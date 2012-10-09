From the Hart: PFW Power Rankings

The second installment of the Wilson-Hart Power Index this season looks very similar to the first. With Houston and Atlanta remaining unbeaten, the two upstart teams hold onto the top two spots in the Index, respectively.
The Patriots had another pretty impressive win, and beating the Broncos pushed New England up one spot to No. 6 overall. Bill Belichick's squad is also the highest-ranked two-loss team at this point.
The New Orleans Saints were one of the biggest risers of the week, moving up four slots to No. 21 thanks to their first victory of the season.
On the flip side of that, two embarrassing losses in a row have the Bills falling seven spots like a stone, down to No. 26 overall as the lowest-rated two-win team.
Poor Romeo Crennel and his Chiefs, as Kansas City retains its spot in the basement.
|This WeeksRank
|Last WeeksRank
|Movement
|Team
|Current Record
|Wilson-Hart Power Index
|1
|1
|same
|Houston Texans
|5-0-0
|3.500
|2
|2
|same
|Atlanta Falcons
|5-0-0
|3.833
|3
|3
|same
|San Francisco 49ers
|4-1-0
|4.833
|4
|6
|up 2
|Chicago Bears
|4-1-0
|6.333
|5
|3
|down 2
|Baltimore Ravens
|4-1-0
|8.000
|6
|7
|up 1
|New England Patriots
|3-2-0
|8.833
|7
|10
|up 3
|New York Giants
|3-2-0
|9.500
|8
|9
|up 1
|Minnesota Vikings
|4-1-0
|10.167
|9
|5
|down 4
|Arizona Cardinals
|4-1-0
|10.833
|10
|8
|down 2
|San Diego Chargers
|3-2-0
|12.667
|11
|14
|up 3
|St. Louis Rams
|3-2-0
|13.500
|12
|12
|same
|Green Bay Packers
|2-3-0
|14.500
|13
|17
|up 4
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2-2-0
|15.000
|14
|15
|up 1
|Seattle Seahawks
|3-2-0
|15.333
|15
|11
|down 4
|Washington Redskins
|2-3-0
|15.833
|16
|15
|down 1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|3-2-0
|16.000
|17
|12
|down 5
|Denver Broncos
|2-3-0
|16.500
|18
|18
|same
|Philadelphia Eagles
|3-2-0
|18.333
|19
|22
|up 3
|Miami Dolphins
|2-3-0
|18.833
|20
|20
|same
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1-3-0
|19.000
|21
|25
|up 4
|New Orleans Saints
|1-4-0
|20.333
|22
|24
|up 2
|Detroit Lions
|1-3-0
|20.500
|23
|21
|down 2
|New York Jets
|2-3-0
|21.333
|24
|26
|up 2
|Dallas Cowboys
|2-2-0
|21.500
|25
|29
|up 4
|Indianapolis Colts
|2-2-0
|21.667
|26
|19
|down 7
|Buffalo Bills
|2-3-0
|22.167
|27
|27
|same
|Carolina Panthers
|1-4-0
|23.333
|28
|28
|same
|Cleveland Browns
|0-5-0
|24.167
|29
|23
|down 6
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1-4-0
|24.333
|30
|29
|down 1
|Oakland Raiders
|1-3-0
|24.677
|31
|31
|same
|Tennessee Titans
|1-4-0
|28.000
|32
|32
|same
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1-4-0
|28.333
What do you think of this week's Rankings? Let us know with a comment below!