Game Notes: Nick Folk extends streak to 35 straight field goals

TEAM NOTES
- Patriots extend NFL record streak to 89 straight games scoring in the first half.
- Nick Folk extends streak to 35 straight field goals.
- LB Matt Judon had 2 ½ sacks; Seventh career multiple sack game.
- WR Kendrick Bourne has career-high in receiving yards.
PATRIOTS EXTEND NFL RECORD TO 89 STRAIGHT GAMES SCORING IN FIRST HALF
The Patriots have gone 89 straight games (regular season and postseason) scoring in the first half, to extend an NFL record, following Nick Folk's 45-yard field goal with 34 seconds to play in the first half. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first-half score (2006-11). The last time the Patriots failed to score in the first half was a 16-0 loss at home against Buffalo on Oct. 2, 2016.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
NICK FOLK EXTENDS STREAK TO 35 STRAIGHT FIELD GOALS MADE WITH TWO FIELD GOALS
K Nick Folk extended his streak to 35 straight field goals with a 45-yard field goal with 34 seconds to play in the first half and a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter. Folk missed his first two kicks of the 2020 season and has not missed since. He has connected on all nine of his field goal attempts in 2021.
Most Consecutive Field Goals/Patriots History
35 Nick Folk
31 Stephen Gostkowski
25 Adam Vinatieri
23 Adam Vinatieri
21 Stephen Gostkowski
Folk's 35 consecutive field goals are tied for seventh all-time. Graham Gano (37 including today's game) of the New York Giants and Jason Myers of Seattle (36 prior to today's game) also have current streaks.
Most Consecutive Field Goals in NF History
44 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis, 2015-16
42 Mike Vaderjagt, Indianapolis, 2002-04
40 Gary Anderson, San Francisco, 1997; Minnesota, 1998
37 Graham Gano, New York Giants, 2020-present
*36 Jason Myers, Seattle, 2019-present
36 Matt Stover, Baltimore, 2005-2006
35 Nick Folk, Patriots, 2020-present
35 Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 2015-16
35 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis, 2013-14
33 Robbie Gould, San Francisco, 2017-18
33 Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 2013
*Seattle plays at 4 p.m.
LB MATT JUDON HAD 2 ½ SACKS; SEVENTH TIME HE HAS HAD AT LEAST TWO SACKS IN A GAME
LB Matt Judon registered 2 ½ sacks in the game. It is the seventh time in his career that he has had a multiple sack game. His career-best is 3 sacks vs. Oakland on Nov. 25, 2018 when he played for Baltimore.
KENDRICK BOURNE SETS CAREER-HIGH
WR Kendrick Bourne established a career-high with 96 receiving yards on six receptions. His previous best was 86 yards receiving on Dec. 20, 2020 at Dallas while with San Francisco.
BOURNE SCORES FIRST TOUCHDOWN AS A PATRIOT
Bourne was on the receiving end of a 22-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones in the first quarter, his first touchdown as a member of the Patriots.
MEYERS LEADS TEAM IN RECEPTIONS
WR Jakobi Meyers led the team with 9 receptions for 94 yards. The 9 receptions are second to the 12 receptions he had at the New York Jets on Nov. 9, 2020.
LINEUP NOTES
LB KYLE VAN NOY RETURNS TO ACTION
LB Kyle Van Noy returned to action after missing the game at the New York Jets due to injury.
OL JUSTIN HERRON MAKES START AT RIGHT TACKLE
OL Justin Herron made his first start of the 2021 season when he lined up at right tackle in place of the injured Trent Brown. It was Herron's 7th career start and second at right tackle. His first NFL start was at right tackle in place of Jermaine Eluemunor at Kansas City on Oct. 5, 2020.
LB JAHLANI TAVAI PLAYS IN FIRST GAME WITH THE PATRIOTS
LB Jahlani Tavai was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad the day before the game and played in his first game with the Patriots. He saw action at linebacker in the third quarter.
WR KENDRICK BOURNE MAKES FIRST START WITH THE PATRIOTS
WR Kendrick Bourne made his first start with the Patriots when the team opened in a three-wide receiver set.