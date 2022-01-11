From Madden to Mentor: Myles Bryant's Relationship with Devin McCourty

Before professional athletes make it to the league, they are kids with a dream of playing their favorite sport for a living. While waiting for those dreams to come to fruition, many play video games pretending they are the athlete making all the plays.

Maybe they were splashing game-winning buckets as Kobe Bryant or scoring goals like David Beckham.

Patriots' defensive back Myles Bryant was one of those kids. He grew up imagining that one day he too would play in the NFL, and before he played alongside Devin McCourty, he played as Devin McCourty on Madden.

Fast forward and Bryant is now learning from his idol in real life.