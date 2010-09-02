Game Notes: Patriots at Giants

- The New England first offense and defensive units started the game and played through the majority of the first quarter which accounted for two series each.
- For the fourth straight week first-round pick CB Devin McCourty and second-round pick LB Brandon Spikes started on defense.
- RB Thomas Clayton's 55-yard kickoff return in the first quarter is the Patriots fourth return of 50 or more yards in the 2010 preseason. Rookie CB Devin McCourty had a 52 yard return and a 50 yard return in the first preseason game vs. New Orleans (8/12).WR Brandon Tate opened the St. Louis game (8/26) with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
- QB Tom Brady started and played the entire first quarter, finishing 4-of-8 for 51 yards with one touchdown and one interception. On his first drive of the game, he led the Patriots on an 8-play, 45-yard drive that was culminated with a 5-yard touchdown pass to TE Rob Gronkowski.
- Rookie TE Rob Gronkowski caught a five-yard touchdown pass from QB Tom Brady in the first quarter. It marks his fourth touchdown of the preseason. He finished with two touchdowns vs. St. Louis (8/26) and one vs. Atlanta (8/19).
- Backup QB Brian Hoyer entered the game in the second quarter and finished 15-of26 for 266 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
- Hoyer completed two 60-yard passes. In the third quarter he connected with WR Rod Owens for a 67-yard pass reception and then connected with WR Darnell Jenkins for a 66-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
- The Patriots had three 60-yard pass plays in the 2010 preseason with two from Hoyer and then a 65-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Randy Moss vs. St. Louis (8/26).
- WR Darnell Jenkins led the team with five receptions for 93 yards against the Giants.
- WR Brandon Tate started at wide receiver against the Giants. Tate started one of the two games he played as a rookie in 2009, starting vs. Miami (11/8) when the Patriots opened in a four-wide receiver set.
- Rich Ohrnberger started at right guard in place of Stephen Neal.
- Rookie WR Buddy Farnham, the Ivy League Player of the Year at Brown as a wide receiver, played on defense and broke up a Giants pass in the end zone in the third quarter. He finished the game with four total tackles and two passes defensed.
- K Stephen Gostkowski connected on a 46-yard field goal in the second quarter. Entering 2010, his 85.1 percent accuracy rate is the highest in Patriots history.
- LB Tyrone McKenzie led the team with 10 total tackles.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami
The Patriots announced today that they have acquired WR DeVante Parker in a trade with Miami.
Patriots Sign DB Jabrill Peppers
The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Jabrill Peppers.
Patriots Foundation and NoBull to Host "Women in Sports" Panel on Tuesday, March 29
The New England Patriots Foundation and NOBULL are excited to host a virtual "Women In Sports" panel on Tuesday, March 29 at 3:00 p.m.
Patriots Re-Sign OL Trent Brown
The Patriots announced that they have re-signed T Trent Brown as an unrestricted free agent.
Dean College Extends Exclusive Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment
Kraft Sports + Entertainment (KSE), a division of the Kraft Group that oversees marketing, sales, content development, and event operations for the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, announced today they have extended their existing exclusive academic partnership with Dean College for an additional 10 years.
Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell
The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Terrance Mitchell as a free agent.
NFL Free Agency 2022: Frequently Asked Questions
Free agency begins at 4pm ET on Wednesday, March 16. Salary cap set at $208.2 million.
Ticketmaster Extends Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment
Ticketmaster, the global leader in ticketing, announced today an extension of their long-standing partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment, which includes the New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium.
Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy
The New England Patriots announced that they released LB Kyle Van Noy.
Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Presented by Gillette
The New England Patriots Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards presented by Gillette. Through this program, 26 volunteers will be recognized for their volunteer efforts and their New England-based nonprofit organizations will be awarded a total of $275,000 in grants.
Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar
A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Latest News
Trending Video
An NFL Draft Wish Come True
20-year old Ben Lepper was diagnosed with leukemia at age 17. Today, as a guest of the Patriots Foundation and Make-a-Wish, he visited Gillette Stadium where he was asked by Robert Kraft to travel to this month's NFL Draft in Las Vegas and announce the Patriots second-round pick.
Gillette Stadium Renovations Continue
Major renovations to Gillette Stadium are taking place that will transform the fan experience on Patriots, Revolution and concert event days. The $225 Million project was announced last year and is expected to include the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country and an enhanced lighthouse that will include a 360-degree observation deck above the playing field.
Maddy Bernardo recreates viral video & meets Robert Kraft
Earlier this year, Maddy Bernardo and her dad Joey went viral on Instagram when they removed her loose tooth by kicking a Patriots football inside her California home. Today, she and her family visited Gillette Stadium where she got to kick a real field goal on the game field, before receiving a surprise visit from Robert Kraft and a gift from the Tooth Fairy.