draft Day 2: More dealing, more new players for Patriots

Analysis: Belichick may be putting faith in returning LBs

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

College Highlights: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Patriots select Marcus Jones with No. 85 pick in 2022 draft

Tyquan Thornton 4/29: "Getting the phone call from the Patriots was a dream come true"

Patriots select Tyquan Thornton with No. 50 pick in 2022 draft

College Highlights: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Cole Strange: "I know for a fact I'm going to enjoy it here"

Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro

Meet Ben Lepper, the Make-A-Wish kid whose life was changed by the NFL Draft

Cole Strange introduced as Patriots 2022 first-round pick

'22 Draft Day 1: Patriots trade down, then make Strange pick

Analysis: Pats miss opportunity with trade down

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Potential Patriots for Draft Day 2

Bill Belichick on Cole Strange 4/28: "He does a lot of things, has a lot of good tools to work with"

Highlights: Cole Strange, G, Tennessee-Chattanooga

Patriots Draft Party presented by Bud Light returns to Gillette Stadium

Fri. 9/13 locker room notes

Locker room reaction a day following the Patriots 13-10 victory over the Jets

Sep 13, 2013 at 07:56 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

It was fairly quiet in the Patriots locker room on Friday evening, but a couple of players shared their thoughts on Thursday night's win over the Jets before enjoying the weekend off.

With two hard-fought division victories in the span of only five days, safety Steve Gregory spoke about how rewarding it is to start the season 2-0 with such a rapid turnaround.

"Yeah that was big – especially division wins with Buffalo and the Jets. It starts with your division; you've got to win those, so it was definitely a good start to the season.

"We need to continue to keep working and keep getting better because there's still a lot of games left to play."

The Patriots defense stepped up in last night's win, forcing three 4th quarter interceptions from Jets' rookie quarterback Geno Smith.

"The more times you get out there in the field of battle with the guys and go through those experiences – you learn from them and you get better from them," added Gregory.

"I think it creates a lot of opportunities for us to gel and understand that we've been in certain situations before, and you know how a guy is going to react or treat certain situations."

With 10 days off before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Foxboro for their Week 3 matchup, the Patriots will take the weekend off to recover and get their bodies right before starting their normal weekly schedule on Monday.

The wins may not have been pretty, but 2-0 is still 2-0.

"There isn't any such thing as an ugly win," said cornerback Alfonzo Dennard with a smile. "It was a hard fought game by both teams and we came up with the win so I'm very thankful for that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Matt Groh Press Conference 4/29

'22 Draft Day 2: More dealing, more new players for Patriots

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 2 Picks

Analysis: Belichick may be putting faith in returning LBs

Transcript: Marcus Jones Conference Call 4/29

Transcript: Tyquan Thornton Conference Call 4/29

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matt Groh 4/29: "When you come back up, you don't want to miss out on a player"

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh addresses the media on Friday, April 29th, 2022.

Patriots select Marcus Jones with No. 85 pick in 2022 draft

The New England Patriots select Houston Cougars cornerback Marcus Jones in Round 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 85 overall pick.

Patriots select Tyquan Thornton with No. 50 pick in 2022 draft

New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and make-A-Wish recipient Ben Lepper announce the Patriots' selection of Baylor Bears wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 50 overall pick [via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs].

College Highlights: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Patriots selected Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in the second round (50th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Watch his college highlights.

Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro

The Patriots' first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft arrived in New England where he met with Robert and Jonathan Kraft while touring Gillette Stadium.

Cole Strange: "I know for a fact I'm going to enjoy it here"

Patriots 2022 first round draft pick Cole Strange is introduced to the media and is presented with the ceremonial #1 jersey by Robert and Jonathan Kraft on Friday, April 29 on the field at Gillette Stadium.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

Patriots eye nine 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising