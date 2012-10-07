Game Notes: Patriots vs. Broncos

WES WELKER SETS A PERSONAL MARK FOR MOST FIRST HALF RECEPTIONS**

Wes Welker had nine catches in the first half, setting a new personal best for most receptions in a first half. Welker's personal best for most receptions in any half was 10 in the second half against Miami on Dec. 24, 2011. Prior to today, Welker's previous best for most first half receptions was eight receptions on Nov. 22, 2009 vs. N.Y. Jets and on Dec. 27, 2009 vs. Jacksonville. Terry Glenn set the franchise record with 11 first half receptions at Cleveland (10/3/99).

WELKER IS STREAKING

Wes Welker extended his streak to 82 straight regular-season games with at least one reception as a member of the Patriots to extend his franchise record. Welker has an overall streak of 99 straight regular-season games with at least one reception, including his time with the Miami Dolphins. Welker has caught at least one pass in each of his 89 games with the Patriots, including seven postseason games. The last time that Welker did not catch a pass in a game was December 24, 2005 when he was with Miami.

WELKER HAS 15th CAREER 10-PLUS CATCH GAME

With 13 receptions against Denver, Wes Welker had his 15th career game with 10 or more catches and is now tied with Andre Johnson (15) for the most among active NFL players. Welker's 15 career 10-plus catch games are tied with Johnson for third all-time in NFL history, behind Jerry Rice (17), and Marvin Harrison (16). Welker has had 13 or more receptions in a game a total of five times.

Most Games with 10 receptions/Active Players

15 Wes Welker

15 Andre Johnson

14 Reggie Wayne

12 Anquan Boldin

12 Brandon Marshall

MOST GAMES WITH 10 RECEPTIONS IN NFL HISTORY

17 Jerry Rice

16 Marvin Harrison

15 Wes Welker

14 Cris Carter

14 Reggie Wayne

13 Tim Brown

12 Anquan Boldin

12 Brandon Marshall

WELKER HAS THREE STRAIGHT WEEKS WITH 100 YARDS RECEIVING

Welker had 104 receiving yards against Denver, marking his third straight game with more than 100 receiving yards, tying a career long streak. Welker also had streaks of three straight games with 100 yards or more in 2008 and in 2011. The NFL record for most consecutive games with 100 yards or more receiving is 7 by Charley Hennighan (Houston) in 1961 and Michael Irvin (Dallas) in 1995. The Patriots record for most consecutive 100-yard games is four by Randy Moss, who accomplished the feat in 2007.

PATRIOTS ARE FIRST TEAM WITH THREE STRAIGHT GAMES WITH 30 OR MORE FIRST DOWNS SINCE THE 1970 MERGER

The Patriots are the first team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to have recorded 30 or more first downs in three straight games. The Patriots set a franchise record today with 35 first downs, marking the team's third straight game with 30 or more first downs. New England also broke the 30 first down mark with 33 at Baltimore (9/23) and 33 at Buffalo (9/30).

WELKER RECEPTION PACE

If Wes Welker reaches 100 receptions in 2012, he will become the first player in NFL history with five 100-catch seasons. Through five games this season, Welker has 38 catches, putting him on pace to total 122 receptions in 2012. Welker's four seasons with 100 or more receptions ties Marvin Harrison and Jerry Rice for the NFL record.

MOST 100-RECEPTIONS SEASON IN NFL HISTORY

Player, 100-reception seasons

Wes Welker 4

Marvin Harrison 4

Jerry Rice 4

Brandon Marshall 3

Herman Moore 3

Andre Johnson 3

Reggie Wayne 3

MAYO ON PACE FOR HIGH TACKLE TOTAL

Jerod Mayo had a team-high 13 tackles against Denver, and has a total of 59 tackles through five games in 2012. Mayo is on pace to tally 189 tackles this season, which would mark his fifth straight year with 100 or more tackles. Through the first five games of 2010 Mayo had 65 total tackles en route to an NFL-leading 193 total tackles. Mayo finished the 2011 season with 103 tackles, registering 100 tackles for the fourth straight year. He is the first player in New England history to register 100 tackles in his first four NFL seasons. He is the fifth Patriots player to register at least four consecutive 100 tackle seasons. Mayo has had 10 or more tackles in four of the first five games in 2012.

100 Tackles in at least four consecutive seasons/Patriots

6 Fred Marion (1985-1990)

5 Lawyer Milloy (1997-2001)

5 Vincent Brown (1991-1995)

4 Jerod Mayo (2008-2011)

4 Steve Nelson (1979-82)

CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH AT LEAST ONE TOUCHDOWN PASS CONTINUES FOR BRADY; BRADY MOVES PAST BRETT FAVRE (36) WITH 37 STRAIGHT GAMES WITH A TOUCHDOWN

Tom Brady has now thrown at least one touchdown pass in 37 straight regular season games following a 4-yard touchdown pass to WR Wes Welker in the first quarter to move past Brett Favre (36) for the third longest streak in NFL history, behind Drew Brees at 47 (prior to tonight's game) and Johnny Unitas (47) (1956-60). Brady's current streak started when he threw a touchdown pass in all 16 games in 2010 and 2011 and now the first five games of 2012. The old team record was 19 games, also set by Brady.

RB SHANE VEREEN SCORES SECOND NFL TOUCHDOWN

RB Shane Vereen scored his second NFL touchdown on a 1-yard run in the second quarter. He had a 4-yard touchdown run on Monday Night Football vs. Kansas City last season (11/21/11).

PATRIOTS GO OVER 30 POINTS FOR FOURTH TIME IN FIVE GAMES IN 2012; PATRIOTS TIED NFL RECORD FOR MOST 30-POINT GAMES IN A SINGLE SEASON IN 2011

The New England Patriots scored 31 points in the win vs. Denver for their fourth game in 2012 with 30 or more points after scoring 34 points at Tennessee, 30 points at Baltimore and 52 at Buffalo. The Patriots scored 30 points 12 times in 2011 to tie the NFL record for most 30-point games in a single season. The 2007 Patriots and the 1999 St. Louis Rams also had 12 30 point games. The NFL record for most consecutive 30-point games in a single season is eight by the 2007 and 2010 Patriots and the 2000 St. Louis Rams.

DB ALFONZO DENNARD SEES FIRST NFL ACTION

Seventh round draft pick DB Alfonzo Dennard saw action in his first NFL game. Dennard defensed a pass on a key third down play in the second quarter that forced Denver into a punting situation.

ROOKIE TAVON WILSON GETS FIRST NFL START

Second round pick S Tavon Wilson made his first NFL start when he lined up at safety in place of Steve Gregory, who was out with an injury.

PATRIOTS ARE WICKED GOOD IN OCTOBER

Following the win over Denver, the Patriots are 33-6 in the month of October since the 2003 season and have won 24 out of their last 27 October games. The Patriots are 19-1 at home and 14-5 on the road during that time in October. The Patriots only home loss during that time was a 41-17 victory by the visiting San Diego Chargers on October 2, 2005.

WELKER ADDS 32nd TOUCHDOWN TO MOVE PAST TROY BROWN ON THE PATRIOTS ALL-TIME TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION LIST

He now has 32 career touchdowns with the Patriots after a 4-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the second quarter to move past Troy Brown (31) for 7th place on the Patriots all-time list. Irving Fryar is sixth with 38 receiving touchdowns. Stanley Morgan has the Patriots record with 67 touchdown receptions.

MOORE TURNOVERS

Patriots defensive back Sterling Moore ended Denver's first offensive possession when he ran down Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and punched the ball loose, recording a forced fumble and then a fumble recovery to give New England possession. The play marked the first forced fumble and the first fumble recovery of Moore's career and was the third forced turnover of his career, joining his two interceptions in the 2011 regular-season finale against Buffalo.

NINKOVICH CAUSES A PAIR OF TURNOVERS

Rob Ninkovich strip-sacked Peyton Manning on first down from the Broncos' 20-yard line in the third quarter and Vince Wilfork recovered the ball at the Broncos' 14-yard line to give the Patriots possession and set up a six-play, 14-yard drive that ended in an 8-yard touchdown run by Steven Ridley and a 31-7 Patriots lead.

Ninkovich forced a McGahee fumble at the Patriots' 11-yard line with 3:48 left in the game and Jermaine Cunningham recovered the loose ball to give the Patriots possession and stop a driving Broncos offense that was looking to cut into a 10-point Denver deficit.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER QUICK HITS