From the Hart: PFW NFL Power Rankings

Things continue to get tight atop the Wilson-Hart Power Index and that includes the Patriots. While Houston's overall work this season keeps the team in the top spot despite Monday night's loss in New England, the Patriots, Falcons, 49ers and Broncos all sit in a four-way tie for the No. 2 spot. If that's not parity, or a display of the fact that there are plenty of good but not great teams in the NFL this year, then I don't know what is.

It also certainly sets up an intriguing matchup Sunday night at Gillette Stadium between two of those four teams – the Patriots and 49ers.

The Broncos were actually the highest riser of the week in the Index, moving up seven spots to the logjam at No. 2. In the other direction, the Arizona Cardinals fell nine places to No. 23, one of the eight teams near the bottom of the Index that have already been eliminated from postseason contention.