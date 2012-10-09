From the Hart: PFW Power Rankings

The second installment of the Wilson-Hart Power Index this season looks very similar to the first. With Houston and Atlanta remaining unbeaten, the two upstart teams hold onto the top two spots in the Index, respectively.

The Patriots had another pretty impressive win, and beating the Broncos pushed New England up one spot to No. 6 overall. Bill Belichick's squad is also the highest-ranked two-loss team at this point.

The New Orleans Saints were one of the biggest risers of the week, moving up four slots to No. 21 thanks to their first victory of the season.

On the flip side of that, two embarrassing losses in a row have the Bills falling seven spots like a stone, down to No. 26 overall as the lowest-rated two-win team.

Poor Romeo Crennel and his Chiefs, as Kansas City retains its spot in the basement.

This WeeksRank Last WeeksRank Movement Team Current Record Wilson-Hart Power Index 1 1 same Houston Texans 5-0-0 3.500 2 2 same Atlanta Falcons 5-0-0 3.833 3 3 same San Francisco 49ers 4-1-0 4.833 4 6 up 2 Chicago Bears 4-1-0 6.333 5 3 down 2 Baltimore Ravens 4-1-0 8.000 6 7 up 1 New England Patriots 3-2-0 8.833 7 10 up 3 New York Giants 3-2-0 9.500 8 9 up 1 Minnesota Vikings 4-1-0 10.167 9 5 down 4 Arizona Cardinals 4-1-0 10.833 10 8 down 2 San Diego Chargers 3-2-0 12.667 11 14 up 3 St. Louis Rams 3-2-0 13.500 12 12 same Green Bay Packers 2-3-0 14.500 13 17 up 4 Pittsburgh Steelers 2-2-0 15.000 14 15 up 1 Seattle Seahawks 3-2-0 15.333 15 11 down 4 Washington Redskins 2-3-0 15.833 16 15 down 1 Cincinnati Bengals 3-2-0 16.000 17 12 down 5 Denver Broncos 2-3-0 16.500 18 18 same Philadelphia Eagles 3-2-0 18.333 19 22 up 3 Miami Dolphins 2-3-0 18.833 20 20 same Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1-3-0 19.000 21 25 up 4 New Orleans Saints 1-4-0 20.333 22 24 up 2 Detroit Lions 1-3-0 20.500 23 21 down 2 New York Jets 2-3-0 21.333 24 26 up 2 Dallas Cowboys 2-2-0 21.500 25 29 up 4 Indianapolis Colts 2-2-0 21.667 26 19 down 7 Buffalo Bills 2-3-0 22.167 27 27 same Carolina Panthers 1-4-0 23.333 28 28 same Cleveland Browns 0-5-0 24.167 29 23 down 6 Jacksonville Jaguars 1-4-0 24.333 30 29 down 1 Oakland Raiders 1-3-0 24.677 31 31 same Tennessee Titans 1-4-0 28.000 32 32 same Kansas City Chiefs 1-4-0 28.333