Game Notes: Nick Folk extends streak to 35 straight field goals

NICK FOLK EXTENDS STREAK TO 35 STRAIGHT FIELD GOALS MADE WITH TWO FIELD GOALS

K Nick Folk extended his streak to 35 straight field goals with a 45-yard field goal with 34 seconds to play in the first half and a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter. Folk missed his first two kicks of the 2020 season and has not missed since. He has connected on all nine of his field goal attempts in 2021.

Most Consecutive Field Goals/Patriots History

35 Nick Folk

31 Stephen Gostkowski

25 Adam Vinatieri

23 Adam Vinatieri

21 Stephen Gostkowski

Folk's 35 consecutive field goals are tied for seventh all-time. Graham Gano (37 including today's game) of the New York Giants and Jason Myers of Seattle (36 prior to today's game) also have current streaks.

Most Consecutive Field Goals in NF History

44 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis, 2015-16

42 Mike Vaderjagt, Indianapolis, 2002-04

40 Gary Anderson, San Francisco, 1997; Minnesota, 1998

37 Graham Gano, New York Giants, 2020-present

*36 Jason Myers, Seattle, 2019-present

36 Matt Stover, Baltimore, 2005-2006

35 Nick Folk, Patriots, 2020-present

35 Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 2015-16

35 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis, 2013-14

33 Robbie Gould, San Francisco, 2017-18

33 Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 2013

*Seattle plays at 4 p.m.

LB MATT JUDON HAD 2 ½ SACKS; SEVENTH TIME HE HAS HAD AT LEAST TWO SACKS IN A GAME

LB Matt Judon registered 2 ½ sacks in the game. It is the seventh time in his career that he has had a multiple sack game. His career-best is 3 sacks vs. Oakland on Nov. 25, 2018 when he played for Baltimore.

KENDRICK BOURNE SETS CAREER-HIGH

WR Kendrick Bourne established a career-high with 96 receiving yards on six receptions. His previous best was 86 yards receiving on Dec. 20, 2020 at Dallas while with San Francisco.

BOURNE SCORES FIRST TOUCHDOWN AS A PATRIOT

Bourne was on the receiving end of a 22-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones in the first quarter, his first touchdown as a member of the Patriots.

MEYERS LEADS TEAM IN RECEPTIONS