From the Hart: PFW Power Rankings

Patriots Football Weekly has created a weekly Power Ranking based on the proprietary Wilson-Hart Power Index. The system uses the most important statistics in the game — those most closely associated to winning and losing — to rank all 32 NFL teams based on their performance to date this season.

Oct 09, 2012 at 12:04 AM
The second installment of the Wilson-Hart Power Index this season looks very similar to the first. With Houston and Atlanta remaining unbeaten, the two upstart teams hold onto the top two spots in the Index, respectively.

The Patriots had another pretty impressive win, and beating the Broncos pushed New England up one spot to No. 6 overall. Bill Belichick's squad is also the highest-ranked two-loss team at this point.

The New Orleans Saints were one of the biggest risers of the week, moving up four slots to No. 21 thanks to their first victory of the season.

On the flip side of that, two embarrassing losses in a row have the Bills falling seven spots like a stone, down to No. 26 overall as the lowest-rated two-win team.

Poor Romeo Crennel and his Chiefs, as Kansas City retains its spot in the basement.

This WeeksRankLast WeeksRankMovementTeamCurrent RecordWilson-Hart Power Index
11sameHouston Texans5-0-03.500
22sameAtlanta Falcons5-0-03.833
33sameSan Francisco 49ers4-1-04.833
46up 2Chicago Bears4-1-06.333
53down 2Baltimore Ravens4-1-08.000
67up 1New England Patriots3-2-08.833
710up 3New York Giants3-2-09.500
89up 1Minnesota Vikings4-1-010.167
95down 4Arizona Cardinals4-1-010.833
108down 2San Diego Chargers3-2-012.667
1114up 3St. Louis Rams3-2-013.500
1212sameGreen Bay Packers2-3-014.500
1317up 4Pittsburgh Steelers2-2-015.000
1415up 1Seattle Seahawks3-2-015.333
1511down 4Washington Redskins2-3-015.833
1615down 1Cincinnati Bengals3-2-016.000
1712down 5Denver Broncos2-3-016.500
1818samePhiladelphia Eagles3-2-018.333
1922up 3Miami Dolphins2-3-018.833
2020sameTampa Bay Buccaneers1-3-019.000
2125up 4New Orleans Saints1-4-020.333
2224up 2Detroit Lions1-3-020.500
2321down 2New York Jets2-3-021.333
2426up 2Dallas Cowboys2-2-021.500
2529up 4Indianapolis Colts2-2-021.667
2619down 7Buffalo Bills2-3-022.167
2727sameCarolina Panthers1-4-023.333
2828sameCleveland Browns0-5-024.167
2923down 6Jacksonville Jaguars1-4-024.333
3029down 1Oakland Raiders1-3-024.677
3131sameTennessee Titans1-4-028.000
3232sameKansas City Chiefs1-4-028.333

What do you think of this week's Rankings? Let us know with a comment below!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

