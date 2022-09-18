Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Notes: Nelson Agholor has first 100-yard day as a member of the Patriots

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Sep 18, 2022 at 05:29 PM
TEAM NOTES

  • Today's game was the 500th game for Robert Kraft.
  • Nick Folk ties NFL record for most consecutive field goals made under 50 yards.
  • Mac Jones throws second longest TD of his career.
  • Nelson Agholor has first 100-yard day as a member of the Patriots.
  • Jalen Mills has first interception in a New England uniform.

500TH GAME FOR PATRIOTS CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROBERT KRAFT

Today's game against Pittsburgh was the 500th game of the Robert Kraft era. Kraft is the most successful owner since he purchased the team in 1994 in terms of Super Bowl wins (6), overall wins (342), division titles (19), winning percentage (.684), playoff wins (33) and playoff seasons (22).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

FOLK TIES THE NFL RECORD FOR MOST CONSECUTIVE FIELD GOALS MADE UNDER 50 YARDS

K Nick Folk extended his streak to 56 straight field goals made under 50 yards with a 28-yard field goal in the first quarter to tie the NFL record with Ryan Succop (2014-17 with Tennessee). Folk's last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13.

JONES HAS SECOND LONGEST TD THROW OF HIS CAREER

QB Mac Jones connected with WR Nelson Agholor on a 44-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter for the second longest touchdown pass of his career. His longest touchdown pass came on a completion to WR Kendrick Bourne for a 75-yard touchdown vs. Dallas on Oct. 17, 2021. The 44-yard reception is tied for the longest connection between Jones and Agholor. The two connected on a 44-yard pass at the L.A. Chargers on Oct. 31, 2021. It was Jones' longest completion of the season and his second 40-yard pass completion. He had a 41-yard completion to Bourne at Miami in the season-opener.

AGHOLOR HAS FIRST 100-YARD DAY AS A MEMBER OF THE PATRIOTS

WR Nelson Agholor had his first 100-yard receiving day as a member of the Patriots and the seventh of his career, finishing with 6 receptions for 110 yards. His previous best as a member of the Patriots was 5 receptions for 72 yards in the 2021 season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 12, 2021. Agholor is the first 100-yard receiver for New England since Jakobi Meyers had 111 yards receiving at Miami on Dec. 20, 2020. It is Agholor's first 100-yard game since he had a career-high 155 yards vs. Miami on Dec. 26, 2020 while with Las Vegas.

CB JALEN MILLS HAS FIRST PICK AS A MEMBER OF THE PATRIOTS

CB Jalen Mills intercepted a QB Mitch Trubisky pass after it was tipped by LB Mack Wilson Sr. in the first quarter. It is Mills' sixth career interception and first as a member of the Patriots after signing with the team in 2021. It was his first interception since October22, 2020 vs. the New York Giants when he played for Philadelphia.

JAKOBI MEYERS LED TEAM WITH 9 RECEPTIONS

WR Jakobi Meyers finished the game with a team-leading 9 receptions for 95 yards. It is the third time in his career that he has finished with 9 or more receptions in a game. He had a career-high 12 receptions at the New York Jets on Nov. 9, 2020 and 9 receptions vs. New Orleans on Sept. 26, 2021.

LB JAHLANI TAVAI HAS FIRST SACK AS A MEMBER OF THE PATRIOTS

LB Jahlani Tavai sacked Pittsburgh QB Mitch Trubisky for a 5-yard loss on a third-down play in the second quarter to hold the Steelers to a field goal. It was his first sack as a member of the Patriots and first sack since he sacked Trubisky for an 8-yard loss at Chicago on Nov. 10, 2019 when Tavai played for Detroit.

KYLE DUGGER RETURNS FIRST KICKS SINCE HIS ROOKIE SEASON IN 2020

Kyle Dugger returned a second quarter kickoff for 37 yards. It was his first kickoff return since he returned a 30-yard kick at Seattle on Sept. 20, 2020 followed by a 17-yard return the following week vs. Las Vegas on Sept. 27, 2020.

ROOKIE DB BRENDEN SCHOOLER RECOVERS A FUMBLE ON A PUNT TO SET UP FIRST AND GOAL

Rookie DB Brenden Schooler recovered a fumble by WR Gunner Olszewski on a punt in the third quarter to set up a first-and-goal situation for the Patriots on a series that ended with a touchdown. It was the first fumble recovery on a punt since the game at Cincinnati on Dec. 15, 2019.

MATTHEW JUDON HAS SACK IN SECOND STRAIGHT GAME

LB Matthew Judon sacked QB Mitch Trubisky for a 4-yard loss with three seconds to play in the first half. He also had a 9-yard sack in the season-opener at Miami. He led the team with 12 ½ sacks in 2021. Today's sack was his 49th career sack.

HARRIS SCORES ON A 2-YARD RUN FOR HIS 18TH CAREER TOUCHDOWN RUN

RB Damien Harris scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for his 18th career touchdown run. He needs two rushing touchdowns to become the 14th Patriots player to reach 20 career rushing touchdowns and five to move into the Top-10 in team history.

LINEUP NOTES

  • LB Anfernee Jennings played in his first game since his rookie season in 2020 after spending the 2021 season on injured reserve and being inactive for the first game of the year at Miami.
  • 2022 fourth-round pick RB Pierre Strong Jr. played in his first NFL game after being inactive for the season-opener at Miami. He lined up as a kickoff returner in the second half and had a 26-yard return in the fourth quarter.
  • LB Mack Wilson Sr. made his first start as a member of the Patriots.
  • WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey was in the starting lineup in a three-wide receiver set.

