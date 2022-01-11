From Madden to Mentor: Myles Bryant's Relationship with Devin McCourty

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jan 11, 2022 at 05:44 PM

Jan 11, 2022 at 05:44 PM
tamara-brown-headshot-2021-use
Tamara Brown

Staff Writer

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant.

Before professional athletes make it to the league, they are kids with a dream of playing their favorite sport for a living. While waiting for those dreams to come to fruition, many play video games pretending they are the athlete making all the plays.

Maybe they were splashing game-winning buckets as Kobe Bryant or scoring goals like David Beckham.

Patriots' defensive back Myles Bryant was one of those kids. He grew up imagining that one day he too would play in the NFL, and before he played alongside Devin McCourty, he played as Devin McCourty on Madden.

Fast forward and Bryant is now learning from his idol in real life.

"I was playing Devin in Madden when I was 12, 13 years-old, and now to be able to share the field with him, make calls with him, celebrate with him after big plays, it's something I don't take lightly. I've come a long way and for him to be part of the journey right now is pretty amazing," said Bryant.

Now that he has made it to the league, he's making a name for himself. Bryant credits his success this season to his love and passion for the game. It's what drives him and helps him get to where he needs to go.

Since being activated from the practice squad after Jonathan Jones was placed on injured reserve October 23. Bryant has tallied 41 tackles, one forced fumble and a sack. He also snagged a gift on his birthday versus the Jaguars when he got his first interception of the season, which earned him the game ball.

It wasn't Bryant's only big play in recent weeks: he also sealed the win on the road in Buffalo breaking up a fourth down pass by Josh Allen late in the fourth quarter.

Of course, among the first to celebrate his success this season was McCourty, who sung Bryant's praises following the win against their divisional rival. McCourty has not only been a great role model for Bryant but also one of his biggest supporters.

"Credit to Myles. I've said it all season, Myles is a guy that is going to step into any role and perform," said McCourty following the win in Buffalo.

From Madden to the NFL, Myles has been ready.

2021_headshots_recropped__0069_Bryant_Myles_2021

Myles Bryant

#41 DB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 185 lbs
  • College: Washington

