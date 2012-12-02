Game Notes: Patriots vs. Dolphins

PATRIOTS FORCE TURNOVERS

The Patriots have forced a turnover in 23 straight games, dating back to 2011 and including the first 12 games of 2012 after Trevor Scott forced a fumble on a 7-yard sack in the second quarter that was recovered by Vince Wilfork. The last team to have at least one forced turnover in all 16 regular season games was the 2010 Atlanta Falcons.

DIVISIONAL DOMINCANCE

The New England Patriots own a 58-15 (.795) record in regular season AFC East games since the beginning of the 2001 season, compiling the best intra-division record of any team in the NFL.

DIVISIONAL DOMINANCE II

The Patriots have the highest winning percentage in division games from November until the end of the season since 2002.

BRADY FIRST NFL QUARTERBACK WITH 10 DIVISION TITLES

Tom Brady is the first starting quarterback in NFL history with 10 division titles, surpassing Joe Montana who had nine.

BRADY GOOD ON RUSHING

Tom Brady converted a third-and-one situation in the third quarter. He is now 66-of-67 when converting on third-and-one or third-and-two situation in his NFL career. He is 21-of-23 on fourth and two or less.

BRADY ENDED A STREAK OF 201 PASS ATTEMPTS WITHOUT AN INTERCEPTION

Tom Brady ended a streak of 201 consecutive pass attempts without an interception when he threw a pick in the first quarter. It was Brady's first interception since a fourth quarter interception at Seattle on Oct. 14. Brady has the NFL record of 358 attempts without an interception (10/17/10 – 9/12/11).

BELICHICK TIES DAN REEVES WITH FOR SEVENTH PLACE ALL-TIME

Bill Belichick earned his 201st victory to tie Dan Reeves for 7th place all-time. Marty Schottenheimer is in sixth place with 205 career wins.

BRADY MOVES PAST TARKENTON ON THE NFL'S ALL-TIME COMPLETION LIST

Tom Brady (3,695) moved past Fran Tarkenton (3,686) into 9th place on the NFL's all-time completion list. Brady entered the Miami game needing 16 completions to pass Tarkenton and passed him on a 2-yard completion to TE Aaron Hernandez in the third quarter. Vinny Testaverde is in 8th place with 3,787 completions.

PATRIOTS STRONG IN SEASON'S SECOND HALF

The Patriots are now 4-0 in the second half of the 2012 regular season (games 9-16). Since the 2010 season, the Patriots are now a combined 20-0 in the second half of the regular season. In both 2010 and 2011, the Patriots were 8-0 in the second half of the regular season. The last time the Patriots lost a game in the second half of the regular season was in the 2009 regular-season finale, a 34-27 loss at Houston on Jan. 3, 2010.

WELKER EXTENDS STREAK TO 106 CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH AT LEAST ONE RECEPTION

Wes Welker extended his streak to 106 straight regular season games with at least one reception, including his time with the Miami Dolphins. He has a streak of 89 straight regular-season games with at least one reception as a member of the Patriots to extend his franchise record. Welker has caught at least one pass in each of his 96 games with the Patriots, including seven postseason games. The last time that Welker did not catch a pass in a game was December 24, 2005 when he was with Miami. He is one of 39 NFL players to have a streak of at least 100 games with one reception.

CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH AT LEAST ONE TOUCHDOWN PASS CONTINUES FOR BRADY

Tom Brady has now thrown at least one touchdown pass in 44 straight regular season games following a 7-yard touchdown pass to WR Wes Welker in the second quarter. It is the third longest streak, behind Drew Brees at 54 and Johnny Unitas (47) (1956-60) and the longest current streak in the NFL. Brady's current streak started when he threw a touchdown pass in all 16 games in 2010 and 2011 and now the first nine games of 2012. The old team record was 19 games, also set by Brady.