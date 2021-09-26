5 Keys from Patriots' loss to Saints

Slow start, finish for third-down D

The Patriots defense came out with good energy against the Saints rushing attack, but it was their initial struggles on third down that helped account for a 14-3 deficit at halftime. New Orleans was able to convert a 3rd-and-10 during their first touchdown-scoring drive, as well as a 3rd-and-7 for the touchdown, with Alvin Kamara scoring on an easy catch-and-run.

The defense would make some plays to keep the game close, including a third-down stop on the next Saints drive that led to a missed field goal and they would then force a three-and-out on the ensuing position. After the blocked punt, the defense would step up again, getting a big sack by Matt Judon on second down which helped force a second missed field goal by the Saints.

But on the final drive of the first half, coming off of Mac Jones' first interception, the Saints were able to get into the end zone on third down to extend their lead to 14-0.