Friday Out-Takes: Pretend Patriots Fan Edition

Benchize" SANCHEZ had a passer rating, 8.3, that was a full point lower than the yards-per-carry of teammate THOMAS JONES.

Also worth noting: This was the first time "Hollywood" has played in temperatures below 55. It's assumed he'll make the same adjustment other warm-climate QBs have. (We heard one guy played for more than a decade on the Frozen Tundra despite the balmy climes of Mississippi coursing through his veins.) On Sunday, though, #6 got hit in the face with 44 degrees and a wind chill of 30. It didn't go so well. Was it a one-time thing or the start of a trend? Bet on the former - and on a bounce-back game in Oakland.

~ All of a sudden the Patriots find themselves with only a few good men in their wide receiver corps, following JOEY "Don't call me Lieutenant Commander JoAnne" GALLOWAY's release this week. Where he winds up - KC, Tampa or somewhere in between - is anybody's guess. Ours is that the Pats aren't too worried about Joey giving away any playbook secrets, no matter where he signs, what with never having earned the decoder ring himself.

One last item as the door hits Joey in the ass on his way out (presuming he was able to master* that* route). All those whiner-line calls wishing the Pats had kept GREG LEWIS over Galloway - calls that grew in volume when Lewis made that acrobatic, game-winning catch of #4's Hail Mary three weeks back - were, in our view, misplaced. Lewis hasn't caught another ball all year, before or since. So say what you will about Joey in '09, but say this, too: the guy has seven times as many catches as the guy he beat out. Eight, if you count that "TD reception" in the back of what we assume he thought was a CFL end zone. (Maybe give the Roughriders a call.)

~ Between DEVIN HESTER and a low-hanging DIAMONDVISION in Dallas, has there ever been a better time to not leave the room when the punt team takes the field?

~ (MIS)QUOTE OF THE WEEK, JIM NANTZ: "For those of you tuning in expecting to see *60 Minutes * you're going to see 60 points instead." Swing and a miss, Jim! 'Though, if not for a mercy non-call of what looked to be an obvious safety, you would've been right.

~ Word broke Monday that noted grudge-holder and NFLN talking head MARSHALL FAULK (we hear he also rushed a little) may have his eye on Limbaugh's slot in the investment group bidding for the Rams. Apparently, racially provocative statements DQs you, but biased blathering and mindless paycheck-stealing is A-OK! Sign him up, Dave Checketts!

~ Scary-good Raven runner RAY RICE - a Poe man's MAURICE JONES-DREW, circa '06. No?

~ Hey Titans fans, think that 59-0 drubbing you just witnessed made for a wretched Sunday? Try rooting for Philly as the Iggles went down to the previously punchless (well...sorta) RAIDERS. That was such a dog of a performance, MICHAEL VICK came this close to...oh, never mind.

And finally...

~ THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS are not. screwing. around. Hanging 48 points on a pretty solid NFC East D just a couple weeks after flashing some of their own playmaking defense against the other team that plays in Giants stadium? Wow. QB DREW & Company are living up to his last name and sitting pretty in first place. Now if we can just get those easy, wild girls to stop charging a strand of beads...