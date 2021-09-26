Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Sep 26 | 06:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Game Observations: Tough day in all three phases

5 Keys from Patriots' loss to Saints

Mac Jones 9/26: 'It wasn't our day'

NFL Week 3: Full highlights from Saints at Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/26

Kendrick Bourne catches for a 31-yard Gain vs. New Orleans Saints

Air-Bourne! Kendrick turns jump-ball into tightroping TD

Inactive Analysis: O-line reshuffling again without Brown

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots vs. Saints

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

Former Patriots WR Julian Edelman to be Honored at Halftime of Sunday's Patriots Game vs. New Orleans Saints

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Julian Edelman 9/23: 'Excited and thankful to be honored this weekend'

Press Pass: Getting ready for the New Orleans Saints

Notebook: It was a 'helluva ride' for Edelman

'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Saints

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Belestrator: Breaking down the Saints weapons

Game Notes: Nick Folk extends streak to 35 straight field goals

Sep 26, 2021 at 05:28 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20210926_PDC_Folk_adler

TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots extend NFL record streak to 89 straight games scoring in the first half.
  • Nick Folk extends streak to 35 straight field goals.
  • LB Matt Judon had 2 ½ sacks; Seventh career multiple sack game.
  • WR Kendrick Bourne has career-high in receiving yards.

Related Links

PATRIOTS EXTEND NFL RECORD TO 89 STRAIGHT GAMES SCORING IN FIRST HALF

The Patriots have gone 89 straight games (regular season and postseason) scoring in the first half, to extend an NFL record, following Nick Folk's 45-yard field goal with 34 seconds to play in the first half. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first-half score (2006-11). The last time the Patriots failed to score in the first half was a 16-0 loss at home against Buffalo on Oct. 2, 2016.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

NICK FOLK EXTENDS STREAK TO 35 STRAIGHT FIELD GOALS MADE WITH TWO FIELD GOALS

K Nick Folk extended his streak to 35 straight field goals with a 45-yard field goal with 34 seconds to play in the first half and a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter. Folk missed his first two kicks of the 2020 season and has not missed since. He has connected on all nine of his field goal attempts in 2021.

Most Consecutive Field Goals/Patriots History

35         Nick Folk

31         Stephen Gostkowski

25         Adam Vinatieri

23         Adam Vinatieri

21         Stephen Gostkowski

Folk's 35 consecutive field goals are tied for seventh all-time. Graham Gano (37 including today's game) of the New York Giants and Jason Myers of Seattle (36 prior to today's game) also have current streaks.

Most Consecutive Field Goals in NF History

44 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis, 2015-16

42 Mike Vaderjagt, Indianapolis, 2002-04

40 Gary Anderson, San Francisco, 1997; Minnesota, 1998

37 Graham Gano, New York Giants, 2020-present

*36 Jason Myers, Seattle, 2019-present

36 Matt Stover, Baltimore, 2005-2006

35 Nick Folk, Patriots, 2020-present

35 Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 2015-16

35 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis, 2013-14

33 Robbie Gould, San Francisco, 2017-18

33 Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 2013

*Seattle plays at 4 p.m.

LB MATT JUDON HAD 2 ½ SACKS; SEVENTH TIME HE HAS HAD AT LEAST TWO SACKS IN A GAME

LB Matt Judon registered 2 ½ sacks in the game. It is the seventh time in his career that he has had a multiple sack game. His career-best is 3 sacks vs. Oakland on Nov. 25, 2018 when he played for Baltimore.

KENDRICK BOURNE SETS CAREER-HIGH

WR Kendrick Bourne established a career-high with 96 receiving yards on six receptions. His previous best was 86 yards receiving on Dec. 20, 2020 at Dallas while with San Francisco.

BOURNE SCORES FIRST TOUCHDOWN AS A PATRIOT

Bourne was on the receiving end of a 22-yard touchdown pass from QB Mac Jones in the first quarter, his first touchdown as a member of the Patriots.

MEYERS LEADS TEAM IN RECEPTIONS

WR Jakobi Meyers led the team with 9 receptions for 94 yards. The 9 receptions are second to the 12 receptions he had at the New York Jets on Nov. 9, 2020.

LINEUP NOTES

LB KYLE VAN NOY RETURNS TO ACTION

LB Kyle Van Noy returned to action after missing the game at the New York Jets due to injury.

OL JUSTIN HERRON MAKES START AT RIGHT TACKLE

OL Justin Herron made his first start of the 2021 season when he lined up at right tackle in place of the injured Trent Brown. It was Herron's 7th career start and second at right tackle. His first NFL start was at right tackle in place of Jermaine Eluemunor at Kansas City on Oct. 5, 2020.

LB JAHLANI TAVAI PLAYS IN FIRST GAME WITH THE PATRIOTS

LB Jahlani Tavai was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad the day before the game and played in his first game with the Patriots. He saw action at linebacker in the third quarter.

WR KENDRICK BOURNE MAKES FIRST START WITH THE PATRIOTS

WR Kendrick Bourne made his first start with the Patriots when the team opened in a three-wide receiver set.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 11 straight wins over the Jets

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Miami to under 100 yards rushing

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Matt Judon forces a fumble that leads to Patriots first points

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Stevenson has a 91-yard touchdown run

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Newton is the first Patriots QB to have a receiving touchdown

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Cam Newton ties team record for most rushing TDs by a QB with his 12th of the season

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: J.C. Jackson has 10th takeaway of the season; eighth interception of the year

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Belichick coaches in 454th game to tie Tom Landry for third-most in NFL history

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

'The world could use some more James Whites': Patriots praise captain after leaving game with injury 

Grit, loyal, for the fans: Patriots fans explain what means Julian Edelman to New England

5 Keys from Patriots' loss to Saints

Game Observations: Tough day in all three phases

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/26

Game Notes: Nick Folk extends streak to 35 straight field goals

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots react to 28-13 loss to Saints

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matt Judon, Kendrick Bourne and others address the media following the week 3 defeat against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

What Went Wrong: Patriots turnovers end up costly in loss to the Saints

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Mac Jones 9/26: 'It wasn't our day'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Devin McCourty 9/26: 'It comes down to one drive, and we needed to make a stop'

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Matt Judon 9/26: 'We've just gotta execute'

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 9/26: 'Some plays we really want back'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising